openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cpv

ci-parallel-vars

by Jamie Kyle
1.0.1 (see all)

Get CI environment variables for parallelizing builds

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

218K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ci-parallel-vars

Get CI environment variables for parallelizing builds

Install

yarn add ci-parallel-vars

Usage

const ciParallelVars = require('ci-parallel-vars');

console.log(ciParallelVars); // { index: 3, total: 10 } || null

Supports

If you want to add support for another pair, please open a pull request and add them to index.js and to this list.

One of these pairs must both be defined as numbers or ci-parallel-vars will be null.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial