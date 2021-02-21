DEPRECATED AND NO LONGER MAINTAINED. FUNCTIONALITY INCLUDED NATIVELY IN WEBPACK. PLEASE DO NOT USE.

ChunkSplittingPlugin for Webpack

Arbitrarily split your Webpack chunks and bundles into smaller pieces.

Uses

Watch and HMR

One of the use cases is optimizing development-time performance when using watch, live-reload or HMR. If you have huge chunks (few MB each), Webpack needs to combine all the modules of the affected chunks and their entry points each time a change happens. If you split your chunks into smaller pieces, Webpack will only need to re-glue those smaller pieces.

Splitting for production

You could also use this as a production-time plugin in place of the (currently buggy) AggressiveSplittingPlugin. The main difference is that the default ChunkSplittingPlugin's segregator allows you to configure the maximum number of modules per file, not the maximum and minimum size of each chunk.

However, the splitting behavior is entirely configurable, via the segregator parameter, which must be a function when provided. See Customizing new chunks for details.

Installation

Install it with npm

npm install chunk-splitting-plugin --save-dev

or with yarn

yarn add chunk-splitting-plugin --dev

Usage

The simplest way to configure the plugin is to set maxModulesPerChunk and maxModulesPerEntry .

const ChunkSplittingPlugin = require ( 'chunk-splitting-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new ChunkSplittingPlugin({ maxModulesPerChunk : 10 , maxModulesPerEntry : 1 , }) ] }

The minimal numbers for respectful options are:

maxModulesPerChunk: 1 one chunk per each module

one chunk per each module maxModulesPerEntry: 0 entry will only contain the Webpack manifest

The correct order of loading chunks

If you'd like to manually load chunks (i.e. hand-craft the index.html ), you need to load all the parts first, and finally the entry, which will execute the code. Like this:

chunk-part-1.bundle.js

chunk-part-2.bundle.js

chunk-part-3.bundle.js

chunk-part-4.bundle.js

chunk.bundle.js

Configuring generated chunk names

By default, new chunks will be named {CHUNK_NAME}-part-{#NEW_CHUNK_NUMBER} .

If the chunk does not have a name, the parts will likewise remain unnamed.

You can configure this by passing a getPartName function, like this:

new ChunkSplittingPlugin({ maxModulesPerChunk : 5 , maxModulesPerEntry : 0 , getPartName : ( sourceChunk, index ) => sourceChunk.name && ` ${sourceChunk.name} -part- ${index + 1 } ` , })

You could, for example use maxModulesPerChunk: 1 and name each chunk like the module it contains to simulate an unbundled environment, similar to JSPM or SystemJS.

Customizing the contents of new chunks

You can customize the logic by which the plugin decides which modules end up in which chunk by passing a segregator function instead of the maxModulesPerChunk and maxModulesPerEntry options.

new ChunkSplittingPlugin({ segregator : ( chunk, isEntry ) => { const modules = Array .from(chunk.modulesIterable) return [ new Set (modules.slice( 3 , 2 )), new Set (modules.slice( 5 ))] } })

Acknowledgements