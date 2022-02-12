CI Job Number

Return CI job number to run huge tests only on first job.

Often we test different Node.js versions on Travis CI. But Node.js version doesn’t affect on many tests. For example, using external API for docs spelling check.

Since Travis CI is a free common resource, we should be responsible. So we can run big tasks only on first Node.js version.

const ciJobNumber = require ( 'ci-job-number' ) if (ciJobNumber() === 1 ) { runSpellingCheck() } else { console .warn( 'To speed up CI spelling check runs only in first job' ) }

CI Support

AppVeyor

CircleCI

GitLab CI

Semaphore

Travis CI

Who Use It

Override Default Behaviour

CI_JOB_NUMBER environment variable will override CI job number. It is the best way to change default behaviour and run task on all CI jobs: