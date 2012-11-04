Chronoshift

Chronoshift is a library to manipulate time with timezones

Installation

In node simply run: npm install chronoshift

In the browser you should use the browserified package/chronoshift.js

Usage

Chronoshift can be used in two ways:

1. By using the provided floor, ceil, and move methods

Use chronoshift[period][fn](date, timezone, moveAmount) where

period is one of ['year', 'month', 'day', 'hour', 'minute', 'second', 'millisecond']

is one of fn is one of ['floor, ceil, move']

var tz = Timezone.fromJS( "America/Los_Angeles" ); var hourStart = chronoshift.hour.floor( new Date ( "2012-11-04T00:30:00-07:00" ), tz)); hourStart.getTime() === new Date ( "2012-11-04T00:00:00-07:00" ).getTime()

2. By using the Duration class

Construct a new duration with a ISO Duration string. Then you can call floor , ceil and move on it.

Note that floor and ceil only work for 'simple' durations like "P1x" and "PT1x".

var Duration = chronoshift.Duration; var tz = Timezone.fromJS( "America/Los_Angeles" ); p1w = Duration.formJS( 'P1W' ); var weekStart; weekStart = p1w.floor( new Date ( "2013-09-29T01:02:03.456-07:00" ), tz) weekStart.getTime() === new Date ( "2013-09-29T00:00:00.000-07:00" ).getTime() weekStart = p1w.floor( new Date ( "2013-10-03T01:02:03.456-07:00" ), tz) weekStart.getTime() === new Date ( "2013-09-29T00:00:00.000-07:00" ).getTime()

A duration can also be constructed from two dates and a timezone:

new Duration( new Date ( "2012-10-29T00:00:00-07:00" ) new Date ( "2012-11-05T00:00:00-08:00" ) tz ).toString() new Duration( new Date ( "2012-01-01T00:00:00-08:00" ) new Date ( "2013-03-04T04:05:06-08:00" ) tz ).toString()

Useful!

Development

Clone the repository :

$ git clone https:

Install the dependencies :

npm install

Watch :

npm run watch

Questions & Support

Please file bugs and feature requests by opening and issue on GitHub and direct all questions to our user groups.