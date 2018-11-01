Ciao is a simple command line utility for testing http(s) requests and generating API documentation.
Scripts are written in coffee-script, however it's important to note that they are interpreted, not executed.
#> Check Google is still running
host: 'www.google.co.uk'
#? Should have company name
response.body.should.containEql 'Google'
#> Twitter home page
port: 443
protocol: 'https:'
host: 'twitter.com'
#? Login form
$('div.front-signin input#signin-email').length.should.eql 1
$('div.front-signin input#signin-password').length.should.eql 1
$('div.front-signin button[type="submit"]').length.should.eql 1
#! Requried Headers
headers: 'User-Agent': 'Ciao/Client 1.0'
#> Github API call for node.js README
port: 443
protocol: 'https:'
host: 'api.github.com'
path: '/repos/joyent/node/readme'
headers: 'Accept': 'application/json'
#? Readme is available on Github
response.statusCode.should.equal 200
response.should.have.header 'server', 'GitHub.com'
#? Should be what we are looking for...
json.sha.should.match /^[a-z0-9]{40}/
json.should.containEql
type: 'file'
path: 'README.md'
url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/joyent/node/contents/README.md'
html_url: 'https://github.com/joyent/node/blob/master/README.md'
git_url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/joyent/node/git/blobs/' + json.sha
When you run a script, documentation is produced. eg: Github API Example - Documentation
Ciao uses a special syntax to declare the start and end of code blocks.
Currently 4 interpreter directives are supported:
#! before block, this is merged in to every
request block.
#> request block, this is the main http(s) query definition block.
#? assertion block, this defines a test case which the
result should conform to.
## junk block, all code in this block will be ignored by the parser.
Each directive is followed by a single space and a directive title
eg.
#> Contact page is available defines a
#> request block with the title
Contact page is available.
The title is used for reporting & documentation, so the better your titles, the easier life will be for you.
To install the most stable
ciao binary globally on your system via
npm you can simply:
$ [sudo] npm install -g ciao
$ ciao --help
Note: you will need
node and
npm installed first.
The easiest way to install
node.js is with nave.sh by executing
[sudo] ./nave.sh usemain 0.10
peter@edgy:/var/www/ciao$ ciao --help
Usage: ciao [options] <file ...>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-g, --gist [url] load script from github gist
-c, --conf [dir] an additional config file to load after ciao.json
-s, --silent disable reporters
-v, --verbose report full requests and responses on error
-d, --documentation [dir] generate documentation in output dir
$ ciao scripts/examples/basic.coffee
GET http://www.google.co.uk/ scripts/examples/basic.coffee
✓ Status: 200 OK
GET http://www.google.co.uk/ scripts/examples/basic.coffee
✓ Response.body should contain company name
You can also use ciao on directories to recursively run all scripts.
$ ciao scripts/
You can run remote scripts from github by providing the gist suffix or url.
$ ciao --gist missinglink/4678610
$ ciao --gist https://gist.github.com/missinglink/4678610
Note: The way the gist flag behaves has changed since
0.1.8, please upgrade if you have issues.
The ciao request format is the same as that of the
node.js native http client
http.request.
All
#> request blocks have access to an object named
config which contains all the static configuration properties defined in the ciao config. (as discussed below)
host A domain name or IP address of the server to issue the request to. Defaults to 'www.example.com'.
hostname To support url.parse() hostname is preferred over host
port Port of remote server. Defaults to 80.
method A string specifying the HTTP request method. Defaults to 'GET'.
path Request path. Defaults to '/'. Should include query string if any. E.G. '/index.html?page=12'
headers An object containing request headers.
auth Basic authentication i.e. 'user:password' to compute an Authorization header.
body If body is an object then
JSON.stringify will be run on it before sending.
Full
http.request reference: http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback
#> Post data to a JSON web service
path: '/blog/article'
method: 'POST'
headers:
'Accept': 'application/json'
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
body:
title: 'My amazing blog post'
body: '@todo'
#> Get package details from the npm registry
host: 'registry.npmjs.org'
path: '/ciao/latest'
headers: 'Accept': 'application/json'
#? Should have preferGlobal set to true
json.preferGlobal.should.be.true
You can add assertions to your scripts by including
#? assertion blocks.
Currently
#? assertion blocks only provide the functionality of the
should js framework, but I am looking at adding more assertion libraries in the future.
