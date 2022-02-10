A simpler and smaller rewrite of Google Android's
libphonenumber library in javascript.
If you’re trying to build a React component with it, take a look at
react-phone-number-input.
Google's
libphonenumber is an ultimate phone number formatting and parsing library developed by Google for Android phones. It is written in C++ and Java, and, while it has an official autogenerated javascript port, that port is tightly coupled to Google's
closure javascript framework, and, when compiled into a bundle, weighs about 550 kB (350 kB code + 200 kB metadata).
With many websites today asking for user's phone number, the internet could benefit from a simpler and smaller library that would just get the parsing and formatting right, and that's what
libphonenumber-js is.
libphonenumber
Smaller footprint:
145 kB (65 kB code + 80 kB sufficient metadata) vs the original Google's
550 kB (350 kB code + 200 kB full metadata).
Can search for phone numbers in text (Google's autogenerated javascript port can't).
Aims at parsing and formatting people's phone numbers while skipping all other "special" cases like:
Emergency phone numbers like
911.
"Short codes": short SMS-only numbers like
12345.
Numbers starting with a
*, like
*555.
Alphabetic phone numbers like
1-800-GOT-MILK: people don't input their phone numbers like that, it's only used in advertisement.
"Two-in-one" phone numbers with "combined" extensions like
(530) 583-6985 x302/x2303 that in fact represent two separate phone numbers, because the library can only return a single phone number when parsing a string.
Overall, doesn't support formatting non-"conventional" numbers like numbers with the "area code" omitted or "alternative" "short" numbers like Australian
13-smart numbers. For example, when dialing phone numbers within the same "area", people sometimes skip the "area code", and dial, say,
456-789 instead of
(123) 456-789. Google's
libphonenumber supports formatting such numbers (with "area code" omitted) because it is used for dialing on the Android phone operating system. Because
libphonenumber-js isn't a phone operating system and is not used for actual dialing — only for inputting internationally-dialable personal phone numbers — it doesn't format such "short" phone numbers because it doesn't need to support those.
Any other "miscellaneous" cases that're considered irrelevant for the task.
Doesn't provide "geolocation" by a phone number.
Doesn't use hyphens or brackets when formatting international phone numbers, only whitespace (seems more logical this way).
Doesn't set
.country to
"001" when parsing "non-geographic" phone numbers (like mobile satellite communications services). Instead,
.country is
undefined in those cases, and a developer can call
.isNonGeographic() method of the
PhoneNumber instance to find out whether the parsed phone number is a "non-geographic" one.
Doesn't provide the equivalent of
libphonenumber's
formatNumberForMobileDialing() function that formats a number for dialing using a mobile phone within the country: dialing local numbers from a mobile phone is a bit more complicated in some countries like Brazil or Colombia where they require adding "carrier codes" when making a call. Since
libphonenumber-js is not a dialing library (we're not Android phone operaing system), it doesn't prepend any "carrier codes" when formatting phone numbers, though it does parse such "carrier codes" correctly.
Doesn't use "carrier codes" when formatting numbers: "carrier codes" are only used in Colombia and Brazil and only when dialing within those countries from a mobile phone to a fixed line number.
(
.formatNumberForMobileDialing() method is not implemented therefore there's no need to format carrier codes)
-->
On March 9th, 2020, GitHub, Inc. silently banned my account (erasing all my repos, issues and comments, even in my employer's private repos) without any notice or explanation. Because of that, all source codes had to be promptly moved to GitLab. The GitHub repo is now only used as a backup (you can star the repo there too), and the primary repo is now the GitLab one. Issues can be reported in any repo.
via npm
$ npm install libphonenumber-js --save
via yarn
$ yarn add libphonenumber-js
If you're not using a bundler then use a standalone version from a CDN.
import parsePhoneNumber from 'libphonenumber-js'
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber(' 8 (800) 555-35-35 ', 'RU')
if (phoneNumber) {
phoneNumber.country === 'RU'
phoneNumber.number === '+78005553535'
phoneNumber.isValid() === true
// Note: `.getType()` requires `/max` metadata: see below for an explanation.
phoneNumber.getType() === 'TOLL_FREE'
}
import {
isPossiblePhoneNumber,
isValidPhoneNumber,
validatePhoneNumberLength
} from 'libphonenumber-js'
isPossiblePhoneNumber('8 (800) 555-35-35', 'RU') === true
isValidPhoneNumber('8 (800) 555-35-35', 'RU') === true
validatePhoneNumberLength('8 (800) 555', 'RU') === 'TOO_SHORT'
validatePhoneNumberLength('8 (800) 555-35-35', 'RU') === undefined
isPossiblePhoneNumber() only validates phone number length, while
isValidPhoneNumber() validates both phone number length and the actual phone number digits.
validatePhoneNumberLength() is just a more detailed version of
isPossiblePhoneNumber() — if the phone number length is invalid, it returns the actual reason:
TOO_SHORT,
TOO_LONG, etc.
import parsePhoneNumber from 'libphonenumber-js'
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber('+12133734253')
phoneNumber.formatInternational() === '+1 213 373 4253'
phoneNumber.formatNational() === '(213) 373-4253'
phoneNumber.getURI() === 'tel:+12133734253'
import { AsYouType } from 'libphonenumber-js'
new AsYouType().input('+12133734')
// Outputs: '+1 213 373 4'
new AsYouType('US').input('2133734')
// Outputs: '(213) 373-4'
import { findPhoneNumbersInText } from 'libphonenumber-js'
findPhoneNumbersInText(`
For tech support call +7 (800) 555-35-35 internationally
or reach a local US branch at (213) 373-4253 ext. 1234.
