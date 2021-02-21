Arbitrarily split your Webpack chunks and bundles into smaller pieces.
One of the use cases is optimizing development-time performance when using watch, live-reload or HMR. If you have huge chunks (few MB each), Webpack needs to combine all the modules of the affected chunks and their entry points each time a change happens. If you split your chunks into smaller pieces, Webpack will only need to re-glue those smaller pieces.
You could also use this as a production-time plugin in place of the (currently buggy) AggressiveSplittingPlugin. The main difference is that the default ChunkSplittingPlugin's segregator allows you to configure the maximum number of modules per file, not the maximum and minimum size of each chunk.
However, the splitting behavior is entirely configurable, via the
segregator parameter, which must be a function when provided. See Customizing new chunks for details.
Install it with npm
npm install chunk-splitting-plugin --save-dev
or with yarn
yarn add chunk-splitting-plugin --dev
The simplest way to configure the plugin is to set
maxModulesPerChunk and
maxModulesPerEntry.
// webpack.config.js
const ChunkSplittingPlugin = require('chunk-splitting-plugin')
module.exports = {
// (the rest of your config...)
plugins: [
new ChunkSplittingPlugin({
maxModulesPerChunk: 10,
maxModulesPerEntry: 1,
})
]
}
The minimal numbers for respectful options are:
maxModulesPerChunk: 1 one chunk per each module
maxModulesPerEntry: 0 entry will only contain the Webpack manifest
If you'd like to manually load chunks (i.e. hand-craft the
index.html), you need to load all the parts first, and finally the entry, which will execute the code. Like this:
By default, new chunks will be named
{CHUNK_NAME}-part-{#NEW_CHUNK_NUMBER}.
If the chunk does not have a name, the parts will likewise remain unnamed.
You can configure this by passing a
getPartName function, like this:
new ChunkSplittingPlugin({
maxModulesPerChunk: 5,
maxModulesPerEntry: 0,
getPartName: (sourceChunk, index) => sourceChunk.name && `${sourceChunk.name}-part-${index + 1}`,
})
You could, for example use
maxModulesPerChunk: 1 and name each chunk like the module it contains to simulate an unbundled environment, similar to JSPM or SystemJS.
You can customize the logic by which the plugin decides which modules end up in which chunk by passing a
segregator function instead of the
maxModulesPerChunk and
maxModulesPerEntry options.
new ChunkSplittingPlugin({
segregator: (chunk, isEntry) => {
// Source modules are in the chunk.modulesIterable Set.
// You must return an Array of Sets that contain modules from the chunk.
// New chunks will be created, based on each group of modules returned.
// If 'isEntry' is true, the first returned group
// will become the new entry chunk.
// Any modules that aren't returned here
// will remain in the original chunk.
const modules = Array.from(chunk.modulesIterable)
// For example:
return [new Set(modules.slice(3, 2)), new Set(modules.slice(5))]
// will cause:
// - the original chunk to contain the first 3 modules
// - create two new chunks:
// 1. containing 2 modules
// 2. containing the remaining modules (if any)
}
})
This module's code is heavily inspired by @sokra's
CommonsChunkPlugin, native to Webpack.