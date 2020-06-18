Get CI environment variables for parallelizing builds
yarn add ci-parallel-vars
const ciParallelVars = require('ci-parallel-vars');
console.log(ciParallelVars); // { index: 3, total: 10 } || null
If you want to add support for another pair, please open a pull request and add them to
index.jsand to this list.
CI_NODE_INDEX/
CI_NODE_TOTAL
CIRCLE_NODE_INDEX/
CIRCLE_NODE_TOTAL
BITBUCKET_PARALLEL_STEP/
BITBUCKET_PARALLEL_STEP_COUNT
BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB/
BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB_COUNT
SEMAPHORE_CURRENT_JOB/
SEMAPHORE_JOB_COUNT
One of these pairs must both be defined as numbers or
ci-parallel-vars will
be
null.