`, 'US')
// Outputs:
//
// [{
// number: PhoneNumber {
// country: 'RU',
// countryCallingCode: '7',
// number: '+78005553535',
// nationalNumber: '8005553535'
// },
// startsAt : 22,
// endsAt : 40
// }, {
// number: PhoneNumber {
// country: 'US',
// countryCallingCode: '1',
// number: '+12133734253',
// nationalNumber: '2133734253',
// ext: '1234'
// },
// startsAt : 86,
// endsAt : 110
// }]
This library provides different "metadata" sets, "metadata" being a list of phone number parsing and formatting rules for all countries. The complete list of those rules is huge, so this library provides a way to optimize bundle size by choosing between
max,
min,
mobile and "custom" metadata:
max — The complete metadata set, is about
145 kilobytes in size (
libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json). Choose this when you need the most strict version of
isValid(), or if you need to detect phone number type ("fixed line", "mobile", etc).
min — (default) The smallest metadata set, is about
80 kilobytes in size (
libphonenumber-js/metadata.min.json). Choose this by default: when you don't need to detect phone number type ("fixed line", "mobile", etc), or when a basic version of
isValid() is enough. The
min metadata set doesn't contain the regular expressions for phone number digits validation (via
.isValid()) and detecting phone number type (via
.getType()) for most countries. In this case,
.isValid() still performs some basic phone number validation (for example, checks phone number length), but it doesn't validate phone number digits themselves the way
max metadata validation does.
mobile — The complete metadata set for dealing with mobile numbers only, is about
95 kilobytes in size (
libphonenumber-js/metadata.mobile.json). Choose this when you need
max metadata and when you only accept mobile numbers. Other phone number types will still be parseable, but they won't be recognized as being "valid" (
.isValid() will return
false).
To use a particular metadata set, simply import functions from a relevant sub-package:
libphonenumber-js/max
libphonenumber-js/min
libphonenumber-js/mobile
Importing functions directly from
libphonenumber-js effectively results in using the
min metadata.
Sometimes (rarely) not all countries are needed, and in those cases developers may want to generate their own "custom" metadata set. For those cases, there's
libphonenumber-js/core sub-package which doesn't come pre-packaged with any default metadata set and instead accepts metadata as the last argument of each exported function.
A "country code" is a two-letter ISO country code (like
US).
This library supports all officially assigned ISO alpha-2 country codes, plus a few extra ones like:
AC (Ascension Island),
TA (Tristan da Cunha),
XK (Kosovo).
To check whether a country code is supported, use
isSupportedCountry() function.
There're several calling codes that don't belong to any country:
+800 — Universal International Toll Free Number
+808 — Universal International Shared Cost Number
+870 — Inmarsat Global Limited
+878 — Universal Personal Telecommunications
+881 — Global Mobile Satellite System
+882 and
+883 — International Networks
+888 — United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
+979 — International Premium Rate Service
Such phone numbering plans are called "non-geographic", and their phone numbers have
country set to
undefined.
"National (significant) number" are the national phone number digits (without "national prefix"). For example,
+1 213 373 4253 (or
(213) 373-4253 in national format) is a US phone number and its national (significant) number is
213 373 4253. Another example is
+33 1 45 45 32 45 (or
01 45 45 32 45 in national format) which is a French phone number where they add
0 "national prefix" when writing phone numbers in national format; in this case the national (significant) number is
1 45 45 32 45.
"Country calling code" are the digits between the
+ and the national (significant) number when the number is written in international format. E.g. for US country calling code is
1 and for France it's
33. Several countries can share the same "country calling code", e.g. NANPA countries like USA and Canada sharing the same
1 country calling code.
Parses a phone number from
string.
Can be imported both as a "default" export and as a "named" export
parsePhoneNumberFromString.
import parsePhoneNumber from 'libphonenumber-js'
// Or: import { parsePhoneNumberFromString as parsePhoneNumber } from 'libphonenumber-js'
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber('(213) 373-42-53 ext. 1234', 'US')
if (phoneNumber) {
console.log(phoneNumber.formatNational())
}
Returns an instance of
PhoneNumber class, or
undefined if no phone number could be parsed: for example, when the string contains no phone number, or the phone number starts with a non-existent country calling code, etc.
Available
options:
defaultCountry: string — Default country for parsing national numbers. Instead of passing
options.defaultCountry one could pass
defaultCountry argument directly.
defaultCallingCode: string — Default calling code for parsing national numbers. Some numbering plans are for "non-geographic numbering plans" and they don't have a country code, so
defaultCountry can't be specified for them.
extract: boolean — Defines the "strictness" of parsing a phone number.
If a developer wants to know the exact reason why the phone number couldn't be parsed then they can use
parsePhoneNumberWithError() function which throws the exact error:
import { parsePhoneNumberWithError, ParseError } from 'libphonenumber-js'
try {
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumberWithError('(213) 373-42-53 ext. 1234', 'US')
} catch (error) {
if (error instanceof ParseError) {
// Not a phone number, non-existent country, etc.
console.log(error.message)
} else {
throw error
}
}
NOT_A_NUMBER — When the supplied string is not a phone number. For example, when there are no digits:
"abcde",
"+".
INVALID_COUNTRY
defaultCountry doesn't exist (or isn't supported by this library yet):
parsePhoneNumber('(111) 222-3333', 'XX').
defaultCountry:
parsePhoneNumber('(111) 222-3333').
parsePhoneNumber('+9991112223333').
TOO_SHORT — When the number is too short. For example, just 1 or 2 digits:
"1",
"+12".
TOO_LONG — When the national (significant) number is too long (17 digits max) or when the string being parsed is too long (250 characters max).
By default, the parsing function will attempt to extract a phone number from an input string even in cases like
"Support: (213) 373-4253 (robot)", which mimicks the behavior of the original Google's
libphonenumber library, and is the default behavior for legacy reasons. However, if "strict" input validation is required, one can pass
extract: false flag to demand that the whole input string be a viable phone number.
parsePhoneNumber('Call: (213) 373-4253', 'US') === PhoneNumber
// When parsing the same string with `extract: false` flag,
// it will return `undefined`, because a phone number can't
// contain letters or a colon.
parsePhoneNumber('Call: (213) 373-4253', {
defaultCountry: 'US',
extract: false
}) === undefined
PhoneNumber
PhoneNumber class instance has the following properties:
number: string — The phone number in
E.164 format. Example:
"+12133734253".
countryCallingCode: string — The country calling code. Example:
"1".
nationalNumber: string — The national (significant) number. Example:
"2133734253".
country: string? — The country code. Example:
"US". Will be
undefined when no
country could be derived from the phone number. For example, when several countries have the same
countryCallingCode and the
nationalNumber doesn't look like it belongs to any of them. Or when a number belongs to a non-geographic numbering plan.
ext: string? — The phone number extension, if any. Example:
"1234".
carrierCode: string? — The "carrier code", if any. Example:
"15". "Carrier codes" are only used in Colombia and Brazil and only when dialing within those countries from a mobile phone to a fixed line number.
