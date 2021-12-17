openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ct

cidr-tools

by silverwind
4.2.0 (see all)

Tools to work with IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR network lists

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cidr-tools

Tools to work with IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR network lists

Install

$ npm i cidr-tools

Example

const cidrTools = require('cidr-tools');

cidrTools.merge(['1.0.0.0/24', '1.0.1.0/24']); //=> ['1.0.0.0/23']
cidrTools.exclude(['::1/127'], ['::1/128']) //=> ['::/128']
cidrTools.expand(['2001:db8::/126']) //=> ['2001:db8::', '2001:db8::1', '2001:db8::2', '2001:db8::3']
cidrTools.overlap('1.0.0.0/24', '1.0.0.128/25') //=> true
cidrTools.normalize('0:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/0') //=> '::/0'

API

All functions take CIDR addresses or single IP addresses. On single addresses, a prefix of /32 or /128 is assumed. Function that return networks will return a merged and sorted set of networks with IPv4 sorted before IPv6.

cidrTools.merge(networks)

  • networks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.

Returns an array of merged networks.

cidrTools.exclude(baseNetworks, excludeNetworks)

  • baseNetworks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.
  • excludeNetworks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses to exclude from baseNetworks.

Returns an array of merged remaining networks.

cidrTools.expand(networks)

  • networks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.

Returns an array of individual IPs contained in the networks.

cidrTools.overlap(networksA, networksB)

  • networksA String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.
  • networksB String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.

Returns a boolean that indicates if networksA overlap (intersect) with networksB.

cidrTools.contains(networkA, networkB)

  • networksA String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.
  • networksB String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.

Returns a boolean that indicates whether networksA fully contain all networksB.

cidrTools.normalize(network)

  • network String: A CIDR or IP address.

Returns a string with a normalized representation of a IP or CIDR. Will not include a prefix on single IPs.

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial