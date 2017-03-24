CodeIgniter 3 Bootstrap

Latest Build: 2017-03-24

Note: This project is still in progress, but welcome for any issues encountered

A starter template that supports multi-tenant (Frontend / Admin Panel / API) website in a single application.

This repository is developed upon the following tools:

Features

This repository contains setup for rapid development:

Multi-tenant (e.g. Frontend Website, Admin Panel, API) website in single application

Modular design by CodeIgniter HMVC extension

Custom config files (sites.php, locale.php) for easy configuration of website behavior

Admin Panel with AdminLTE v2 theme, and Grocery CRUD integration

Admin Panel includes usage of Sortable library

API Site with Swagger UI integrated, via annotations supported by swagger-php library

API Site to handle RESTful endpoints, with shortcut functions to grab parameters and display results

User authentication for Frontend Website (Sign Up, Login, Forgot Password, etc.)

User authentication for Admin Panel (Login, Change Password, etc.)

Preset layouts and templates

Preset asset pipeline (e.g. minify scripts, image optimization) via gulp (reference from gulp-starter)

Preset data structure for Blogging (with pagination) and Cover Photos (carousel), which can be managed from Admin Panel

Form Builder library to help with form rendering with Bootstrap theme, form validation, etc.

Breadcrumb and Pagination handling fit with Bootstrap theme

Custom 404 pages for Frontend Website and Admin Panel

Multilingual support

Email config setup

Functions to be called from CLI (e.g. daily cron job, database backup)

Demo Project

A demo repository can be found from: https://github.com/waifung0207/ci_bootstrap_3_demo

Server Environment

Below configuration are preferred; other environments are not well-tested, but still feel free to report and issues.

PHP 5.6+

Apache 2.2+ with rewrite mod enabled

with rewrite mod enabled MySQL 5.5+ (not tested on MariaDB)

Setup Guide

git clone this repo Create a database (e.g. named "ci_bootstrap_3"), then import /sql/latest.sql into MySQL server Make sure the database config (/application/config/database.php) is set correctly You should be able to access Frontend Website, Admin Panel and API Site (with Swagger Doc) respectively Visit the Demo Controllers (exist in both Frontend / Admin Panel / API) for sample usage

Note For more advanced workflow (includes repo upgrade), please have a look on my suggestion in this issue. After release the v1.0 version, I will try to keep the upgrade procedure more developer friendly.

Admin Users (and default login accounts)

There are 4 preset users for Admin Panel:

Webmaster (default username & password are both "webmaster", belongs to the webmaster group)

Admin (default username & password are both "admin", belongs to the admin group)

Manager (default username & password are both "manager", belongs to the manager group)

Staff (default username & password are both "staff", belongs to the staff group)

Folder Structure

Explanation on the folder structure which supports HMVC (only showing the highlighted folders and files).

application/ config/ production/ autoload.php ci_bootstrap.php database .php email.php form_validation.php routes.php controllers/ Cli.php Home.php core/ MY_Controller.php MY_Loader.php MY_Model.php MY_Router.php helpers/ language / libraries/ MY_Email.php models/ modules/ admin / config/ controllers/ libraries/ models/ views/ adminlte/ api/ third_party/ views/ assets/ api/ dist/ grocery_crud/ image_crud/ uploads/ gulpfile.js/ tasks/ config.js screenshots/ sql / backup/ core/ latest. sql src/ css/ images/ js/ sass/ theme/ system / .htaccess

Preset Gulp Tasks

The gulpfile.js folder is prepared with following tasks available:

default : run build task first, then watch for file change

: run task first, then for file change build : run imagemin , cssmin and uglify tasks in parallel

: run , and tasks in parallel rebuild : run clean task first, then copy , imagemin , cssmin and uglify tasks in parallel

: run task first, then , , and tasks in parallel clean : remove all files inside the dist folder (default: /assets/dist)

: remove all files inside the dist folder (default: /assets/dist) copy : copy required files to dist folder

: copy required files to dist folder cssmin : concat and minify CSS files

: concat and minify CSS files imagemin : optimize images (jpg, png, gif, svg) and output to dist folder (default: /assets/dist/images)

: optimize images (jpg, png, gif, svg) and output to dist folder (default: /assets/dist/images) uglify : concat and minify (uglify) JS files

: concat and minify (uglify) JS files watch: monitor JS / CSS / image files and execute specific tasks upon changes

Screenshots

Frontend - Home:

Admin Panel - Home:

More screenshots can be viewed from the screenshots folder under this repository.

