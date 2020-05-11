Plugin for webpack 4, that outputs build files to JSON. Without external dependencies.

Instalation

npm i --save-dev chunks- 2 -json-webpack-plugin

Use case

Webpack is a great tool and has without a doubt revolutionized the way we build frontend applications. However usually, due to the (great) caching strategy, chunk files will have hash appended to their file name. And if you want to use your build in an env, that does not know anything about this, it becomes complicated to inject the build in your app.

Therefore this plugin was build, as it will output your chunks in a JSON file, that will allow other apps to understand the structure of the build.

Usage example

Input

const Chunks2JsonPlugin = require ( 'chunks-2-json-webpack-plugin' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); const publicPath = '/app/' ; module .exports = { entry : './src/index.js' , output : { filename : '[name].[hash].js' , path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), publicPath }, plugins : [ new Chunks2JsonPlugin({ outputDir : 'dist/' , publicPath }) ] };

Output

{ "chunk-vendors" : { "js" : [ "/app/js/chunk-vendors.fc40696c.js" ], "js.map" : [ "/app/js/chunk-vendors.fc40696c.js.map" ] }, "app" : { "css" : [ "/app/css/app.eb829ccc.css" ], "js" : [ "/app/js/app.dd31cdcb.js" ], "js.map" : [ "/app/js/app.dd31cdcb.js.map" ] } }

Options

Option Description Type Default Comment excludeFile Option to dynamically exclude some of the files RegExp or Function with signature (filename, chunk) => bool /\.hot-update\.js$/ Exclude HMR chunks by default (file names ending with .hot-update.js ). chunkGroupName Option to define your own file chunk grouping. Function with signature (filename, chunk) => string filename => /\.([a-z0-9]+(\.map)?)(\?.*)?$/.exec(filename)[1] Group by file extension (or ext.map ) by default. For example for filename inside one chunk dist/app.js the default grouping will be js: [] and for dist/app.js.map it would be js.map: [] both inside of app key outputDir Output folder name. If the folder does not exist, we'll try to create it. String process.cwd() Current working directory by default. filename Output file name. String build-manifest.json objectToString Function to be used to format the output. Function with signature (result) => string result => JSON.stringify(result) By default we output JSON , but you can opt in for any other format as well. Just define your output here and adjust filename publicPath String to prepend to all chunk file names. You probably should set it to the same value as webpackConfig.output.publicPath . String '' Empty string by default

Additional Info

To better understand your custom options, you can learn more about chunks here.

Feel free to open an issue.

Contribution or feature request?

Please open a PR or issue.