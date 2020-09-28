Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation

Usage

$ npm i cidr-regex

const cidrRegex = require ( "cidr-regex" ); cidrRegex().test( "foo 192.168.0.1/24" ); cidrRegex({ exact : true }).test( "foo 192.168.0.1/24" ); cidrRegex.v6({ exact : true }).test( "1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64" ); "foo 192.168.0.1/24 bar 1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64 baz" .match(cidrRegex());

API

Returns a regex for matching both IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR IP addresses.

Returns a regex for matching IPv4 CIDR IP addresses.

Returns a regex for matching IPv6 CIDR IP addresses.

Type: boolean

Default: false (Matches any CIDR IP address in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test() to check if a string is a CIDR IP address.

Related

is-cidr - Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation

is-ip - Check if a string is an IP address

ip-regex - Regular expression for matching IP addresses

License

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence

Based on previous work by Felipe Apostol