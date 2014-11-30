Chrono (v2)

A natural language date parser in Javascript.

It is designed to handle most date/time format and extract information from any given text:

Today, Tomorrow, Yesterday, Last Friday, etc

17 August 2013 - 19 August 2013

This Friday from 13:00 - 16.00

5 days ago

2 weeks from now

Sat Aug 17 2013 18:40:39 GMT+0900 (JST)

2014-11-30T08:15:30-05:30

Installation

With npm:

$ npm install --save chrono-node

import * as chrono from 'chrono-node' ; chrono.parseDate( 'An appointment on Sep 12-13' );

For Node.js:

const chrono = require ( 'chrono-node' );

What's changed in the v2

For Users

Chrono’s default now handles only international English. While in the previous version, it tried to parse with all known languages.

The current fully supported languages are en , ja , fr , and nl ( de , pt , and zh.hant are partially supported).

For contributors and advanced users

The project is rewritten in TypeScript

New Parser and Refiner interface

New source code structure. All parsers, refiners, and configuration should be under a locale directory (See. locales/en )

Note: v1.x.x will still be supported for the time being.

Usage

Simply pass a string to functions chrono.parseDate or chrono.parse .

import * as chrono from 'chrono-node' ; chrono.parseDate( 'An appointment on Sep 12-13' ); chrono.parse( 'An appointment on Sep 12-13' );

For more advanced usage, here is the typescript definition of the parse function:

parse(text: string , ref?: ParsingReference, option?: ParsingOption): ParsedResult[] {...}

Today's "Friday" is different from last month's "Friday". The meaning of the referenced dates depends on when and where they are mentioned. Chrono lets you define the reference as Date or ParsingReference object:

chrono.parseDate( 'Friday' , new Date ( 2012 , 8 - 1 , 23 )); chrono.parseDate( 'Friday' , new Date ( 2012 , 8 - 1 , 1 )); chrono.parseDate( "Friday at 4pm" , { instant : new Date ( 1623240000000 ), timezone : "CDT" , })

ParsingReference

instance?: Date The instant when the input is written or mentioned

The instant when the input is written or mentioned timezone?: string | number The timezone where the input is written or mentioned. Support minute-offset (number) and timezone name (e.g. "GMT", "CDT")

Parsing Options

forwardDate (boolean) to assume the results should happen after the reference date (forward into the future)

const referenceDate = new Date ( 2012 , 7 , 25 ); chrono.parseDate( 'Friday' , referenceDate); chrono.parseDate( 'Friday' , referenceDate, { forwardDate : true });

Parsed Results and Components

ParsedResult

refDate: Date The reference date of this result

The reference date of this result index: number The location within the input text of this result

The location within the input text of this result text: string The text this result that appears in the input

The text this result that appears in the input start: ParsedComponents The parsed date components as a ParsedComponents object

The parsed date components as a ParsedComponents object end?: ParsedComponents Similar to start

Similar to date: () => Date Create a javascript Date

ParsedComponents

get: (c: Component) => number | null Get known or implied value for the component

Get known or implied value for the component isCertain: (c: Component) => boolean Check if the component has a known value

Check if the component has a known value date: () => Date Create a javascript Date

For example:

const results = chrono.parse( 'I have an appointment tomorrow from 10 to 11 AM' ); results[ 0 ].index; results[ 0 ].text; results[ 0 ].refDate; results[ 0 ].start.get( 'day' ); results[ 0 ].start.get( 'month' ); results[ 0 ].start.get( 'hour' ); results[ 0 ].start.date(); ... results[ 0 ].end.date();

Strict vs Casual configuration

Chrono comes with strict mode that parse only formal date patterns.

chrono.strict.parseDate( 'Today' ); chrono.strict.parseDate( 'Friday' ); chrono.strict.parseDate( '2016-07-01' ); chrono.strict.parseDate( 'Jul 01 2016' ); chrono.parseDate( 'Today' ); chrono.casual.parseDate( 'Friday' ); chrono.casual.parseDate( '2016-07-01' ); chrono.casual.parseDate( 'Jul 01 2016' );

Locales

By default, Chrono is configured to handle only international English. This differs from the previous version of Chrono that would try all locales by default.

There are several locales supported contributed by multiple developers under ./locales directory.

chrono.parseDate( '6/10/2018' ); chrono.en.parseDate( '6/10/2018' ); chrono.ja.parseDate( '昭和６４年１月７日' );

Current supported locale options are: en , ja

Customize Chrono

Chrono’s extraction pipeline configuration consists of parsers: Parser[] and refiners: Refiner[] .

First, each parser independently extracts patterns from input text input and create parsing results (ParsingResult).

Then, the parsing results are combined, sorted, and refined with the refiners. In the refining phase, the results can be filtered-out, merged, or attached with additional information.

Parser

interface Parser { pattern: ( context: ParsingContext ) => RegExp , extract: ( context: ParsingContext, match: RegExpMatchArray ) => (ParsingComponents | ParsingResult | {[c in Component]?: number } | null ) }

Parser is a module for low-level pattern-based parsing. Ideally, each parser should be designed to handle a single specific date format.

User can create a new parser for supporting new date formats or languages by providing RegExp pattern pattern() and extracting result or components from the RegExp match extract() .

const custom = chrono.casual.clone(); custom.parsers.push({ pattern : () => { return /\bChristmas\b/i }, extract : ( context, match ) => { return { day : 25 , month : 12 } } }); custom.parseDate( "I'll arrive at 2.30AM on Christmas night" );

Refiner

interface Refiner { refine: ( context: ParsingContext, results: ParsingResult[] ) => ParsingResult[] }

Refiner is a higher level module for improving or manipulating the results. User can add a new type of refiner to customize Chrono's results or to add some custom logic to Chrono.

const custom = chrono.casual.clone(); custom.refiners.push({ refine : ( context, results ) => { results.forEach( ( result ) => { if (!result.start.isCertain( 'meridiem' ) && result.start.get( 'hour' ) >= 1 && result.start.get( 'hour' ) < 4 ) { result.start.assign( 'meridiem' , 1 ); result.start.assign( 'hour' , result.start.get( 'hour' ) + 12 ); } }); return results; } }); custom.parseDate( "This is at 2.30" ); custom.parseDate( "This is at 2.30 AM" );

In the example, the custom refiner assigns PM to parsing results with ambiguous meridiem. The refine method of the refiner class will be called with parsing results (from parsers or other previous refiners). The method must return an array of the new results (which, in this case, we modified those results in place).

More documentation

Checkout the Typescript Documentation in the project's Github page.

Development Guides

This guide explains how to set up chrono project for prospective contributors.

$ git clone https://github.com/wanasit/chrono.git chrono $ cd chrono $ npm install

Parsing date from text is complicated. A small change can have effects on unexpected places. So, Chrono is a heavily tested library. Commits that break a test shouldn't be allowed in any condition.

Chrono's unit testing is based-on Jest.

$ npm run test $ npm run watch

Chrono's source files is in src directory. The built bundle ( dist/* ) is created by running Webpack via the following command