PhoneNumber class instance provides the following methods:
setExt(ext: string)
Sets a phone number extension of a phone number. Could be useful when formatting phone numbers stored as two separate fields: the phone number itself and the extension part.
const phone = "+12133734253"
const phoneExt = "1234"
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber(phone)
if (phoneNumber) {
if (phoneExt) {
phoneNumber.setExt(phoneExt)
}
// Returns "(213) 373-4253 ext. 1234"
return phoneNumber.formatNational()
}
format(format: string, [options]): string
Formats the phone number into a string according to a
format.
Available
formats:
NATIONAL — Example:
"(213) 373-4253"
INTERNATIONAL — Example:
"+1 213 373 4253"
E.164 — Example:
"+12133734253"
RFC3966 (the phone number URI) — Example:
"tel:+12133734253;ext=123"
IDD — "Out-of-country" dialing format. Example:
"011 7 800 555 35 35" for
+7 800 555 35 35 being called out of
options.fromCountry === "US". If no
options.fromCountry was passed or if there's no default IDD prefix for
options.fromCountry then returns
undefined.
Available
options:
formatExtension(number, extension) — Formats
number and
extension into a string. By default returns
${number} ext. ${extension} for almost all countries with rare exceptions of some special cases like
${number} x${extension} for UK.
nationalPrefix: Boolean — Some phone numbers can be formatted both with national prefix and without it. In such cases the library defaults to "with national prefix" (for legacy reasons). Pass
nationalPrefix: false option to force formatting without national prefix in such cases.
Examples:
import parsePhoneNumber from 'libphonenumber-js'
const phoneNumber = parsePhoneNumber('+12133734253')
phoneNumber.format("NATIONAL") === '(213) 373-4253'
phoneNumber.format("INTERNATIONAL") === '+1 213 373 4253'
phoneNumber.format("RFC3966") === 'tel:+12133734253'
// Aliases
phoneNumber.formatNational() === phoneNumber.format("NATIONAL")
phoneNumber.formatInternational() === phoneNumber.format("INTERNATIONAL")
phoneNumber.getURI() === phoneNumber.format("RFC3966")
isPossible(): boolean
Checks if the phone number is "possible". Only checks the phone number length, doesn't check the actual phone number digits against any regular expressions.
isValid(): boolean
Checks if the phone number is "valid". First checks the phone number length and then checks the phone number digits against all available regular expressions.
By default the library uses "minimal" metadata which is only 75 kilobytes in size but also doesn't include the precise validation regular expressions resulting in less strict validation rules (some very basic validation like length check is still included for each country). If you don't mind the extra 65 kilobytes of metadata then use "full" metadata instead (140 kilobytes). Google's library always uses "full" metadata so it will yield different
isValidNumber() results compared to the "minimal" metadata used by default in this library.
/min vs
/max vs
/mobile
import parseMin from 'libphonenumber-js/min'
import parseMax from 'libphonenumber-js/max'
import parseMobile from 'libphonenumber-js/mobile'
// Mobile numbers in Singapore starting from `8`
// can only have the second digit in the range of `0..8`.
// Here the second digit is `9` which makes it an invalid mobile number.
// This is a "strict" (advanced) validation rule and is
// not included in the (default) "min" bundle.
// The basic number length check passes (`8..11`) and the
// "loose" national number validation regexp check passes too:
// `(?:1\d{3}|[369]|7000|8(?:\d{2})?)\d{7}`.
parseMin('+6589555555').isValid() === true
// The "advanced" validation regexp for mobile numbers is
// `(?:8[1-8]|9[0-8])\\d{6}` and possible lengths are `8`.
parseMax('+6589555555').isValid() === false
parseMobile('+6589555555').isValid() === false
See "Using phone number validation feature" for choosing between
isPossible() and
isValid().
getType(): string?
Returns phone number type (fixed line, mobile, toll free, etc) or
undefined (if the number is invalid or if there are no phone number type regular expressions for this country in metadata).
By default the library uses "minimal" metadata which is only 75 kilobytes in size but also doesn't include the regular expressions for determining a specific phone number type (fixed line, mobile, toll free, etc) resulting in
getType() returning
undefined for most countries. If you don't mind the extra 65 kilobytes of metadata then use "full" metadata instead (140 kilobytes). Google's library always uses "full" metadata so it will yield different
getNumberType() results compared to the "minimal" metadata used by default in this library.
MOBILE
FIXED_LINE
FIXED_LINE_OR_MOBILE
PREMIUM_RATE
TOLL_FREE
SHARED_COST
VOIP
PERSONAL_NUMBER
PAGER
UAN
VOICEMAIL
/min vs
/max vs
/mobile
import parseMin from 'libphonenumber-js/min'
import parseMax from 'libphonenumber-js/max'
import parseMobile from 'libphonenumber-js/mobile'
// Singapore valid mobile number.
// The (default) "min" bundle doesn't contain any regexps for
// getting phone number type based on national number (for Singapore).
parseMin('+6584655555').getType() === undefined
// The "max" bundle contains regexps for
// getting phone number type based on national number
// for all possible phone number types.
parseMax('+6584655555').getType() === 'MOBILE'
// The "mobile" bundle contains regexps for
// getting phone number type based on national number
// for mobile phone numbers only.
parseMobile('+6584655555').getType() === 'MOBILE'
isNonGeographic(): boolean
Returns
true if the number belongs to a "non-geographic numbering plan".
isEqual(phoneNumber: PhoneNumber): boolean
Compares two
PhoneNumbers: returns
true if they're equal,
false otherwise.
isPossiblePhoneNumber(input: string): boolean
Checks if
input can be parsed as a "possible" phone number. A phone number is "possible" when it has valid length. The actual phone number digits aren't validated.
isPossiblePhoneNumber('8 (888) 888-88-88', 'RU') === true
isPossiblePhoneNumber('+12223333333') === true
This function is just a shortcut for a two-step process of "strictly" parsing a phone number and then calling
.isPossible().
isValidPhoneNumber(input: string): boolean
Checks if
input can be parsed as a "valid" phone number. A phone number is "valid" when it has valid length, and the actual phone number digits match the regular expressions for that country.
isValidPhoneNumber('8 (888) 888-88-88', 'RU') === false
isValidPhoneNumber('8 (800) 555-35-35', 'RU') === true
isValidPhoneNumber('+12223333333') === false
isValidPhoneNumber('+12133734253') === true
This function is just a shortcut for a two-step process of "strictly" parsing a phone number and then calling
.isValid().
