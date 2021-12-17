Tools to work with IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR network lists

Install

$ npm i cidr-tools

Example

const cidrTools = require ( 'cidr-tools' ); cidrTools.merge([ '1.0.0.0/24' , '1.0.1.0/24' ]); cidrTools.exclude([ '::1/127' ], [ '::1/128' ]) cidrTools.expand([ '2001:db8::/126' ]) cidrTools.overlap( '1.0.0.0/24' , '1.0.0.128/25' ) cidrTools.normalize( '0:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/0' )

API

All functions take CIDR addresses or single IP addresses. On single addresses, a prefix of /32 or /128 is assumed. Function that return networks will return a merged and sorted set of networks with IPv4 sorted before IPv6.

networks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.

Returns an array of merged networks.

baseNetworks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.

String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses. excludeNetworks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses to exclude from baseNetworks .

Returns an array of merged remaining networks.

networks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.

Returns an array of individual IPs contained in the networks.

networksA String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.

String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address. networksB String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.

Returns a boolean that indicates if networksA overlap (intersect) with networksB .

networksA String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.

String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address. networksB String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.

Returns a boolean that indicates whether networksA fully contain all networksB .

network String: A CIDR or IP address.

Returns a string with a normalized representation of a IP or CIDR. Will not include a prefix on single IPs.

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence.