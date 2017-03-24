Latest Build: 2017-03-24
Note: This project is still in progress, but welcome for any issues encountered
A starter template that supports multi-tenant (Frontend / Admin Panel / API) website in a single application.
This repository is developed upon the following tools:
This repository contains setup for rapid development:
A demo repository can be found from: https://github.com/waifung0207/ci_bootstrap_3_demo
Below configuration are preferred; other environments are not well-tested, but still feel free to report and issues.
Note For more advanced workflow (includes repo upgrade), please have a look on my suggestion in this issue. After release the v1.0 version, I will try to keep the upgrade procedure more developer friendly.
There are 4 preset users for Admin Panel:
Explanation on the folder structure which supports HMVC (only showing the highlighted folders and files).
application/ --- Main CodeIgniter source files
config/
production/ --- Configuration when ENVIRONMENT is set as "production"
autoload.php --- By default, some files are loaded for this repo
ci_bootstrap.php --- Core configuration file for all sites
database.php --- Need to verify to ensure connection with MySQL database
email.php --- Created to centralize email configuration (default: using Mailgun)
form_validation.php --- Created to centralize validation forms for all forms, include ReCAPTCHA settings
routes.php --- Changed default controller from Welcome to Home
controllers/ --- Controllers for Frontend Website; extends from MY_Controller (except Cli)
Cli.php --- Utility function that can only be called from command line
Home.php --- Default controller for Frontend Website
core/ --- Extending CodeIgniter core classes; can also be used within modules
MY_Controller.php --- Important class which contains shared logic of all controllers
MY_Loader.php --- Required for HMVC extension
MY_Model.php --- Contains shared function for model classes
MY_Router.php --- Required for HMVC extension
helpers/ --- Contains custom helper functions being used throughout this repo
language/ --- Preset language files
libraries/ --- Custom libraries (e.g. Form Builder, System Message)
MY_Email.php --- Enhanced email library, includes work with Mailgun API
models/ --- Sample model extending from MY_Model
modules/ --- Each module can be accessed by http://{base_url}/{module_name}/{module_controller}/, etc.
admin/ --- Module for Admin Panel
config/ --- Configuration for Admin Panel (overriding application/config/)
controllers/ --- Controllers for Admin Panel; also extends from MY_Controller
libraries/ --- Libraries specific for Admin Panel
models/ --- Models only being used in Admin Panel
views/ --- Views for Admin Panel; can reuse Frontend views, or override by using same path/filename
adminlte/ --- Module with AdminLTE widgets
api/ --- Another module specific for API endpoints
third_party/ --- 3rd party files (HMVC extension, Grocery CRUD, Rest Server, etc.)
views/ --- Views for Frontend Website, can also be used by modules unless overrided
assets/ --- Folder for public files
api/ --- Swagger UI assets
dist/ --- Post-processed scripts and images via gulp tasks (don't manually edit files here!)
grocery_crud/ --- Asset files from Grocery CRUD library
image_crud/ --- Asset files from Image CRUD library
uploads/ --- Default folder for upload files, where permission should set as writable
gulpfile.js/ --- Task runner following gulp-starter practice
tasks/ --- Gulp tasks
config.js --- Configuration for Gulp tasks
screenshots/ --- Screenshot images for preview
sql/ --- MySQL files
backup/ --- Files which will be created when backup database from CLI
core/ --- Files contains core data (e.g. Ion Auth)
latest.sql --- Latest version of all preset data
src/ --- Folder for non-public source files
css/ --- Custom CSS files append to each site
images/ --- Source image files before optimization
js/ --- Custom CSS files append to each site
sass/ --- SASS files for styling
theme/ --- Default folder for additional theme files
system/ --- CodeIgniter core files (unchanged as clean CI3 installation)
.htaccess --- URL rewrite for Apache web server (require mod enabled)
The gulpfile.js folder is prepared with following tasks available:
Frontend - Home:
Admin Panel - Home:
More screenshots can be viewed from the screenshots folder under this repository.