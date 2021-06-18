Allows exporting a JSON file that maps chunk ids to their resulting asset files. Webpack can then read this mapping, assuming it is provided somehow on the client, instead of storing a mapping (with chunk asset hashes) in the bootstrap script, which allows to actually leverage long-term caching.

Usage

Install via npm:

npm install --save-dev chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

Install via yarn:

yarn add --dev chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin

And then require and provide to webpack:

const ChunkManifestPlugin = require ( 'chunk-manifest-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ChunkManifestPlugin({ filename : 'manifest.json' , manifestVariable : 'webpackManifest' , inlineManifest : false }) ] };

Options

filename

Where the manifest will be exported to on bundle compilation. This will be relative to the main webpack output directory. Default = "manifest.json"

manifestVariable

What JS variable on the client webpack should refer to when requiring chunks. Default = "webpackManifest"

inlineManifest

Whether or not to write the manifest output into the html-webpack-plugin. Default = false