See "Using phone number validation feature" for choosing between
isPossible() and
isValid().
validatePhoneNumberLength(input: string): string?
Checks if
input phone number length is valid. If it is, then nothing is returned. Otherwise, a rejection reason is returned.
NOT_A_NUMBER — When the supplied string is not a phone number. For example, when there are no digits:
"abcde",
"+".
INVALID_COUNTRY
defaultCountry doesn't exist (or isn't supported by this library yet):
parsePhoneNumber('(111) 222-3333', 'XX').
defaultCountry:
parsePhoneNumber('(111) 222-3333').
parsePhoneNumber('+9991112223333').
TOO_SHORT — When the number is too short. For example, just 1 or 2 digits:
"1",
"+12".
TOO_LONG — When the national (significant) number is too long (17 digits max) or when the string being parsed is too long (250 characters max).
INVALID_LENGTH — When the national (significant) number is neither too short, nor too long, but somewhere in between and its length is still invalid.
validatePhoneNumberLength('abcde') === 'NOT_A_NUMBER'
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 44') === 'INVALID_COUNTRY'
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 44', 'TR') === 'TOO_SHORT'
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 444', 'TR') === undefined
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 4444', 'TR') === 'INVALID_LENGTH'
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 44444', 'TR') === 'INVALID_LENGTH'
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 444444', 'TR') === undefined
validatePhoneNumberLength('444 1 4444444444', 'TR') === 'TOO_LONG'
This function is just a more detailed version of
isPossiblePhoneNumber() for those who've asked for a more specific rejection reason.
class AsYouType([options or defaultCountry])
Creates a formatter for a partially entered phone number.
Available
options:
defaultCountry — Default country for parsing national numbers. Instead of passing
options.defaultCountry one could pass
defaultCountry argument directly.
defaultCallingCode — Default calling code for parsing national numbers. Some numbering plans are for "non-geographic numbering plans" and they don't have a country code, so
defaultCountry can't be specified for them.
The formatter instance has the following methods:
input(text: string) — Appends text to the input. Returns the formatted phone number.
reset() — Resets the input.
new AsYouType().input('+12133734') === '+1 213 373 4'
new AsYouType('US').input('2133734') === '(213) 373-4'
The formatter instance also provides the following getters:
getNumber(): PhoneNumber? — Returns the
PhoneNumber. Will return
undefined if no national (significant) number digits have been entered so far, or if no
defaultCountry/
defaultCallingCode has been set and the user enters a phone number not in international format.
getNumberValue(): string? — Returns the phone number in
E.164 format. For example, for country
"US" and input
"(222) 333-4444" it will return
"+12223334444". Will return
undefined if no digits have been input, or when inputting a phone number in national format and no default country or default "country calling code" have been set.
getChars(): string — Returns the phone number characters entered by the user: digits and a
+ sign (if present). Returns an empty string if no phone number characters have been input.
getTemplate(): string — Returns the template used to format the phone number characters (digits and a
+ sign, if present), which are denoted by
x-es. Returns an empty string if no phone number characters have been input.
// National phone number input example.
const asYouType = new AsYouType('US')
asYouType.input('2') === '2'
asYouType.getNumber().number === '+12'
asYouType.getChars() === '2'
asYouType.getTemplate() === 'x'
asYouType.input('1') === '21'
asYouType.getNumber().number === '+121'
asYouType.getChars() === '21'
asYouType.getTemplate() === 'xx'
asYouType.input('3') === '(213)'
asYouType.getNumber().number === '+1213'
asYouType.getChars() === '213'
asYouType.getTemplate() === '(xxx)'
asYouType.input('3734253') === '(213) 373-4253'
asYouType.getNumber().number === '+12133734253'
asYouType.getChars() === '2133734253'
asYouType.getTemplate() === '(xxx) xxx-xxxx'
// International phone number input example.
const asYouType = new AsYouType()
asYouType.input('+1-213-373-4253') === '+1 213 373 4253'
asYouType.getNumber().country === 'US'
asYouType.getNumber().number === '+12133734253'
asYouType.getChars() === '+12133734253'
asYouType.getTemplate() === 'xx xxx xxx xxxx'
isInternational(): boolean — Returns
true if the phone number is being input in international format. In other words, returns
true if and only if the parsed phone number starts with a
"+".
getCallingCode(): string? — Returns the "country calling code" part of the phone number. Returns
undefined if the number is not being input in international format, or if no valid "country calling code" has been entered. Supports "non-geographic" phone numbering plans: even though those aren't technically "countries", they have their own "country calling codes" too.
getCountry(): string? — Returns a two-letter country code of the phone number. Returns
undefined for "non-geographic" phone numbering plans. Returns
undefined if no phone number has been input yet.
isPossible(): boolean — Returns
true if the phone number is "possible". Is just a shortcut for
PhoneNumber.isPossible().
isValid(): boolean — Returns
true if the phone number is "valid". Is just a shortcut for
PhoneNumber.isValid().
1.6.0)
For legacy API (before version
1.6.0) the formatter instance provides the following getters:
country: string? — Phone number country. Will return
undefined if the country couldn't be derived from the number.
getNationalNumber(): string — Returns the national (significant) number part of the phone number.
getTemplate(): string? — Same as the current version of
getTemplate() with the only difference that it returns
undefined if no suitable format was found for the number being entered (or if no national (significant) number has been entered so far).
// National phone number input example.
const asYouType = new AsYouType('US')
asYouType.input('2') === '2'
asYouType.getNationalNumber() === '2'
asYouType.input('1') === '21'
asYouType.getNationalNumber() === '21'
asYouType.input('3') === '(213)'
asYouType.getNationalNumber() === '213'
asYouType.input('3734253') === '(213) 373-4253'
asYouType.getNationalNumber() === '2133734253'
// International phone number input example.
const asYouType = new AsYouType()
asYouType.input('+1-213-373-4253') === '+1 213 373 4253'
asYouType.country === 'US'
asYouType.getNationalNumber() === '2133734253'
"As You Type" formatter was created by Google as part of their Android OS and therefore only works for numerical keyboard input, i.e. it can only accept digits (and a
+ sign in the start of an international number). When used on desktops where a user can input all kinds of punctuation (spaces, dashes, parens, etc) it simply ignores everything except digits (and a
+ sign in the start of an international number).
