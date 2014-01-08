a teeny git-based continuous integration server
Just hack up a cicada server:
var http = require('http');
var cicada = require('cicada');
var ci = cicada('/tmp/blarg');
ci.on('commit', function (commit) {
commit.run('test').on('exit', function (code) {
var status = code === 0 ? 'PASSED' : 'FAILED';
console.log(commit.hash + ' ' + status);
});
});
var server = http.createServer(ci.handle);
server.listen(5255);
run it
$ node example/ci.js
push some code to it:
$ git push http://localhost:5255/choose.git
To http://localhost:5255/choose.git
c79cef8..3537c0f master -> master
and watch the results whiz by!
b7c19c9fd2c34176bd6eef436a69ab7a470ff98d PASSED
c79cef8c54a9abc2b2d6ecd179d41463767be526 FAILED
3537c0f83606788bdfb065242a6851b20504fe3e PASSED
var cicada = require('cicada')
Create a new ci server using
opts.repodir for storing git blobs and
opts.workdir for checking out code.
If
opts is a string, use
opts + '/repo' and
opts + '/work'.
If
cb is provided, it acts as a listener for the
'commit' event.
Handle requests from an http server. This is necessary to make git work over http.
Manually check out a commit into the workdir.
The errback
cb(err, commit) fires with an error or a commit object.
Emitted when somebody pushes to the server.
After a push occurs, the commit will be checked out into the workdir. Once the commit is all checked out, this event fires with a commit handle described below.
Emitted when errors occur.
Commit objects are emitted by the
'commit' event or they may be created
manually with the
ci.checkout() function.
Run a command from the package.json script hash with
npm run-script.
Returns the process object.
Spawn an ordinary shell command in the
commit.dir.
Returns the process object.
commit objects have these properties:
With npm do:
npm install cicada
MIT