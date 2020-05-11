Plugin for webpack 4, that outputs build files to JSON. Without external dependencies.
npm i --save-dev chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin
Webpack is a great tool and has without a doubt revolutionized the way we build frontend applications. However usually, due to the (great) caching strategy, chunk files will have hash appended to their file name. And if you want to use your build in an env, that does not know anything about this, it becomes complicated to inject the build in your app.
Therefore this plugin was build, as it will output your chunks in a JSON file, that will allow other apps to understand the structure of the build.
const Chunks2JsonPlugin = require('chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin');
const path = require('path');
const publicPath = '/app/';
module.exports = {
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
filename: '[name].[hash].js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
publicPath
},
plugins: [
new Chunks2JsonPlugin({ outputDir: 'dist/', publicPath })
]
};
{
"chunk-vendors": {
"js": ["/app/js/chunk-vendors.fc40696c.js"],
"js.map": ["/app/js/chunk-vendors.fc40696c.js.map"]
},
"app": {
"css": ["/app/css/app.eb829ccc.css"],
"js": ["/app/js/app.dd31cdcb.js"],
"js.map": ["/app/js/app.dd31cdcb.js.map"]
}
}
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Comment
|excludeFile
|Option to dynamically exclude some of the files
RegExp or
Function with signature
(filename, chunk) => bool
/\.hot-update\.js$/
|Exclude HMR chunks by default (file names ending with
.hot-update.js).
|chunkGroupName
|Option to define your own file chunk grouping.
Function with signature
(filename, chunk) => string
filename => /\.([a-z0-9]+(\.map)?)(\?.*)?$/.exec(filename)[1]
|Group by file extension (or
ext.map) by default. For example for filename inside one chunk
dist/app.js the default grouping will be
js: [] and for
dist/app.js.map it would be
js.map: [] both inside of
app key
|outputDir
|Output folder name. If the folder does not exist, we'll try to create it.
String
process.cwd()
|Current working directory by default.
|filename
|Output file name.
String
build-manifest.json
|objectToString
|Function to be used to format the output.
Function with signature
(result) => string
result => JSON.stringify(result)
|By default we output
JSON, but you can opt in for any other format as well. Just define your output here and adjust
filename
|publicPath
|String to prepend to all chunk file names. You probably should set it to the same value as
webpackConfig.output.publicPath.
String
''
|Empty string by default
To better understand your custom options, you can learn more about chunks here.
Feel free to open an issue.