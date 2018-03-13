Poor man's semantic release utility. Let the CI do the npm publish step after the build passes

Goal

Allow any CI to publish your module after tests pass, using your account to login.

Q: Why not use semantic-release?

A: Because it needs a lot of tweaking to setup on CircleCI or Gitlab

Q: But your package only does the "release" part without the "semantic" version upgrade?

A: Yeah :( I am sorry

Example: this own repo, see .travis.yml file

How to use

Add as a dependency to your project npm install --save-dev ci-publish

Login into your project's NPM registry

npm login npm login

Copy the token

The login step added a line to your ~/.npmrc file looking something like this

Grab the auth token value 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 (older NPM proxies or registries like sinopia might have an older different token string format)

Set the token as CI environment variable

Go to your CI project settings and add a new variable NPM_TOKEN with the value you have just copied

Add script command (optional)

Create a script command to run the publish, in your package.json

{ "scripts" : { "ci-publish" : "ci-publish" } }

Now you can run the ci-publish logic from shell using npm run ci-publish command

You can avoid adding a script command if you use explicit command in your CI files, like $(npm bin)/ci-publish

Add a command to run on your CI after the tests pass.

Travis CI

Add after_success section to your .travis.yml file

after_success: - npm run ci-publish || true

Every time you want to publish your module to the registry after the tests pass, just increment the package version and push the code. The CI will pass the tests and will try to run ci-publish . This will add the auth token to the CI's "user" profile, allowing it to publish under your authority. If the package has a new version, it will be published. If you have not incremented the version number, this step fail, but we do not fail the build step by using || true

warning: The publish will fail if there are multiple Travis jobs trying to publish at the same time, which happens if you test on multiple NodeJS versions. Maybe use a different CI engine for the publish?

Gitlab

Add a new deploy job to your .gitlab-ci.yml file. For example

before_script: - npm install stages: - test - deploy npm_test: stage: test script: - npm test release: stage: deploy script: - echo Running release - npm run ci-publish || true

Gitlab can run multiple test jobs in parallel and then a single release job.

Typical output

For example, when successfully publishing this module, Travis produced this output

npm run ci-publish || true ci-publish@1.0.0 ci-publish /home/travis/build/bahmutov/ci-publish node bin/ci-publish.js //registry.npmjs.org/:_authToken=${NPM_TOKEN} saved /home/travis/.npmrc npm publish || true * ci-publish@1.0.0

Extra resources

If you need to debug NPM commands, just enable verbose NPM logging

npm_config_loglevel=verbose $(npm bin)/ci-publish

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov © 2015

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Spread the word: tweet, star on github, etc.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2015 Gleb Bahmutov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.