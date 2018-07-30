This project is deprecated in favor for Puppeteer. Thanks to all the contributors who made this project possible.
Chrome automation made simple. Runs locally or headless on AWS Lambda. (See Demo)
chromeless and get a list of JSON results
chromeless and take a screenshot of the results
You can try out Chromeless and explore the API in the browser-based demo playground (source).
With Chromeless you can control Chrome (open website, click elements, fill out forms...) using an elegant API. This is useful for integration tests or any other scenario where you'd need to script a real browser.
For local development purposes where a fast feedback loop is necessary, the easiest way to use Chromeless is by controlling your local Chrome browser. Just follow the usage guide to get started.
You can also run Chrome in headless-mode on AWS Lambda. This way you can speed up your tests by running them in parallel. (In Graphcool's case this decreased test durations from ~20min to a few seconds.)
Chromeless comes out of the box with a remote proxy built-in - the usage stays completely the same. This way you can write and run your tests locally and have them be executed remotely on AWS Lambda. The proxy connects to Lambda through a Websocket connection to forward commands and return the evaluation results.
npm install chromeless
The project contains a Serverless service for running and driving Chrome remotely on AWS Lambda.
Using Chromeless is similar to other browser automation tools. For example:
const { Chromeless } = require('chromeless')
async function run() {
const chromeless = new Chromeless()
const screenshot = await chromeless
.goto('https://www.google.com')
.type('chromeless', 'input[name="q"]')
.press(13)
.wait('#resultStats')
.screenshot()
console.log(screenshot) // prints local file path or S3 url
await chromeless.end()
}
run().catch(console.error.bind(console))
To run Chromeless locally, you need a recent version of Chrome or Chrome Canary installed (version 60 or greater). By default, chromeless will start Chrome automatically and will default to the most recent version found on your system if there's multiple. You can override this behavior by starting Chrome yourself, and passing a flag of
launchChrome: false in the
Chromeless constructor.
To launch Chrome yourself, and open the port for chromeless, follow this example:
alias canary="/Applications/Google\ Chrome\ Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google\ Chrome\ Canary"
canary --remote-debugging-port=9222
Or run Chrome Canary headless-ly:
canary --remote-debugging-port=9222 --disable-gpu --headless
Or run Chrome headless-ly on Windows:
cd "C:\Program Files (x86)\Google\Chrome\Application"
chrome --remote-debugging-port=9222 --disable-gpu --headless
Follow the setup instructions here.
Then using Chromeless with the Proxy service is the same as running it locally with the exception of the
remote option.
Alternatively you can configure the Proxy service's endpoint with environment variables. Here's how.
const chromeless = new Chromeless({
remote: {
endpointUrl: 'https://XXXXXXXXXX.execute-api.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/dev',
apiKey: 'your-api-key-here',
},
})
Chromeless constructor options
Chromeless methods
Chrome methods
goto(url: string, timeout?: number)
setUserAgent(useragent: string)
click(selector: string, x?: number, y?: number)
wait(timeout: number)
wait(selector: string)
wait(fn: (...args: any[]) => boolean, ...args: any[])] - Not implemented yet
clearCache()
clearStorage(origin: string, storageTypes: string)
focus(selector: string)
press(keyCode: number, count?: number, modifiers?: any)
type(input: string, selector?: string)
back() - Not implemented yet
forward() - Not implemented yet
refresh() - Not implemented yet
mousedown(selector: string)
mouseup(selector: string)
scrollTo(x: number, y: number)
scrollToElement(selector: string)
setHtml(html: string)
setExtraHTTPHeaders(headers: Headers)
setViewport(options: DeviceMetrics)
evaluate<U extends any>(fn: (...args: any[]) => void, ...args: any[])
inputValue(selector: string)
exists(selector: string)
screenshot(selector: string, options: ScreenshotOptions)
pdf(options?: PdfOptions)
html()
cookies()
cookies(name: string)
cookies(query: CookieQuery) - Not implemented yet
allCookies()
setCookies(name: string, value: string)
setCookies(cookie: Cookie)
setCookies(cookies: Cookie[])
deleteCookies(name: string)
clearCookies()
clearInput(selector: string)
setFileInput(selector: string, files: string | string[])
Requirements:
1) Clone this repository
2) Run
npm install
3) To build:
npm run build
1) Go to this repository locally
2) Run
npm link
3) Go to the folder housing your chromeless scripts
4) Run
npm link chromeless
Now your local chromeless scripts will use your local development of chromeless.
The
Chromeless API is very similar to NightmareJS as their API is pretty awesome. The big difference is that
Chromeless is based on Chrome in headless-mode, and runs in a serverless function in AWS Lambda. The advantage of this is that you can run hundreds of browsers in parallel, without having to think about parallelisation. Running integration Tests for example is much faster.
You still can use this locally without Lambda, so yes. Besides that, here is a simple guide on how to set the lambda function up for
Chromeless.
The compute price is $0.00001667 per GB-s and the free tier provides 400,000 GB-s. The request price is $0.20 per 1 million requests and the free tier provides 1M requests per month.
This means you can easily execute > 100.000 tests for free in the free tier.
If you're running Chromeless on AWS Lambda, the execution cannot take longer than 5 minutes which is the current limit of Lambda. Besides that, every feature that's supported in Chrome is also working with Chromeless. The maximal number of concurrent function executions is 1000. AWS API Limits
Although Chromeless is the easiest way to get started running Chrome on Lambda, you may not have time to build and manage your own visual testing toolkit. Commercial options include:
In case you get an error like this when running the Chromeless client:
{ HTTPError: Response code 403 (Forbidden)
at stream.catch.then.data (/code/chromeless/node_modules/got/index.js:182:13)
at process._tickDomainCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:129:7)
name: 'HTTPError',
...
Error: Unable to get presigned websocket URL and connect to it.
Make sure that you're running at least version
1.19.0 of
serverless. It is a known issue, that the API Gateway API keys are not setup correctly in older Serverless versions. Best is to run
npm run deploy within the project as this will use the local installed version of
serverless.
In case the deployment of the serverless function returns an error like this:
Serverless Error ---------------------------------------
Resource ServerlessDeploymentBucket does not exist for stack chromeless-serverless-dev
Please check, that there is no stack with the name
chromeless-serverless-dev existing yet, otherwise serverless can't correctly provision the bucket.
In order for the commands to be processed, make sure, that you call one of the commands
screenshot,
evaluate,
cookiesGetAll or
end at the end of your execution chain.