Google's "As You Type" formatter does not support entering phone number extensions. If your project requires phone number extensions input then use a separate input field for that.
Searches for phone numbers in
text.
Available
options:
defaultCountry — Default country for parsing national numbers. Instead of passing
options.defaultCountry one could pass
defaultCountry argument directly.
defaultCallingCode — Default calling code for parsing national numbers. Some numbering plans are for "non-geographic numbering plans" and they don't have a country code, so
defaultCountry can't be specified for them.
import { findPhoneNumbersInText } from 'libphonenumber-js'
findPhoneNumbersInText(`
For tech support call +7 (800) 555-35-35 internationally
or reach a local US branch at (213) 373-4253 ext. 1234.
`, 'US')
// Outputs:
//
// [{
// number: PhoneNumber {
// country: 'RU',
// countryCallingCode: '7',
// number: '+78005553535',
// nationalNumber: '8005553535'
// },
// startsAt : 22,
// endsAt : 40
// }, {
// number: PhoneNumber {
// country: 'US',
// countryCallingCode: '1',
// number: '+12133734253',
// nationalNumber: '2133734253',
// ext: '1234'
// },
// startsAt : 86,
// endsAt : 110
// }]
(in previous versions, it was called
findNumbers())
1.6.0) example
import { findNumbers } from 'libphonenumber-js'
findNumbers(`
For tech support call +7 (800) 555-35-35 internationally
or reach a local US branch at (213) 373-4253 ext. 1234.
`, 'US')
// Outputs:
//
// [{
// phone : '8005553535',
// country : 'RU',
// startsAt : 22,
// endsAt : 40
// },
// {
// phone : '2133734253',
// country : 'US',
// ext : '1234',
// startsAt : 86,
// endsAt : 110
// }]
By default it processes the whole text and then outputs the phone numbers found. If the text is very big (say, a hundred thousand characters) then it might freeze the user interface for a couple of seconds. To avoid such lags one can employ "iterator" approach using
searchPhoneNumbersInText() to perform the search asynchronously (e.g. using
requestIdleCallback or
requestAnimationFrame).
(in previous versions, it was called
searchNumbers())
searchPhoneNumbersInText()
ES6 iterator:
import { searchPhoneNumbersInText } from 'libphonenumber-js'
const text = `
For tech support call +7 (800) 555-35-35 internationally
or reach a local US branch at (213) 373-4253 ext. 1234.
`
async function() {
for (const number of searchPhoneNumbersInText(text, 'US')) {
console.log(number)
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 0))
}
console.log('Finished')
}
Java-style iterator (for those still not using ES6):
import { PhoneNumberMatcher } from 'libphonenumber-js'
const matcher = new PhoneNumberMatcher(`
For tech support call +7 (800) 555-35-35 internationally
or reach a local US branch at (213) 373-4253 ext. 1234.
`, {
defaultCountry: 'US',
v2: true
})
// Search cycle iteration.
const iteration = () => {
if (matcher.hasNext()) {
console.log(matcher.next())
setTimeout(iteration, 0)
} else {
console.log('Finished')
}
}
// Run the search.
iteration()
Although Google's javascript port doesn't have the
findPhoneNumbersInText() functionality the Java and C++ ports do. I guess Google just doesn't need to crawl phone numbers on Node.js because they can afford to hire a Java/C++ developer to do that. Still, javascript nowadays is the most popular programming language given its simplicity and user-friendliness. The
findPhoneNumbersInText() function provided is a port of Google's
PhoneNumberMatcher.java into javascript.
Returns an example phone number for a country. Returns an instance of
PhoneNumber class. Will return
undefined if
country doesn't exist or isn't supported by this library.
import examples from 'libphonenumber-js/examples.mobile.json'
import { getExampleNumber } from 'libphonenumber-js'
const phoneNumber = getExampleNumber('RU', examples)
phoneNumber.formatNational() === '8 (912) 345-67-89'
Checks if a country is supported by this library.
isSupportedCountry('RU') === true
isSupportedCountry('XX') === false
Returns a list of supported countries.
getCountries() === ["AC", "AD", ...]
Returns country calling code for a country. Will throw an error if
country doesn't exist or isn't supported by this library.
getCountryCallingCode('RU') === '7'
getCountryCallingCode('IL') === '972'
Returns phone number extension prefix for a given country. If no custom ext prefix is defined for a
country then the default
" ext. " prefix is returned.
getExtPrefix('US') === ' ext. '
getExtPrefix('GB') === ' x'
Parses digits from string. Can be used for building a phone number extension input component (e.g. react-phone-number-input).
parseDigits('x123') === '123'
parseDigits('٤٤٢٣') === '4423'
Parses phone number characters (
+ and digits). Can be used for building a phone number input component (e.g. react-phone-number-input).
parseIncompletePhoneNumber('8 (800) 555') === '8800555'
parseIncompletePhoneNumber('+7 800 555') === '+7800555'
parseIncompletePhoneNumber('+٤٤٢٣٢٣٢٣٤') === '+442323234'
Formats incomplete phone number as a national one for a given
country. If
country is not specified then outputs the phone number in international format. This is just an alias for
new AsYouType(country, metadata).input(value). Can be used for building a phone number input component (e.g. react-phone-number-input).
formatIncompletePhoneNumber('8800555', 'RU') === '8 (800) 555'
formatIncompletePhoneNumber('+7800555') === '+7 800 555'
1.6.0):
parse(),
parseNumber(),
format(),
formatNumber(),
isValidNumber(),
getNumberType().
(previously called
parse())
(legacy API)
Attempts to parse a phone number from
text.
If
defaultCountry is passed then it's gonna be the default country for parsing non-international phone numbers.
Returns
{ country, phone, ext } object where
country is a country code.
phone is a national (significant) number.
ext is a phone number extension.
If the phone number supplied isn't valid then an empty object
{} is returned.