Each test case has access to four objects named
title,
response,
json &
$.
title is simply the title specified in the interpreter directive (as discussed above)
response contains 3 properties returned by
http.request
body contains the body of the http(s) response.
statusCode contains the status code of the http(s) response.
headers contains an array of headers that were returned.
json the result of parsing the response.body with
JSON.parse (empty for invalid json).
$ the result of parsing the response.body with
cheerio (a familiar jQuery-like API).
#? Test the response code
response.statusCode.should.equal 200
#? Test a header is set
response.should.have.header 'server'
#? Test a header value
response.should.have.header 'server', 'apache'
#? Test body contains string
response.body.should.containEql 'Bingo Bango Bongo!'
#? Test body contains regex
response.body.should.match /^[a-z0-9]{40}/
#? Test json object contains properties
json.should.containEql {
id: "10000000000000000000",
name: "Bingo Bango Bongo!"
}
#? Check for a redirect
response.should.have.header 'location', 'http://www.example.com/'
should.js reference: https://github.com/visionmedia/should.js/
Since version
0.1.8 you can test DOM elements in your source using a jQuery-like syntax.
#> Wikipedia home page
host: 'en.wikipedia.org'
path: '/wiki/Main_Page'
#? Count stylesheets
$('link[rel="stylesheet"]').length.should.eql 2
#? Page structure
$('body.mediawiki > div#mw-page-base').length.should.eql 1
#? Check headers are correctly rendered
$('span.mw-headline').first().text().should.eql "From today's featured article"
$('span.mw-headline').eq(1).text().should.eql "Did you know..."
$('span.mw-headline').eq(2).text().should.eql "Today's articles for improvement"
$('span.mw-headline').eq(3).text().should.eql "In the news"
$('span.mw-headline').eq(4).text().should.eql "On this day..."
$('span.mw-headline').last().text().should.eql "Wikipedia languages"
cheerio reference: https://github.com/MatthewMueller/cheerio
Ciao looks for a project-wide configuration file called
ciao.json in your current working directory.
The
defaults section is merged in to every request that is made, it's useful for specifying global request properties such as
host and
port.
The
config section is useful for storing session tokens or any sort of data you would like available to
#! before or
#> request blocks.
Example
ciao.json
{
"defaults": {
"host": "www.google.co.uk",
"port": 80,
"headers": {
"User-Agent": "Ciao/Client 1.0"
}
},
"config": {
"bingo": "bango"
}
}
If you require your settings to be generated before the test suite runs then you may use a file called
ciao.js or
ciao.coffee instead of
ciao.json.
This is particularly useful for running
fixtures or any other
local or
remote code before your tests start.
Dynamic configurations must export their settings with
module.exports or an error will be thrown.
Note: This feature was introduced in
0.3.1, please upgrade if you have issues.
Ciao can generate documentation for each
#> request, the resulting
response and all
#? assertion blocks.
The documentation is in
markdown format and is available in the directory specified using the
-d flag.
eg. To generate documentation in
./doc for all scripts in
./scripts:
$ ciao -d doc scripts
An example generated documentation file can be found here: Github API Example - Documentation
When parsing
script &
config files ciao launches child processes to excute the coffee-script source.
This isolates the main thread from malicious code and ensures the fastest execution of tests.
All the requests are launched asyncronously using
http.request.
After a
response comes back from the target server; all
#? assertion blocks are fired asyncronously in a seperate child process.
The
ciao npm module can be found here:
https://npmjs.org/package/ciao
A prettier version of this readme is available here: http://missinglink.github.com/ciao/
Please fork and pull request against upstream master on a feature branch.
Pretty please; provide unit tests and script fixtures in the
test and
fixtures directories.
$ git clone git@github.com:missinglink/ciao.git ciao
$ cd ciao
$ npm install
$ npm test
$ ./bin/ciao scripts/examples
The unit test suite is run using
mocha
$ npm test
Travis tests every release against node versions
0.6
0.8 &
0.10
This will execute all tests in the
./scripts directory and write documentation in the
./doc directory.
$ npm run ciao
It's early stages yet; there are a bunch of issues reported here: https://github.com/missinglink/ciao/issues
Please report everything as it comes up, no matter how small.
If you would like a code review or to open a feature discussion, please fork and pull request against upstream master.