This plugin allows you to rename specific chunks in your bundle independently from the configuration you set in output.filename and output.chunkFilename . Works with webpack 1+.

Use cases

In general: Your output file names do not follow a consistent pattern.

You want to hash all but one of your files (e.g. you have a file init.js , that needs a static name, but all other files should be hashed)

, that needs a static name, but all other files should be hashed) You want some files to use the module name ( [name] ) and some files to use the module id ( [id] )

) and some files to use the module id ( ) And others ...

Compatiblity

This plugin is tested with the following module/runtime versions:

webpack 1.15.0, 2.5.1, 3.8.1

Node.js 4+ (older Node.js versions and io.js do not work - sorry)

Usage

const path = require ( "path" ); const ChunkRenamePlugin = require ( "chunk-rename-webpack-plugin" ); module .exports = { entry : { init : "./src/init.js" , vendor : "./src/vendor.js" }, output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, ".." , "tmp" ), filename : "[name]-[chunkhash].js" , chunkFilename : "chunk-[name]-[chunkhash].js" }, plugins : [ new ChunkRenamePlugin({ init : "init.js" , login : "chunk-[name]-page.js" }) ] };

Result:

Hash: 8f17bb6534edbcdd963e Version: webpack 1.15 .0 Time: 73ms Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names init.js 4.2 kB 0 [emitted] init chunk-login-page.js 117 bytes 1 [emitted] login summary-8079db00b7b1bd6a78e6.js 113 bytes 2 [emitted] summary vendor-ae2570120d44d2ba301c.js 1.43 kB 3 [emitted] vendor [0] ./src/init.js 440 bytes {0} [built] [0] ./src/vendor.js 39 bytes {3} [built] [1] ./src/loginPage.js 30 bytes {1} [built] [2] ./src/summaryPage.js 32 bytes {2} [built]

The only argument for the plugin is an object that maps chunk names (as displayed in the webpack output) to filename templates. You can use all placeholders available for output.filename in case you want to rename an entry chunk. If you want to rename a non-entry chunk you can use all variables available in output.chunkFilename .

Development

To be able to run the tests via npm test you have to call npm run preparetest beforehand. This installs webpack 1 and 2 into seperate folders (that's why they are not listed as devDependencies in the main package.json).

Thanks