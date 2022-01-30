npx ci

Package-manager agonstic npm ci . Supports npm, yarn and pnpm.

It's tiny, has zero dependencies, and blazing fast!

If you like this project, please star it & follow me to see what other cool projects I'm working on! ❤️

Usage

Run in your project in-place of npm ci :

npx ci

npm has a npm ci command to install dependencies from the lock file with a clean slate. However, this command is different across package managers like yarn and pnpm, and can be confusing to remember when switching between projects.

npx ci is a package-manager agnostic npm ci . You can run this in any project without worrying about the whether the project uses npm, yarn, or pnpm. It's great for contributing to new projects or using it in CI workflows.