// Parses international numbers.
parseNumber('+1 213 373 4253') === { country: 'US', phone: '2133734253' }
parseNumber('Phone: +1-213-373-4253.') === { country: 'US', phone: '2133734253' }
parseNumber('+12133734253') === { country: 'US', phone: '2133734253' }
// Parses national numbers provided a default country.
parseNumber('Phone: (213) 373-4253.', 'US') === { country: 'US', phone: '2133734253' }
// Parses phone number extensions.
parseNumber('(213) 373-4253 ext. 123', 'US') === { country: 'US', phone: '2133734253', ext: '123' }
// Parses RFC 3966 phone number URIs.
parseNumber('tel:+78005553535;ext=123') === { country: 'RU', phone: '8005553535', ext: '123' }
If the phone number supplied isn't valid then an empty object
{} is returned.
parseNumber('+1 111 111 1111') === {}
parseNumber('(111) 111-1111', 'US') === {}
parseNumber('abcdefg') === {}
Available
options:
defaultCountry : string — Same as the
defaultCountry argument.
extended : boolean — If set to
true then
parseNumber() will attempt to parse even a remotely hypothetical phone number even if it is considered "invalid".
{ extended: true } documentation and examples
The result of "extended" parsing is an object where
country is a country code.
phone is a national (significant) number.
ext is a phone number extension.
countryCallingCode is a country calling code.
carrierCodes are only used in Colombia and Brazil and only when dialing within those countries from a mobile phone to a fixed line number.
valid: boolean — whether it's a "valid" (real) phone number.
possible: boolean — a phone number is considered "possible" when it fits the phone number length rules for a given country. E.g. for US national (significant) number regexp is
[2-9]\d{9} and possible national (significant) number length is
10 so a phone number
(111) 111-1111 is not a "valid" number because it doesn't match the US national (significant) number regexp but it is a "possible" number because it's
10 digits long.
// If the number is valid.
parseNumber('Phone: (213) 373-4253.', 'US', { extended: true }) ===
{
country: 'US',
phone: '2133734253',
ext: undefined,
countryCallingCode: 1,
carrierCode: undefined,
valid: true,
possible: true
}
// If the number is not "valid" but "possible".
parseNumber('(111) 111-1111', 'US', { extended: true }) ===
{
country: 'US',
phone: '1111111111',
ext: undefined,
countryCallingCode: 1,
carrierCode: undefined,
valid: false,
possible: true
}
// If the number is not "valid" but "possible"
// and country can't be derived from it.
// (e.g. can't tell if it's a US number or a Canadian number)
parseNumber('+1 111 111 1111', { extended: true }) ===
{
country: undefined,
phone: '1111111111',
ext: undefined,
countryCallingCode: 1,
carrierCode: undefined,
valid: false,
possible: true
}
// If the number is not "possible" (invalid length).
parseNumber('(213) 373', 'US', { extended: true }) ===
{
country: 'US',
phone: '213373',
ext: undefined,
countryCallingCode: 1,
carrierCode: undefined,
valid: false,
possible: false
}
// In some cases if the number is extremely not "possible"
// then an empty object `{}` is returned.
//
// Too short (or too long) for any country's phone number.
parseNumber('1', 'US', { extended: true }) === {}
// Non-existent country calling code.
parseNumber('+210', { extended: true }) === {}
// No phone number found.
parseNumber('abcdefg', 'US', { extended: true }) === {}
The "extended" parsing mode is the default behaviour of the original Google's
libphonenumber: it still returns parsed data even if the phone number being parsed is not considered valid (but is kinda "possible"). I guess this kind of behaviour is better for crawling websites for phone numbers because when mining "big data" it is better to extract all possible info rather than discard some pieces of it prematurely, e.g. when national (significant) number regexp for some country gets outdated which might very well happen because phone numbering plans are changing constantly around the world. Maybe after all it would make sense to make the "extended" parsing mode the default one in the next major version. I guess it would.
Sometimes users icorrectly input phone numbers in "out-of-country" dialing (IDD-prefixed) format instead of the proper international phone number format (the "+" notation). In such cases
parseNumber() will attempt to parse such IDD-prefixed numbers if "default country" is provided:
// International format.
parseNumber('+61 2 3456 7890') === { country: 'AU', phone: '234567890' }
// IDD-prefixed format.
parseNumber('011 61 2 3456 7890', 'US') === { country: 'AU', phone: '234567890' }
(previously called
format())
(legacy API)
Formats a
number into a string according to a
format.
Available
formats and
options are the same as for
PhoneNumber.format(format).
The
number argument must be either a result of
parseNumber() function call (to strip national prefix) or an E.164 phone number string (e.g.
+12133734253).
// Formats E.164 phone numbers.
formatNumber('+12133734253', 'NATIONAL') === '(213) 373-4253'
formatNumber('+12133734253', 'INTERNATIONAL') === '+1 213 373 4253'
// Formats E.164 phone numbers when
// they're not "valid" but still "possible".
formatNumber('+11111111111', 'NATIONAL') === '(111) 111-1111'
formatNumber('+11111111111', 'INTERNATIONAL') === '+1 111 111 1111'
// Formats E.164 phone numbers when
// they're not "valid" and not "possible" (invalid length).
formatNumber('+11111', 'NATIONAL') === '1111'
formatNumber('+11111', 'INTERNATIONAL') === '+1 1111'
// Formats a result of `parseNumber()` function call.
const parsedNumber = parseNumber('2133734253', 'US')
formatNumber(parsedNumber, 'NATIONAL') === '(213) 373-4253'
formatNumber(parsedNumber, 'INTERNATIONAL') === '+1 213 373 4253'
// Formats a result of `parseNumber()` function call in "extended" mode
// when it's not a "valid" number but is still a "possible" one.
const possibleNumber = parseNumber('+11111111111', { extended: true })
formatNumber(possibleNumber, 'NATIONAL') === '(111) 111-1111'
formatNumber(possibleNumber, 'INTERNATIONAL') === '+1 111 111 1111'
// Formats a result of `parseNumber()` function call in "extended" mode
// when it's neither a "valid" number nor a "possible" one (invalid length).
const possibleNumber = parseNumber('+11111', { extended: true })
formatNumber(possibleNumber, 'NATIONAL') === '1111'
formatNumber(possibleNumber, 'INTERNATIONAL') === '+1 1111'
// Formats phone number extensions.
formatNumber({ country: 'US', phone: '2133734253', ext: '123' }, 'NATIONAL') === '(213) 373-4253 ext. 123'
// When given an object not having `phone` property
// (e.g. a empty object `{}`) it will throw.
formatNumber({}) throws Error
(legacy API)
See the description for
PhoneNumber.getType().
