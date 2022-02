Environment variables exposed by CI tools





Supports travis, circle, gitlab, wercker, drone, codeship, now(zeit), netlify, GitHub Actions, Buddy, Codefresh and Cloudflare Pages.

Kinda supports custom CI as well. Specs here

Installation

npm install ci-env

Usage

const { repo, sha, event, commit_message, pull_request_number, branch, ci } = require ( 'ci-env' )

License

MIT © siddharthkp