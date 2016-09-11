openbase logo
chu

chunkify

by Victor Alvarez
4.0.0 (see all)

✨ A functional API to unblock your JavaScript

Readme

chunkify

NPM

build status

What is it?

An isomorphic API to prevent long-running scripts from blocking.

The idea is to do work in synchronous chunks, periodically letting go of the thread.

Here it is in the browser, integrated with Angular.js.

API

We'll use our TypeScript declarations for documentation.

Options

In API methods, an options literal can be passed:

declare interface IChunkifyOptions {
  // The number of synchronous calls to make before yielding.
  // Default value is 10; must be positive.
  chunk: number;  
  
  // The number of milliseconds to wait until calling again.
  // Default value is 50; must be non-negative.
  delay: number;
  
  // The context on which to invoke calls on.
  // Default value is null; must not be a Number, Boolean, or undefined.
  scope?: Object;  
}

Exports

Core

chunkify.generator

export var generator: (
  start: number,
  final: number,
  options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => IterableIterator<number|IPause>;

declare interface IPause {
  resume: (fn: () => void) => IPause;
}

Returns the core Generator used to power everything else.

It yields integers from start and final. Values are yielded synchronously within intervals of length chunk. At every chunkth call to .next(), the generator yields a promise-like IPause, with a single method .resume.

An error will be thrown if the generator is advanced before the IPause has .resume'd. The pause resumes after delay milliseconds, which is given in options or using its default value.

Arrays

For chunking up functional work on arrays.

chunkify.each

export var each: <T>(
  tArray: T[],
  tConsumer: (tItem: T, index: number) => void,
  options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<void>

chunkify.map

// This Promise resolves with the mapped array.
export var map: <T>(
  tArray: T[],
  tMapper: (tItem: T, index: number) => T,
  options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<T[]>;

chunkify.reduce

// Virtually identical to the native reduce on Array.prototype. 
// This Promise resolves with the reduction result.
export var reduce: <T, U>(
  tArray: T[],
  tReducer: (current: U, tItem: T, index: number, tArray: T[]) => U,
  options?: IChunkifyOptions,
  memo?: U
) => Promise<U>;

Catching Errors

To catch any Error thrown during processing, attach a .catch(...) to the returned Promise.

The error object in .catch(...) has the shape 

{error: Error, item: T, index: number}

where error is the original error, index is the index where it happened, and item is tArray[index].

Processing stops when this happens.

Iteration

For chunking up work done in loops.

chunkify.interval

export var interval: (
  indexConsumer: (index: number) => void,
  start: number,
  final: number,
  options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<void>;

chunkify.range

// This is the same as chunkify.interval 
// with the start parameter set to 0.
export var range: (
  indexConsumer: (index: number) => void,
  length: number,
  options?: IChunkifyOptions
) => Promise<void>;

Catching Errors

Just like catching errors in the Arrays API, except an item key isn't part of the error object.

Contributing

Development is in TypeScript/ES6.

Get the source:

$ git clone git@github.com:username/chunkify

Install dependencies:

$ npm i && npm i babel-polyfill && node_modules/.bin/tsd install

Compile:

$ npm run compile

Develop:

$ npm run dev

License

MIT © 2016, Victor Alvarez

