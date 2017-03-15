Compatibility layer for efficient streaming of chunked-transfer encoded responses
You can leverage chunked-transfer encoded responses on your service tier to provide partial responses to the client before the entire response has been sent.
At the time of writing (August 2016) there is fragmented support for efficient chunked transfer encoding in Javascript with
moz-chunked-text provided only in Firefox and
ReadableStream support only present in Chrome. Other browsers need to fall-back to substring'ing the
responseText property when the XHR's readyState event is fired.
This library aims to smooth over the available implementations and provide a consistent API for dealing with cross-browser support.
via npm as an ES5/ES6 module:
$ npm install chunked-request
or as a standalone ES5 browser script by obtaining
dist/chunked-request.js from a tagged release.
This library is tested against IE 10, Safari, Firefox and Chrome. It relies on browser support for TypedArray, TextDecoder and TextDecoder Browser APIs; for legacy environments such as Safari and IE10, you will need to supply one or more of the polyfills listed below:
import chunkedRequest from 'chunked-request';
chunkedRequest({
url: 'http://my.api/endpoint',
method: 'POST',
headers: { /*...*/ },
body: JSON.stringify({ /*...*/ }),
credentials: 'include',
chunkParser(rawChunk) { /*...*/ },
onChunk(err, parsedChunk) { /*...*/ },
onHeaders(headers, status) { /*...*/ }
onComplete(result) { /*...*/ }
});
The URL to make the request against as a string
The HTTP method to use when making the request.
HTTP headers to sent with the request in the form of one of:
Headers
string: (string|string[]) (e.g.
{"key-a":["one","two"],"key-b":"three"})
Map<string, string|string[]>
key-a: one\r\nkey-b: two)
The value to send along with the request.
Determine if HTTP cookies will be sent along with the request, one of
same-origin,
include or
omit (mirroring the fetch API). Defaults to
same-domain for consistency between fetch and XHR based transport; note that a value of
omit will not affect XHR based transports which will always send cookies with requests made against the same origin.
A function which implements the following interface:
(chunkBytes, state, flush) => [ parsed, state ]
The chunk parser converts the supplied Uint8Array of bytes into structured data which will be supplied to the
onChunk callback. If no
chunkParser function is supplied the
defaultChunkParser will be used which expects the data to be JSON literals delimited by newline (
\\n) characters.
See [Writing a Custom Chunk Parser](#Writing a Custom Chunk Parser) below for more deatils on how to implement this interface.
If the
chunkParser throws an exception, the chunk will be discarded and the error that was raised will be passed to the
onChunk callback augmented with a
chunkBytes property that contains the byte Array supplied to the parser and a
parserState property which contains the state that was supplied (see below).
A function which implements the following interface:
(err, parsedChunk) => undefined
The
onChunk handler will be invoked each time a chunk of data it returned by the server. This function will be invoked one or more times depending on the response. The function is invoked with two arguments; the first is an optional error which will be null unless there was a parsing error thrown by the
chunkParser``. The second argument is an optional parsedChunk value which is produced by the supplied chunkParser
(see:options.chunkParser`).
A function which implements the following interface:
(headers, statusCode) => undefined
A function which will be invoked once when the browser has returned the headers of the response. This will be invoked before the first
onChunk callback. This function is invoked with two arguments:
headers - An instance of BrowserHeaders
statusCode - HTTP status code returned by the underlying transport
A function which implements the following interface:
({ statusCode, transport, raw }) => undefined
A function which will be invoked once when the browser has closed the connection to the server. This function is invoked with a single argument which contains the following properties:
statusCode - HTTP status code returned by the underlying transport
transport - The transport used for the request (see
options.transport)
raw - The underlying object used to make the request; typically an XHR or fetch response depending on the
transport value.
Failed connections will have a status code of 0. Note that the
onChunk option should be used to process the incoming response body.
A function which implements the following interface:
({ url, headers, method, body, credentials, onComplete, onRawChunk }) => undefined
The underlying function used to make the request, see the provided implementations if you wish to provide a custom extension. Note that you must supply a Uint8Array to the
onRawChunk callback.
If no value is supplied the
chunkedRequest.transportFactory function will be invoked to determine which transport method to use. The default
transportFactory will attempt to select the best available method for the current platform; but you can override this method for substituting a test-double or custom implementation.
The
headers property is an instance of BrowserHeaders.
The
chunkParser takes a 'chunk' of bytes in the form of a
Uint8Array which were provided by the remote server and then converts it into the value passed to the
onChunk callback (see
options.onChunk). In it's simplest form the
chunkParser acts as a passthru; the following example converts the supplied bytes into a string:
chunkedRequest({
chunkParser(bytes) {
const str = utf8BytesToString(bytes);
return [ str ];
}
onChunk(err, str) {
console.log(`Chunk recieved: ${str}`);
}
}
Chunk Parsers will typically be dealing with structured data (eg: JSON literals) where a message can only be parsed if it is well formed (ie: a complete JSON literal). Because of the nature of chunked transfer, the server may end up flushing a chunk of data to the browser that contains an incomplete datastructure. The example below illustrates this where the first chunk from the server (Chunk 1) has an incomplete JSON literal which is subsiquently completed by the proceeding chunk (Chunk 2).
Server (Chunk 1)> { "name": "Jonny" }\n{ "name": "Frank" }\n{ "na
Server (Chunk 2)> me": "Bob" }
A naieve chunk parser implementation would attempt to parse the JSON literals contained in each chunk like so:
chunkParser(bytes) {
const jsonLiterals = utf8BytesToString(bytes).split("\n");
// This will not work; Array index 2 `'{ "nam' is an incomplete JSON
// literal and will cause a SyntaxError from JSON.parse
return [ jsonLiterals.map(v => JSON.parse(v)) ];
}
Instead, the chunkParser should make use of the
state object to retain any incomplete messages so they can be processed in the next pass:
chunkParser(bytes, state = {}) {
const jsonLiterals = utf8BytesToString(bytes).split("\n");
// Does the state object contain any data that was not parsed
// in a previous pass (see below).
if (state.trailer) {
// Glue the data back together for a (potentially) complete literal.
jsonLiterals[0] = `${state.trailer}${jsonLiterals[0]}`;
}
// Check to see if the last literal parsed from this chunk ended with a
// message delimiter.
if (jsonLiterals[jsonLiterals.length-1] !== "\n") {
// move the last entry into the parser's state as it's incomplete; we
// can process it on the next pass.
state.trailer = jsonLiterals.pop();
}
return [ jsonLiterals.map(v => JSON.parse(v)), state ];
}
Finally, stateful chunk parsers must observe the third argument,
flush. This flag will be true when the server has closed the conneciton indicating that there will be no further data. The chunkParser must process any remaining data in the state object at this point.