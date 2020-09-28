openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cr

cidr-regex

by silverwind
3.1.1 (see all)

Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

700K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cidr-regex

Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation

Usage

$ npm i cidr-regex

const cidrRegex = require("cidr-regex");

// Contains a CIDR IP address?
cidrRegex().test("foo 192.168.0.1/24");
//=> true

// Is a CIDR IP address?
cidrRegex({exact: true}).test("foo 192.168.0.1/24");
//=> false

cidrRegex.v6({exact: true}).test("1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64");
//=> true

// Extract CIDRs from string
"foo 192.168.0.1/24 bar 1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64 baz".match(cidrRegex());
//=> ["192.168.0.1/24", "1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64"]

API

cidrRegex([options])

Returns a regex for matching both IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR IP addresses.

cidrRegex.v4([options])

Returns a regex for matching IPv4 CIDR IP addresses.

cidrRegex.v6([options])

Returns a regex for matching IPv6 CIDR IP addresses.

options.exact

Type: boolean
Default: false (Matches any CIDR IP address in a string)

Only match an exact string. Useful with RegExp#test() to check if a string is a CIDR IP address.

  • is-cidr - Check if a string is an IP address in CIDR notation
  • is-ip - Check if a string is an IP address
  • ip-regex - Regular expression for matching IP addresses

License

© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence

Based on previous work by Felipe Apostol

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial