chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin

by homeday-de
1.0.4 (see all)

Plugin for webpack 4, that outputs build files to JSON

Readme

chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin

Plugin for webpack 4, that outputs build files to JSON. Without external dependencies.

Instalation

npm i --save-dev chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin

Use case

Webpack is a great tool and has without a doubt revolutionized the way we build frontend applications. However usually, due to the (great) caching strategy, chunk files will have hash appended to their file name. And if you want to use your build in an env, that does not know anything about this, it becomes complicated to inject the build in your app.

Therefore this plugin was build, as it will output your chunks in a JSON file, that will allow other apps to understand the structure of the build.

Usage example

Input


const Chunks2JsonPlugin = require('chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin');
const path = require('path');

const publicPath = '/app/';

module.exports = {
  entry: './src/index.js',
  output: {
    filename: '[name].[hash].js',
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
    publicPath
  },
  plugins: [
    new Chunks2JsonPlugin({ outputDir: 'dist/', publicPath })
  ]
};

Output

{
  "chunk-vendors": {
    "js": ["/app/js/chunk-vendors.fc40696c.js"],
    "js.map": ["/app/js/chunk-vendors.fc40696c.js.map"]
  },
  "app": {
    "css": ["/app/css/app.eb829ccc.css"],
    "js": ["/app/js/app.dd31cdcb.js"],
    "js.map": ["/app/js/app.dd31cdcb.js.map"]
  }
}

Options

OptionDescriptionTypeDefaultComment
excludeFileOption to dynamically exclude some of the filesRegExp or Function with signature (filename, chunk) => bool /\.hot-update\.js$/Exclude HMR chunks by default (file names ending with .hot-update.js).
chunkGroupNameOption to define your own file chunk grouping.Function with signature (filename, chunk) => stringfilename => /\.([a-z0-9]+(\.map)?)(\?.*)?$/.exec(filename)[1]Group by file extension (or ext.map) by default. For example for filename inside one chunk dist/app.js the default grouping will be js: [] and for dist/app.js.map it would be js.map: [] both inside of app key
outputDirOutput folder name. If the folder does not exist, we'll try to create it.Stringprocess.cwd()Current working directory by default.
filenameOutput file name.Stringbuild-manifest.json
objectToStringFunction to be used to format the output.Function with signature (result) => stringresult => JSON.stringify(result)By default we output JSON, but you can opt in for any other format as well. Just define your output here and adjust filename
publicPathString to prepend to all chunk file names. You probably should set it to the same value as webpackConfig.output.publicPath.String''Empty string by default

Additional Info

To better understand your custom options, you can learn more about chunks here.

Questions?

Feel free to open an issue.

Contribution or feature request?

Please open a PR or issue.

