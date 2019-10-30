This plugin allows you to rename specific chunks in your bundle independently from the configuration you set in
output.filename and
output.chunkFilename. Works with webpack 1+.
In general: Your output file names do not follow a consistent pattern.
init.js, that needs a static name, but all other files should be hashed)
[name]) and some files to use the module id (
[id])
This plugin is tested with the following module/runtime versions:
const path = require("path");
const ChunkRenamePlugin = require("chunk-rename-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
entry: {
init: "./src/init.js",
vendor: "./src/vendor.js"
},
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "..", "tmp"),
filename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js",
chunkFilename: "chunk-[name]-[chunkhash].js"
},
plugins: [
new ChunkRenamePlugin({
init: "init.js",
login: "chunk-[name]-page.js"
})
]
};
Result:
Hash: 8f17bb6534edbcdd963e
Version: webpack 1.15.0
Time: 73ms
Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names
init.js 4.2 kB 0 [emitted] init
chunk-login-page.js 117 bytes 1 [emitted] login
summary-8079db00b7b1bd6a78e6.js 113 bytes 2 [emitted] summary
vendor-ae2570120d44d2ba301c.js 1.43 kB 3 [emitted] vendor
[0] ./src/init.js 440 bytes {0} [built]
[0] ./src/vendor.js 39 bytes {3} [built]
[1] ./src/loginPage.js 30 bytes {1} [built]
[2] ./src/summaryPage.js 32 bytes {2} [built]
The only argument for the plugin is an object that maps chunk names (as displayed in the webpack output) to filename templates. You can use all placeholders available for
output.filename in case you want to rename an entry chunk. If you want to rename a non-entry chunk you can use all variables available in
output.chunkFilename.
To be able to run the tests via
npm test you have to call
npm run preparetest beforehand. This installs webpack 1 and 2 into seperate folders (that's why they are not listed as devDependencies in the main package.json).
This plugin is heavily inspired by the core
CommonsChunkPlugin. Thanks to all webpack contributors for that!