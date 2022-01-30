openbase logo
ci

ci

by hiroki osame
2.1.1 (see all)

Run npm ci using the appropriate Node package manager (npm, yarn, pnpm)

29.4K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npx ci Latest version

Package-manager agonstic npm ci. Supports npm, yarn and pnpm.

It's tiny, has zero dependencies, and blazing fast!

If you like this project, please star it & follow me to see what other cool projects I'm working on! ❤️

Usage

Run in your project in-place of npm ci:

npx ci

Why?

npm has a npm ci command to install dependencies from the lock file with a clean slate. However, this command is different across package managers like yarn and pnpm, and can be confusing to remember when switching between projects.

npx ci is a package-manager agnostic npm ci. You can run this in any project without worrying about the whether the project uses npm, yarn, or pnpm. It's great for contributing to new projects or using it in CI workflows.

Also safer for when you accidentally type npx ci instead of npm ci 😉

