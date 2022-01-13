Chromotome

A collection of color palettes used in order to easily colorize new creative coding projects. New palettes will be continuously added, and all existing ones are subject to change.

Installation:

npm install -save chromotome

Basic usage:

import * as tome from 'chromotome' ; let palette = tome.get(); palette = tome.get( 'miradors' ); console .log(palette.colors); console .log(palette.stroke); console .log(palette.background);

Palette overview:

https://kgolid.github.io/chromotome-site/