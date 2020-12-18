Run Android APKs on Chrome OS, OS X, Linux and Windows.
See the Custom ARChon runtime guide to run apps on other operating systems besides Chrome OS.
Conversion Tool Tested on OS X, Windows and Ubuntu. You can also convert APKs manually.
sudo apt-get install lib32stdc++6)
sudo prefix):
npm install chromeos-apk -g
or
sudo npm install chromeos-apk -g
Run
chromeos-apk [path to apk file]
chromeos-apk com.soundcloud.android.apk
chromeos-apk com.soundcloud.android.apk --tablet
This will generate a directory for you, i.e
com.soundcloud.android. Copy this directory to your Chromebook.
On your Chromebook go to
chrome://extensions, enable "Developer mode", and load the directory using the "Load unpacked extension" button.
Make sure Android applications are compatible with your Chromebook, first try to install an official application such as Vine: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/vine/plfjlfohfjjpmmifkbcmalnmcebkklkh
If you get a
Failed to parse package name in the APK. error, then you will have to type it the proper package name for the application. You can find out the package name by looking at the URL of the app in the Play Store.
Chrome OS: With Chrome 38+ you can now side load as many applications as you want. If you have older apps that
were created using
chromeos-apk tool then re-convert them or remove the
"key" option from
manifest.json.
Windows, Linux and OS X: To load unlimited number of apps on you need a custom runtime, see the ARChon runtime guide for details.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
Read the manifest guide to tweak applications. Android
Menu key is accessible using
ctrl +
ESC.
gcm from
usePlayServices in
manifest.json).
com.skype.raider - Works, requires you to enter the package name manually in the CLI, use
com.skype.raider. Use an older version of APK 5.0.0.x to get this to work.
|@vladikoff