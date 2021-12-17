Tools to work with IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR network lists
$ npm i cidr-tools
const cidrTools = require('cidr-tools');
cidrTools.merge(['1.0.0.0/24', '1.0.1.0/24']); //=> ['1.0.0.0/23']
cidrTools.exclude(['::1/127'], ['::1/128']) //=> ['::/128']
cidrTools.expand(['2001:db8::/126']) //=> ['2001:db8::', '2001:db8::1', '2001:db8::2', '2001:db8::3']
cidrTools.overlap('1.0.0.0/24', '1.0.0.128/25') //=> true
cidrTools.normalize('0:0:0:0:0:0:0:0/0') //=> '::/0'
All functions take CIDR addresses or single IP addresses. On single addresses, a prefix of
/32 or
/128 is assumed. Function that return networks will return a merged and sorted set of networks with IPv4 sorted before IPv6.
networks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.
Returns an array of merged networks.
baseNetworks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.
excludeNetworks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses to exclude from
baseNetworks.
Returns an array of merged remaining networks.
networks String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP addresses.
Returns an array of individual IPs contained in the networks.
networksA String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.
networksB String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.
Returns a boolean that indicates if
networksA overlap (intersect) with
networksB.
networksA String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.
networksB String or Array: One or more CIDR or IP address.
Returns a boolean that indicates whether
networksA fully contain all
networksB.
network String: A CIDR or IP address.
Returns a string with a normalized representation of a IP or CIDR. Will not include a prefix on single IPs.
