This module ports Chromium's
Pickle class to Node, see
Pickle's header for
introduction:
This class provides facilities for basic binary value packing and unpacking.
The Pickle class supports appending primitive values (ints, strings, etc.) to a pickle instance. The Pickle instance grows its internal memory buffer dynamically to hold the sequence of primitive values. The internal memory buffer is exposed as the "data" of the Pickle. This "data" can be passed to a Pickle object to initialize it for reading.
When reading from a Pickle object, it is important for the consumer to know what value types to read and in what order to read them as the Pickle does not keep track of the type of data written to it.
The Pickle's data has a header which contains the size of the Pickle's payload. It can optionally support additional space in the header. That space is controlled by the header_size parameter passed to the Pickle constructor.
$ npm install chromium-pickle-js
Returns an empty
Pickle object.
buffer Buffer
Returns a
Pickle object that initialized from a
buffer. The data is not
copied so you have to ensure the
buffer lives when using the Pickle object,
and you should never modify the Pickle object created this way.
Returns a
PickleIterator object that can be used to read data from this
Pickle object.
Returns a
Buffer object that contains this
Pickle object's data.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
bool. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
int. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
uint32. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
int64. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
uint64. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
float. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
Writes
value to
Pickle object as
Double. Returns
true when succeeded and
returns
false when failed.
str String
Writes
str to
Pickle object. Returns
true when succeeded and returns
false when failed.
Returns current value as
bool and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
int and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
uint32 and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
int64 and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
uint64 and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
float and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
double and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.
Returns current value as
String and seeks to next data. A
TypeError exception
would be thrown when failed.