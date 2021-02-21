openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
csp

chunk-splitting-plugin

by Bazyli Brzóska
2.4.1 (see all)

Arbitrarily split your Webpack chunks and bundles into smaller pieces

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

637

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED AND NO LONGER MAINTAINED. FUNCTIONALITY INCLUDED NATIVELY IN WEBPACK. PLEASE DO NOT USE.

ChunkSplittingPlugin for Webpack

Greenkeeper badge

Arbitrarily split your Webpack chunks and bundles into smaller pieces.

asciicast

Uses

Watch and HMR

One of the use cases is optimizing development-time performance when using watch, live-reload or HMR. If you have huge chunks (few MB each), Webpack needs to combine all the modules of the affected chunks and their entry points each time a change happens. If you split your chunks into smaller pieces, Webpack will only need to re-glue those smaller pieces.

Splitting for production

You could also use this as a production-time plugin in place of the (currently buggy) AggressiveSplittingPlugin. The main difference is that the default ChunkSplittingPlugin's segregator allows you to configure the maximum number of modules per file, not the maximum and minimum size of each chunk.

However, the splitting behavior is entirely configurable, via the segregator parameter, which must be a function when provided. See Customizing new chunks for details.

Installation

Install it with npm

npm install chunk-splitting-plugin --save-dev

or with yarn

yarn add chunk-splitting-plugin --dev

Usage

The simplest way to configure the plugin is to set maxModulesPerChunk and maxModulesPerEntry.

// webpack.config.js
const ChunkSplittingPlugin = require('chunk-splitting-plugin')

module.exports = {
  // (the rest of your config...)
  plugins: [
    new ChunkSplittingPlugin({
      maxModulesPerChunk: 10,
      maxModulesPerEntry: 1,
    })
  ]
}

The minimal numbers for respectful options are:

  • maxModulesPerChunk: 1 one chunk per each module
  • maxModulesPerEntry: 0 entry will only contain the Webpack manifest

The correct order of loading chunks

If you'd like to manually load chunks (i.e. hand-craft the index.html), you need to load all the parts first, and finally the entry, which will execute the code. Like this:

  • chunk-part-1.bundle.js
  • chunk-part-2.bundle.js
  • chunk-part-3.bundle.js
  • chunk-part-4.bundle.js
  • chunk.bundle.js

Configuring generated chunk names

By default, new chunks will be named {CHUNK_NAME}-part-{#NEW_CHUNK_NUMBER}.

If the chunk does not have a name, the parts will likewise remain unnamed.

You can configure this by passing a getPartName function, like this:

new ChunkSplittingPlugin({
  maxModulesPerChunk: 5,
  maxModulesPerEntry: 0,
  getPartName: (sourceChunk, index) => sourceChunk.name && `${sourceChunk.name}-part-${index + 1}`,
})

You could, for example use maxModulesPerChunk: 1 and name each chunk like the module it contains to simulate an unbundled environment, similar to JSPM or SystemJS.

Customizing the contents of new chunks

You can customize the logic by which the plugin decides which modules end up in which chunk by passing a segregator function instead of the maxModulesPerChunk and maxModulesPerEntry options.

new ChunkSplittingPlugin({
  segregator: (chunk, isEntry) => {
    // Source modules are in the chunk.modulesIterable Set.
    // You must return an Array of Sets that contain modules from the chunk.
    // New chunks will be created, based on each group of modules returned.
    // If 'isEntry' is true, the first returned group
    // will become the new entry chunk.

    // Any modules that aren't returned here
    // will remain in the original chunk.
    const modules = Array.from(chunk.modulesIterable)
    // For example:
    return [new Set(modules.slice(3, 2)), new Set(modules.slice(5))]
    // will cause:
    // - the original chunk to contain the first 3 modules
    // - create two new chunks:
    //     1. containing 2 modules
    //     2. containing the remaining modules (if any)
  }
})

Acknowledgements

This module's code is heavily inspired by @sokra's CommonsChunkPlugin, native to Webpack.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial