Ciao

Ciao is a simple command line utility for testing http(s) requests and generating API documentation.

Scripts are written in coffee-script, however it's important to note that they are interpreted, not executed.

Basic uptime script:

#> Check Google is still running host: 'www.google.co.uk' #? Should have company name response.body.should.containEql 'Google'

HTML test script:

#> Twitter home page port: 443 protocol: 'https:' host: 'twitter.com' #? Login form $('div.front-signin input#signin-email').length.should.eql 1 $('div.front-signin input#signin-password').length.should.eql 1 $('div.front-signin button[type="submit"]').length.should.eql 1

JSON webservice script:

#! Requried Headers headers: 'User-Agent': 'Ciao/Client 1.0' #> Github API call for node.js README port: 443 protocol: 'https:' host: 'api.github.com' path: '/repos/joyent/node/readme' headers: 'Accept': 'application/json' #? Readme is available on Github response.statusCode.should.equal 200 response.should.have.header 'server', 'GitHub.com' #? Should be what we are looking for... json.sha.should.match /^[a-z0-9]{40}/ json.should.containEql type: 'file' path: 'README.md' url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/joyent/node/contents/README.md' html_url: 'https://github.com/joyent/node/blob/master/README.md' git_url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/joyent/node/git/blobs/' + json.sha

When you run a script, documentation is produced. eg: Github API Example - Documentation

Writing Scripts

Ciao uses a special syntax to declare the start and end of code blocks.

Currently 4 interpreter directives are supported:

#! before block, this is merged in to every request block.

block, this is merged in to every block. #> request block, this is the main http(s) query definition block.

block, this is the main http(s) query definition block. #? assertion block, this defines a test case which the result should conform to.

block, this defines a test case which the should conform to. ## junk block, all code in this block will be ignored by the parser.

Each directive is followed by a single space and a directive title

eg. #> Contact page is available defines a #> request block with the title Contact page is available .

The title is used for reporting & documentation, so the better your titles, the easier life will be for you.

Installing Ciao

To install the most stable ciao binary globally on your system via npm you can simply:

$ [sudo] npm install -g ciao $ ciao -- help

Note: you will need node and npm installed first.

The easiest way to install node.js is with nave.sh by executing [sudo] ./nave.sh usemain 0.10

Running Scripts

peter@edgy:/var/www/ciao$ ciao --help Usage: ciao [options] <file ...> Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - g, --gist [url] load script from github gist - c, --conf [dir] an additional config file to load after ciao.json - s, --silent disable reporters - v, --verbose report full requests and responses on error - d, --documentation [dir] generate documentation in output dir

Running a single script

$ ciao scripts/examples/basic.coffee GET http://www.google.co.uk/ scripts/examples/basic.coffee ✓ Status: 200 OK GET http://www.google.co.uk/ scripts/examples/basic.coffee ✓ Response.body should contain company name

Running all scripts in a directory

You can also use ciao on directories to recursively run all scripts.

$ ciao scripts/

Running a gist as a script

You can run remote scripts from github by providing the gist suffix or url.

$ ciao --gist missinglink/4678610 $ ciao --gist https://gist.github.com/missinglink/4678610

Note: The way the gist flag behaves has changed since 0.1.8 , please upgrade if you have issues.

Requests

The ciao request format is the same as that of the node.js native http client http.request .

All #> request blocks have access to an object named config which contains all the static configuration properties defined in the ciao config. (as discussed below)

Request properties

host A domain name or IP address of the server to issue the request to. Defaults to 'www.example.com'.

A domain name or IP address of the server to issue the request to. Defaults to 'www.example.com'. hostname To support url.parse() hostname is preferred over host

To support url.parse() hostname is preferred over host port Port of remote server. Defaults to 80.

Port of remote server. Defaults to 80. method A string specifying the HTTP request method. Defaults to 'GET'.

A string specifying the HTTP request method. Defaults to 'GET'. path Request path. Defaults to '/'. Should include query string if any. E.G. '/index.html?page=12'

Request path. Defaults to '/'. Should include query string if any. E.G. '/index.html?page=12' headers An object containing request headers.

An object containing request headers. auth Basic authentication i.e. 'user:password' to compute an Authorization header.

Basic authentication i.e. 'user:password' to compute an Authorization header. body If body is an object then JSON.stringify will be run on it before sending.

Full http.request reference: http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_request_options_callback

Examples

#> Post data to a JSON web service path: '/blog/article' method: 'POST' headers: 'Accept': 'application/json' 'Content-Type': 'application/json' body: title: 'My amazing blog post' body: '@todo'

#> Get package details from the npm registry host: 'registry.npmjs.org' path: '/ciao/latest' headers: 'Accept': 'application/json' #? Should have preferGlobal set to true json.preferGlobal.should.be.true

Assertions

You can add assertions to your scripts by including #? assertion blocks.

Currently #? assertion blocks only provide the functionality of the should js framework, but I am looking at adding more assertion libraries in the future.

Each test case has access to four objects named title , response , json & $ .

title is simply the title specified in the interpreter directive (as discussed above)

is simply the title specified in the interpreter directive (as discussed above) response contains 3 properties returned by http.request body contains the body of the http(s) response. statusCode contains the status code of the http(s) response. headers contains an array of headers that were returned.

contains 3 properties returned by json the result of parsing the response.body with JSON.parse (empty for invalid json).

the result of parsing the response.body with (empty for invalid json). $ the result of parsing the response.body with cheerio (a familiar jQuery-like API).

Examples

#? Test the response code response.statusCode.should.equal 200 #? Test a header is set response.should.have.header 'server' #? Test a header value response.should.have.header 'server', 'apache' #? Test body contains string response.body.should.containEql 'Bingo Bango Bongo!' #? Test body contains regex response.body.should.match /^[a-z0-9]{40}/ #? Test json object contains properties json.should.containEql { id: "10000000000000000000", name: "Bingo Bango Bongo!" } #? Check for a redirect response.should.have.header 'location', 'http://www.example.com/'

should.js reference: https://github.com/visionmedia/should.js/

Testing the DOM

Since version 0.1.8 you can test DOM elements in your source using a jQuery-like syntax.

#> Wikipedia home page host: 'en.wikipedia.org' path: '/wiki/Main_Page' #? Count stylesheets $('link[rel="stylesheet"]').length.should.eql 2 #? Page structure $('body.mediawiki > div#mw-page-base').length.should.eql 1 #? Check headers are correctly rendered $('span.mw-headline').first().text().should.eql "From today's featured article" $('span.mw-headline').eq(1).text().should.eql "Did you know..." $('span.mw-headline').eq(2).text().should.eql "Today's articles for improvement" $('span.mw-headline').eq(3).text().should.eql "In the news" $('span.mw-headline').eq(4).text().should.eql "On this day..." $('span.mw-headline').last().text().should.eql "Wikipedia languages"

cheerio reference: https://github.com/MatthewMueller/cheerio

Project Settings

Ciao looks for a project-wide configuration file called ciao.json in your current working directory.

The defaults section is merged in to every request that is made, it's useful for specifying global request properties such as host and port .

The config section is useful for storing session tokens or any sort of data you would like available to #! before or #> request blocks.

Example ciao.json

{ "defaults" : { "host" : "www.google.co.uk" , "port" : 80 , "headers" : { "User-Agent" : "Ciao/Client 1.0" } }, "config" : { "bingo" : "bango" } }

Dynamic Project Settings

If you require your settings to be generated before the test suite runs then you may use a file called ciao.js or ciao.coffee instead of ciao.json .

This is particularly useful for running fixtures or any other local or remote code before your tests start.

Dynamic configurations must export their settings with module.exports or an error will be thrown.

Note: This feature was introduced in 0.3.1 , please upgrade if you have issues.

Generate Documentation

Ciao can generate documentation for each #> request , the resulting response and all #? assertion blocks.

The documentation is in markdown format and is available in the directory specified using the -d flag.

eg. To generate documentation in ./doc for all scripts in ./scripts :

$ ciao -d doc scripts

An example generated documentation file can be found here: Github API Example - Documentation

How it works

When parsing script & config files ciao launches child processes to excute the coffee-script source. This isolates the main thread from malicious code and ensures the fastest execution of tests.

All the requests are launched asyncronously using http.request .

After a response comes back from the target server; all #? assertion blocks are fired asyncronously in a seperate child process.

NPM Module

The ciao npm module can be found here: https://npmjs.org/package/ciao

Github Pages

A prettier version of this readme is available here: http://missinglink.github.com/ciao/

Contributing

Please fork and pull request against upstream master on a feature branch.

Pretty please; provide unit tests and script fixtures in the test and fixtures directories.

Getting Set Up

$ git clone git@github.com:missinglink/ciao.git ciao $ cd ciao $ npm install $ npm test $ ./bin/ciao scripts/examples

Running Unit Tests

The unit test suite is run using mocha

$ npm test

Continuous Integration

Travis tests every release against node versions 0.6 0.8 & 0.10

Running Ciao test scripts

This will execute all tests in the ./scripts directory and write documentation in the ./doc directory.

$ npm run ciao

Known bugs

It's early stages yet; there are a bunch of issues reported here: https://github.com/missinglink/ciao/issues

Please report everything as it comes up, no matter how small.

Code review

If you would like a code review or to open a feature discussion, please fork and pull request against upstream master.

Project goals

Short term

Stability

Cool Functionality

Ease of use

Mid term

Improved reporters

Improved documentors

Web interface

