Introduction

Cicero allows you to define natural language contract and clause templates that can be executed by a computer. These could be relatively simple things like if the goods are more than {{DAYS}} late, then notify the supplier of the goods, with the message {{MESSAGE}}. or more elaborate natural language and logic such as computing interest on a loan, or calculating penalties based on IoT sensor readings.

You can browse the library of Open Source Cicero contract and clause templates at: https://templates.accordproject.org.

Cicero is an Open Source implementation of the Accord Project Template Specification. It defines the structure of natural language templates, bound to a data model, that can be executed using request/response JSON messages.

You can read the latest user documentation here: http://docs.accordproject.org.

Clause Templates

Using Cicero you can take any existing natural language text (typically a clause or a contract) and declaratively bind it to a data model. Cicero generates a parser to parse and validate source text, extracting machine readable/computable data. The Cicero engine can then be used to execute a clause (an instance of a template) against a JSON payload. Accord Project templates can be used to add computable functionality to any document.

Structure of the Code Repository

Top level repository (cicero), with sub packages. Each sub-package is published as an independent npm module using lerna :

cicero-cli : Command line interface (for parsing, execution, creating archives) for Accord Project legal templates

cicero-core : Core classes to manage the grammar, models and logic of Accord Project legal templates

cicero-engine : A Node.js VM based execution engine for Accord Project legal templates

cicero-server: Exposes the Cicero Engine as a RESTful service

cicero-test : Cucumber based testing for Accord Project legal templates

cicero-tools : Tools for generating code (UML, Java, etc.) from Accord Project legal templates

generator-cicero-template: Utility to create a self-contained directory for a new Accord Project legal template

Installation

To install the command-line interface:

npm install -g @ accordproject / cicero - cli

Accord Project is an open source, non-profit, initiative working to transform contract management and contract automation by digitizing contracts. Accord Project operates under the umbrella of the Linux Foundation. The technical charter for the Accord Project can be found here.

Learn More About Accord Project

Contributing

The Accord Project technology is being developed as open source. All the software packages are being actively maintained on GitHub and we encourage organizations and individuals to contribute requirements, documentation, issues, new templates, and code.

Find out what’s coming on our blog.

Join the Accord Project Technology Working Group Slack channel to get involved!

For code contributions, read our CONTRIBUTING guide and information for DEVELOPERS.

README Badge

Using Accord Project? Add a README badge to let everyone know:

License

Accord Project source code files are made available under the Apache License, Version 2.0. Accord Project documentation files are made available under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY-4.0).

Copyright 2018-2019 Clause, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See LF Projects Trademark Policy.