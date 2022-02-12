openbase logo
ci-job-number

by Andrey Sitnik
1.2.2 (see all)

Return CI job number to run huge tests only on first job

Categories

Readme

CI Job Number

Return CI job number to run huge tests only on first job.

Often we test different Node.js versions on Travis CI. But Node.js version doesn’t affect on many tests. For example, using external API for docs spelling check.

Since Travis CI is a free common resource, we should be responsible. So we can run big tasks only on first Node.js version.

const ciJobNumber = require('ci-job-number')

if (ciJobNumber() === 1) {
  runSpellingCheck()
} else {
  console.warn('To speed up CI spelling check runs only in first job')
}
Sponsored by Evil Martians

CI Support

  • AppVeyor
  • CircleCI
  • GitLab CI
  • Semaphore
  • Travis CI

Who Use It

Override Default Behaviour

CI_JOB_NUMBER environment variable will override CI job number. It is the best way to change default behaviour and run task on all CI jobs:

  - name: Build and test
    run: yarn test
    env:
      CI_JOB_NUMBER: 1

