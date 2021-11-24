openbase logo
ci

ci-info

by Thomas Watson
3.3.0 (see all)

Get details about the current Continuous Integration environment

Readme

ci-info

Get details about the current Continuous Integration environment.

Please open an issue if your CI server isn't properly detected :)

Installation

npm install ci-info --save

Usage

var ci = require('ci-info')

if (ci.isCI) {
  console.log('The name of the CI server is:', ci.name)
} else {
  console.log('This program is not running on a CI server')
}

Supported CI tools

Officially supported CI servers:

NameConstantisPR
AWS CodeBuildci.CODEBUILD🚫
AppVeyorci.APPVEYOR
Azure Pipelinesci.AZURE_PIPELINES
Appcircleci.APPCIRCLE🚫
Bamboo by Atlassianci.BAMBOO🚫
Bitbucket Pipelinesci.BITBUCKET
Bitriseci.BITRISE
Buddyci.BUDDY
Buildkiteci.BUILDKITE
CircleCIci.CIRCLE
Cirrus CIci.CIRRUS
Codefreshci.CODEFRESH
Codeshipci.CODESHIP🚫
Droneci.DRONE
dsarici.DSARI🚫
Expo Application Servicesci.EAS_BUILD🚫
GitHub Actionsci.GITHUB_ACTIONS
GitLab CIci.GITLAB
GoCDci.GOCD🚫
Hudsonci.HUDSON🚫
Jenkins CIci.JENKINS
LayerCIci.LAYERCI
Magnum CIci.MAGNUM🚫
Netlify CIci.NETLIFY
Nevercodeci.NEVERCODE
Renderci.RENDER
Sail CIci.SAIL
Screwdriverci.SCREWDRIVER
Semaphoreci.SEMAPHORE
Shippableci.SHIPPABLE
Solano CIci.SOLANO
Strider CDci.STRIDER🚫
TaskClusterci.TASKCLUSTER🚫
TeamCity by JetBrainsci.TEAMCITY🚫
Travis CIci.TRAVIS
Vercelci.VERCEL🚫
Visual Studio App Centerci.APPCENTER🚫

API

ci.name

Returns a string containing name of the CI server the code is running on. If CI server is not detected, it returns null.

Don't depend on the value of this string not to change for a specific vendor. If you find your self writing ci.name === 'Travis CI', you most likely want to use ci.TRAVIS instead.

ci.isCI

Returns a boolean. Will be true if the code is running on a CI server, otherwise false.

Some CI servers not listed here might still trigger the ci.isCI boolean to be set to true if they use certain vendor neutral environment variables. In those cases ci.name will be null and no vendor specific boolean will be set to true.

ci.isPR

Returns a boolean if PR detection is supported for the current CI server. Will be true if a PR is being tested, otherwise false. If PR detection is not supported for the current CI server, the value will be null.

ci.<VENDOR-CONSTANT>

A vendor specific boolean constant is exposed for each support CI vendor. A constant will be true if the code is determined to run on the given CI server, otherwise false.

Examples of vendor constants are ci.TRAVIS or ci.APPVEYOR. For a complete list, see the support table above.

Deprecated vendor constants that will be removed in the next major release:

  • ci.TDDIUM (Solano CI) This have been renamed ci.SOLANO

License

MIT

