cicada

a teeny git-based continuous integration server

example

Just hack up a cicada server:

var http = require ( 'http' ); var cicada = require ( 'cicada' ); var ci = cicada( '/tmp/blarg' ); ci.on( 'commit' , function ( commit ) { commit.run( 'test' ).on( 'exit' , function ( code ) { var status = code === 0 ? 'PASSED' : 'FAILED' ; console .log(commit.hash + ' ' + status); }); }); var server = http.createServer(ci.handle); server.listen( 5255 );

run it

node example/ci.js

push some code to it:

$ git push http: To http: c79cef8.. 3537 c0f master -> master

and watch the results whiz by!

b7c19c9fd2c34176bd6eef436a69ab7a470ff98d PASSED c79cef8c54a9abc2b2d6ecd179d41463767be526 FAILED 3537c0f83606788bdfb065242a6851b20504fe3e PASSED

methods

var cicada = require ( 'cicada' )

var ci = cicada(opts, cb)

Create a new ci server using opts.repodir for storing git blobs and opts.workdir for checking out code.

If opts is a string, use opts + '/repo' and opts + '/work' .

If cb is provided, it acts as a listener for the 'commit' event.

Handle requests from an http server. This is necessary to make git work over http.

Manually check out a commit into the workdir.

The errback cb(err, commit) fires with an error or a commit object.

events

ci.on('push', function (repo, commit, branch) {})

Emitted when somebody pushes to the server.

ci.on('commit', function (commit) {})

After a push occurs, the commit will be checked out into the workdir. Once the commit is all checked out, this event fires with a commit handle described below.

ci.on('error', function (err) {}

Emitted when errors occur.

commit object

Commit objects are emitted by the 'commit' event or they may be created manually with the ci.checkout() function.

Run a command from the package.json script hash with npm run-script .

Returns the process object.

Spawn an ordinary shell command in the commit.dir .

Returns the process object.

commit properties

commit objects have these properties:

commit.hash - the full git hash string for this commit

commit.id - a combination of the hash and the date in microseconds

commit.dir - the working directory the commit is checked out into

commit.repo - the repository this commit came from

commit.branch - the branch this commit came from

install

With npm do:

npm install cicada

license

MIT