The
number argument can be either a result of the
parseNumber() function call —
{ country, phone } — or a string (phone number digits only) possibly accompanied with the second
defaultCountry argument.
getNumberType('+79160151539') === 'MOBILE'
getNumberType('9160151539', 'RU') === 'MOBILE'
getNumberType({ phone: '9160151539', country: 'RU' }) === 'MOBILE'
(legacy API)
Checks if a phone number is valid, the validation is more strict than
parseNumber().
The
number argument can be either a result of the
parseNumber() function call —
{ country, phone } — or a string (phone number digits only) possibly accompanied with the second
defaultCountry argument.
isValidNumber('+12133734253') === true
isValidNumber('+1213373') === false
isValidNumber('2133734253', 'US') === true
isValidNumber('21337', 'US') === false
isValidNumber({ phone: '2133734253', country: 'US' }) === true
parseNumber() and
isValidNumber()
The difference between using
parseNumber() and
isValidNumber() for phone number validation is that
isValidNumber() also checks the precise regular expressions of possible phone numbers for a country. For example, for Germany
parseNumber('123456', 'DE') would return
{ country: 'DE', phone: '123456' } because this phone number matches the general phone number rules for Germany (basic length check, etc). But, if the metadata is compiled with
--extended (or relevant
--types) flag (see Customizing metadata section of this document) then
isValidNumber() is gonna use those precise regular expressions for extensive validation and
isValid('123456', 'DE') will return
false because the phone number
123456 doesn't actually exist in Germany.
This is how it is implemented in the original Google's
libphonenumber:
parseNumber() parses phone numbers and loosely validates them while
isValidNumber() validates phone numbers precisely (provided the precise regular expressions are included in metadata).
The precise regular expressions aren't included in the default metadata because that would cause the default metadata to grow twice in its size: the complete ("full") metadata size is about 145 kilobytes while the reduced ("default") metadata size is about 77 kilobytes. Hence in the default configuration
isValidNumber() performs absolutely the same "lite" validation as
parseNumber(). For enabling extensive phone number validation the simplest way is to import functions from
libphonenumber-js/custom module and supply them with
libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json. For generating custom metadata see the instructions provided in the Customizing metadata section of this document.
isValidNumberForRegion()
The optional
defaultCountry argument is the default country, i.e. it does not restrict to just that country, e.g. in those cases where several countries share the same phone numbering rules (NANPA, Britain, etc). For example, even though the number
07624 369230 belongs to the Isle of Man ("IM" country code) calling
isValidNumber('07624369230', 'GB') still returns
true because the country is not restricted to
GB, it's just that
GB is the default one for the phone numbering rules. For restricting the country see
isValidNumberForRegion() though restricting a country might not be a good idea.
// Even though '07624 369230' number belongs to the Isle of Man ("IM")
// the `defaultCountry` argument "GB" still works here because
// "GB" and "IM" both share the same phone numbering rules ("+44").
isValidNumber('07624369230', 'GB') === true
isValidNumber('07624369230', 'IM') === true
// Imposing country restrictions.
isValidNumberForRegion('07624369230', 'GB') === false
isValidNumberForRegion('07624369230', 'IM') === true
I personally don't use strict phone number validation in my projects. The rationale is that telephone numbering plans can and sometimes do change, meaning that
PhoneNumber.isValid() function may one day become outdated on a website that isn't actively maintained anymore. Imagine a "promo-site" or a "personal website" being deployed once and then running for years without any maintenance, where a client may be unable to submit a simple "Contact Us" form just because this newly allocated pool of mobile phone numbers wasn't present in that old version of
libphonenumber-js bundled in it.
Whenever there's a "business requirement" to validate a phone number that's being input by a user, I prefer using
PhoneNumber.isPossible() instead of
PhoneNumber.isValid(), so that it just validates the phone number length, and doesn't validate the actual phone number digits. But it doesn't mean that you shouldn't use
PhoneNumber.isValid() — maybe in your case it would make sense.
If you’re trying to build a React component with this library, take a look at
react-phone-number-input.
When reporting an issue one must also provide a link to Google's
libphonenumber demo page illustrating the expected behaviour. This includes validation, parsing, formatting and "as you type" formatting. For example, for an Australian number
438 331 999 Google's demo outputs four sections — "Parsing Result", "Validation Results", "Formatting Results" and "AsYouTypeFormatter Results". In a bug report, first describe the observed
libphonenumber-js demo result and then Google's demo result (with a link to it) which must differ from the observed
libphonenumber-js demo result. If the observed
libphonenumber-js demo result is the same as Google's demo result and you don't agree with Google's demo result then create an issue in Google's repo.
When reporting
findPhoneNumbersInText() bugs one should know that
findPhoneNumbersInText() code was ported from Google's Java code. I didn't write it myself, I just ported it. Therefore, it is unlikely that anyone other than Google will be fixing such bugs.
This library comes with TypeScript "typings". If you happen to find any bugs in those, create an issue.
One can use any npm CDN service, e.g. unpkg.com or jsdelivr.com
<script src="https://unpkg.com/libphonenumber-js@[version]/bundle/libphonenumber-[type].js"></script>
<script>
alert(new libphonenumber.AsYouType('US').input('213-373-4253'))
</script>
where
[version] is an npm package version range (for example,
1.x or
^1.7.6) and
[type] is the bundle type:
min,
max or
mobile.
Metadata is generated from Google's
PhoneNumberMetadata.xml by transforming XML into JSON and removing unnecessary fields. See metadata fields description.
Metadata can be accessed programmatically by using the exported
Metadata class.
First, create a
Metadata class instance:
import { Metadata } from 'libphonenumber-js'
const metadata = new Metadata()
Then, select a "numbering plan" (a country):
metadata.selectNumberingPlan('US')
After that, the following methods of
metadata.numberingPlan can be called:
leadingDigits(): string? — Returns "leading digits" pattern.
possibleLengths(): number[] — Returns a list of possible lengths of a national (significant) number.
IDDPrefix(): string — Returns an International Direct Dialing prefix.
defaultIDDPrefix(): string? — Returns a default International Direct Dialing prefix when there're multiple ones available.
