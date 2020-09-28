Regular expression for matching IP addresses in CIDR notation
$ npm i cidr-regex
const cidrRegex = require("cidr-regex");
// Contains a CIDR IP address?
cidrRegex().test("foo 192.168.0.1/24");
//=> true
// Is a CIDR IP address?
cidrRegex({exact: true}).test("foo 192.168.0.1/24");
//=> false
cidrRegex.v6({exact: true}).test("1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64");
//=> true
// Extract CIDRs from string
"foo 192.168.0.1/24 bar 1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64 baz".match(cidrRegex());
//=> ["192.168.0.1/24", "1:2:3:4:5:6:7:8/64"]
Returns a regex for matching both IPv4 and IPv6 CIDR IP addresses.
Returns a regex for matching IPv4 CIDR IP addresses.
Returns a regex for matching IPv6 CIDR IP addresses.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false (Matches any CIDR IP address in a string)
Only match an exact string. Useful with
RegExp#test() to check if a string is a CIDR IP address.
© silverwind, distributed under BSD licence
Based on previous work by Felipe Apostol