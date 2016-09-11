An isomorphic API to prevent long-running scripts from blocking.
The idea is to do work in synchronous chunks, periodically letting go of the thread.
Here it is in the browser, integrated with Angular.js.
We'll use our TypeScript declarations for documentation.
In API methods, an options literal can be passed:
declare interface IChunkifyOptions {
// The number of synchronous calls to make before yielding.
// Default value is 10; must be positive.
chunk: number;
// The number of milliseconds to wait until calling again.
// Default value is 50; must be non-negative.
delay: number;
// The context on which to invoke calls on.
// Default value is null; must not be a Number, Boolean, or undefined.
scope?: Object;
}
export var generator: (
start: number,
final: number,
options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => IterableIterator<number|IPause>;
declare interface IPause {
resume: (fn: () => void) => IPause;
}
Returns the core Generator used to power everything else.
It yields integers from
start and
final. Values are yielded synchronously within intervals of length
chunk. At every
chunkth call to
.next(), the generator yields a promise-like
IPause, with a single method
.resume.
An error will be thrown if the generator is advanced before the
IPause has
.resume'd. The pause resumes after
delay milliseconds, which is given in
options or using its default value.
For chunking up functional work on arrays.
export var each: <T>(
tArray: T[],
tConsumer: (tItem: T, index: number) => void,
options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<void>
// This Promise resolves with the mapped array.
export var map: <T>(
tArray: T[],
tMapper: (tItem: T, index: number) => T,
options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<T[]>;
// Virtually identical to the native reduce on Array.prototype.
// This Promise resolves with the reduction result.
export var reduce: <T, U>(
tArray: T[],
tReducer: (current: U, tItem: T, index: number, tArray: T[]) => U,
options?: IChunkifyOptions,
memo?: U
) => Promise<U>;
To catch any
Error thrown during processing, attach a
.catch(...) to the returned
Promise.
The error object in
.catch(...) has the shape
{error: Error, item: T, index: number}
where
error is the original error,
index is the index where it happened, and
item is
tArray[index].
Processing stops when this happens.
For chunking up work done in loops.
export var interval: (
indexConsumer: (index: number) => void,
start: number,
final: number,
options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<void>;
// This is the same as chunkify.interval
// with the start parameter set to 0.
export var range: (
indexConsumer: (index: number) => void,
length: number,
options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<void>;
Just like catching errors in the Arrays API, except an
item key isn't part of the error object.
Development is in TypeScript/ES6.
Get the source:
$ git clone git@github.com:username/chunkify
Install dependencies:
$ npm i && npm i babel-polyfill && node_modules/.bin/tsd install
Compile:
$ npm run compile
Develop:
$ npm run dev
MIT © 2016, Victor Alvarez