Example:
import { Metadata } from 'libphonenumber-js'
const metadata = new Metadata()
metadata.selectNumberingPlan('US')
metadata.numberingPlan.leadingDigits() === undefined
metadata.numberingPlan.possibleLengths() === [10]
metadata.numberingPlan.IDDPrefix() === '011'
metadata.numberingPlan.defaultIDDPrefix() === undefined
Using with custom metadata:
import { Metadata } from 'libphonenumber-js/core'
import min from 'libphonenumber-js/metadata.min.json'
// import max from 'libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json'
// import mobile from 'libphonenumber-js/metadata.mobile.json'
const metadata = new Metadata(min)
As one can see, the
Metadata class is not documented much. Partially, that's because its usage is not necessarily encouraged, but it's still used, for example, in
react-phone-number-input to get "leading digits" for a country, or to get maximum phone number length for a country. Stick to the methods documented above, don't call any other methods. If you think there's a need to call any other methods, create a discussion issue.
This library comes prepackaged with three types of metadata.
Sometimes, if only a specific set of countries is needed in a project, and a developer really wants to reduce the resulting bundle size, say, by 50 kilobytes (even when including all regular expressions for validating phone number digits and detecting phone number type), then they can generate such custom metadata and pass it as the last argument to this library's "core" functions.
See generate custom metadata instructions.
metadata.custom.json file with the "core" functions.
Pass the
metadata argument as the last one to the "core" functions.
In ES6 that would be:
import _parsePhoneNumber, {
findPhoneNumbersInText as _findPhoneNumbersInText,
AsYouType as _AsYouType
} from 'libphonenumber-js/core'
import metadata from 'libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json'
function call(func, _arguments) {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.call(_arguments)
args.push(metadata)
return func.apply(this, args)
}
export default function parsePhoneNumber() {
return call(_parsePhoneNumber, arguments)
}
export function findPhoneNumbersInText() {
return call(_findPhoneNumbersInText, arguments)
}
export function AsYouType(country) {
return _AsYouType.call(this, country, metadata)
}
AsYouType.prototype = Object.create(_AsYouType.prototype, {})
AsYouType.prototype.constructor = AsYouType
And for Common.js environment that would be:
var core = require('libphonenumber-js/core')
var metadata = require('libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json')
function call(func, _arguments) {
var args = Array.prototype.slice.call(_arguments)
args.push(metadata)
return func.apply(this, args)
}
function parsePhoneNumber() {
return call(core.default, arguments)
}
exports = module.exports = parsePhoneNumber
exports['default'] = parsePhoneNumber
exports.findPhoneNumbersInText = function findPhoneNumbersInText() {
return call(core.findPhoneNumbersInText, arguments)
}
exports.AsYouType = function AsYouType(country) {
return core.AsYouType.call(this, country, metadata)
}
exports.AsYouType.prototype = Object.create(core.AsYouType.prototype, {})
exports.AsYouType.prototype.constructor = exports.AsYouType
metadata.custom.json file with the legacy "custom" functions.
Pass the
metadata argument as the last one to the "custom" functions.
In ES6 that would be:
import {
parseNumber,
formatNumber,
isValidNumber,
getNumberType,
AsYouType
} from 'libphonenumber-js/custom'
import metadata from 'libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json'
parseNumber('+78005553535', metadata)
formatNumber({ phone: '8005553535', country: 'RU' }, metadata)
isValidNumber('+78005553535', metadata)
getNumberType('+78005553535', metadata)
new AsYouType('RU', metadata).input('+78005553535')
And for Common.js environment that would be:
var custom = require('libphonenumber-js/custom')
var metadata = require('libphonenumber-js/metadata.max.json')
exports.parseNumber = function parseNumber() {
var parameters = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)
parameters.push(metadata)
return custom.parseNumber.apply(this, parameters)
}
exports.formatNumber = function formatNumber() {
var parameters = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)
parameters.push(metadata)
return custom.formatNumber.apply(this, parameters)
}
exports.isValidNumber = function isValidNumber() {
var parameters = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)
parameters.push(metadata)
return custom.isValidNumber.apply(this, parameters)
}
exports.getNumberType = function isValidNumber() {
var parameters = Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)
parameters.push(metadata)
return custom.getNumberType.apply(this, parameters)
}
exports.AsYouType = function AsYouType(country) {
custom.AsYouType.call(this, country, metadata)
}
exports.AsYouType.prototype = Object.create(custom.AsYouType.prototype, {})
exports.AsYouType.prototype.constructor = exports.AsYouType
Metadata should be re-generated each time the project is being deployed because Google constantly updates their metadata.
Google periodically releases new metadata with the changes described in the release notes. Sometimes those are minor non-breaking updates, sometimes those are major-version breaking updates.
Metadata update process is automated through an "autoupdate" script: see
autoupdate.cmd (Windows) or
autoupdate.sh (Linux/macOS). The script detects changes to
PhoneNumberMetadata.xml in Google
libphonenumber's repo and if there are changes then it pulls the latest metadata, processes it, commits the changes to GitHub, builds a new version of the library and releases it to NPM. So this library's metadata is supposed to be up-to-date. I could set up this script to run automatically but on my Windows machine
ssh-agent doesn't work properly so I run the "autoupdate" script manually from time to time.
Also Google sometimes (very rarely) updates their code:
phonenumberutil.js —
parseNumber(),
formatNumber(),
isValidNumber(),
getNumberType()
AsYouTypeFormatter.java —
AsYouType
PhoneNumberMatcher.java —
findPhoneNumbersInText()
The latest sync-up was on June 7th, 2021.
After cloning this repo, ensure dependencies are installed by running:
npm install
This module is written in ES6 and uses Babel for ES5 transpilation. Widely consumable JavaScript can be produced by running:
npm run build
Once
npm run build has run, you may
import or
require() directly from
node.
After developing, the full test suite can be evaluated by running:
npm test
Test coverage must remain at 100%:
npm run test-coverage
When you're ready to test your new functionality on a real project, you can run
npm pack
It will
build,
test and then create a
.tgz archive which you can then install in your project folder
npm install [module name with version].tar.gz
If you're looking for an international "2 days ago" javascript solution then check out
javascript-time-ago.
Google's
libphonenumber is licensed under Apache 2.
Apache 2 does not require a derivative work of the software, or modifications to the original, to be distributed using the same license. Hence, this library is licensed under MIT, which is compatible with Apache 2.
The Apache license is terminated if the user sues anyone over patent infringement related to the software covered by the license. This condition is added in order to prevent patent litigations.