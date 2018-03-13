Poor man's semantic release utility. Let the CI do the
npm publishstep after the build passes
Allow any CI to publish your module after tests pass, using your account to login.
Q: Why not use semantic-release?
A: Because it needs a lot of tweaking to setup on CircleCI or Gitlab
Q: But your package only does the "release" part without the "semantic" version upgrade?
A: Yeah :( I am sorry
Example: this own repo, see .travis.yml file
Add as a dependency to your project
npm install --save-dev ci-publish
Login into your project's NPM registry
npm login --registry <registry url>
npm login --registry http://registry.npmjs.org
The login step added a line to your
~/.npmrc file looking something like this
//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000
Grab the auth token value
00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 (older NPM proxies or
registries like sinopia might have an older
different token string format)
Go to your CI project settings and add a new variable
NPM_TOKEN with the value you
have just copied
Create a script command to run the publish, in your
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"ci-publish": "ci-publish"
}
}
Now you can run the
ci-publish logic from shell using
npm run ci-publish command
You can avoid adding a script command if you use explicit command in your CI files,
like
$(npm bin)/ci-publish
Add
after_success section to your
.travis.yml file
after_success:
- npm run ci-publish || true
Every time you want to publish your module to the registry after the tests pass,
just increment the package version and push the code. The CI will pass the tests and will
try to run
ci-publish. This will add the auth token to the CI's "user" profile,
allowing it to publish under your authority.
If the package has a new version, it will be published. If you have not
incremented the version number, this step fail,
but we do not fail the build step by using
|| true
warning: The publish will fail if there are multiple Travis jobs trying to publish at the same time, which happens if you test on multiple NodeJS versions. Maybe use a different CI engine for the publish?
Add a new
deploy job to your
.gitlab-ci.yml file. For example
before_script:
- npm install
stages:
- test
- deploy
npm_test:
stage: test
script:
- npm test
release:
stage: deploy
script:
- echo Running release
- npm run ci-publish || true
Gitlab can run multiple test jobs in parallel and then a single release job.
For example, when successfully publishing this module, Travis produced this output
$ npm run ci-publish || true
> ci-publish@1.0.0 ci-publish /home/travis/build/bahmutov/ci-publish
> node bin/ci-publish.js
//registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN}
saved /home/travis/.npmrc
$ npm publish || true
* ci-publish@1.0.0
npm_config_loglevel=verbose $(npm bin)/ci-publish
Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
Copyright (c) 2015 Gleb Bahmutov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.