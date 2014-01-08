openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cic

cicada

by James Halliday
1.1.1 (see all)

a teeny git-based continuous integration server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cicada

a teeny git-based continuous integration server

example

Just hack up a cicada server:

var http = require('http');
var cicada = require('cicada');

var ci = cicada('/tmp/blarg');
ci.on('commit', function (commit) {
    commit.run('test').on('exit', function (code) {
        var status = code === 0 ? 'PASSED' : 'FAILED';
        console.log(commit.hash + ' ' + status);
    });
});

var server = http.createServer(ci.handle);
server.listen(5255);

run it

$ node example/ci.js

push some code to it:

$ git push http://localhost:5255/choose.git 
To http://localhost:5255/choose.git
   c79cef8..3537c0f  master -> master

and watch the results whiz by!

b7c19c9fd2c34176bd6eef436a69ab7a470ff98d PASSED
c79cef8c54a9abc2b2d6ecd179d41463767be526 FAILED
3537c0f83606788bdfb065242a6851b20504fe3e PASSED

methods

var cicada = require('cicada')

var ci = cicada(opts, cb)

Create a new ci server using opts.repodir for storing git blobs and opts.workdir for checking out code.

If opts is a string, use opts + '/repo' and opts + '/work'.

If cb is provided, it acts as a listener for the 'commit' event.

ci.handle(req, res)

Handle requests from an http server. This is necessary to make git work over http.

ci.checkout(repo, commit, branch, cb)

Manually check out a commit into the workdir.

The errback cb(err, commit) fires with an error or a commit object.

events

ci.on('push', function (repo, commit, branch) {})

Emitted when somebody pushes to the server.

ci.on('commit', function (commit) {})

After a push occurs, the commit will be checked out into the workdir. Once the commit is all checked out, this event fires with a commit handle described below.

ci.on('error', function (err) {}

Emitted when errors occur.

commit object

Commit objects are emitted by the 'commit' event or they may be created manually with the ci.checkout() function.

commit.run(scriptName, opts)

Run a command from the package.json script hash with npm run-script.

Returns the process object.

commit.spawn(command, args, opts)

Spawn an ordinary shell command in the commit.dir.

Returns the process object.

commit properties

commit objects have these properties:

  • commit.hash - the full git hash string for this commit
  • commit.id - a combination of the hash and the date in microseconds
  • commit.dir - the working directory the commit is checked out into
  • commit.repo - the repository this commit came from
  • commit.branch - the branch this commit came from

install

With npm do:

npm install cicada

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial