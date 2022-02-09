An NPM wrapper for Selenium ChromeDriver.
npm install chromedriver
Or grab the source and
node ./install.js
What this is really doing is just grabbing a particular "blessed" (by this module) version of ChromeDriver. As new versions are released and vetted, this module will be updated accordingly.
The package has been set up to fetch and run ChromeDriver for MacOS (darwin), Linux based platforms (as identified by Node.js), and Windows. If you spot any platform weirdness, let us know or send a patch.
By default this package, when installed, will search for an existing Chromedriver binary in your configured temp directory. If found, and it is the correct version, it will simply copy it to your node_modules directory. You can force it always download by configuring it:
npm install chromedriver --chromedriver-force-download
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_force_download=true
Another option is to use PATH variable
CHROMEDRIVER_FORCE_DOWNLOAD.
CHROMEDRIVER_FORCE_DOWNLOAD=true npm install chromedriver
To use a mirror of the ChromeDriver binaries use npm config property
chromedriver_cdnurl.
Default is
https://chromedriver.storage.googleapis.com.
npm install chromedriver --chromedriver_cdnurl=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_cdnurl=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver
Another option is to use PATH variable
CHROMEDRIVER_CDNURL.
CHROMEDRIVER_CDNURL=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/chromedriver npm install chromedriver
To get the chromedriver from the filesystem instead of a web request use the npm config property
chromedriver_filepath.
npm install chromedriver --chromedriver_filepath=/path/to/chromedriver_mac64.zip
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_filepath=/path/to/chromedriver_mac64.zip
Another option is to use the PATH variable
CHROMEDRIVER_FILEPATH
CHROMEDRIVER_FILEPATH=/path/to/chromedriver_mac64.zip
This variable can be used to set either a
.zip file or the binary itself, eg:
CHROMEDRIVER_FILEPATH=/bin/chromedriver
Install through a proxy.
npm config set proxy http://[user:pwd]@domain.tld:port
npm config set https-proxy http://[user:pwd]@domain.tld:port
Use different User-Agent.
npm config set user-agent "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64; rv:52.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/52.0"
You may wish to skip the downloading of the chromedriver binary file, for example if you know for certain that it is already there or if you want to use a system binary and just use this module as an interface to interact with it.
To achieve this you can use the npm config property
chromedriver_skip_download.
npm install chromedriver --chromedriver_skip_download=true
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_skip_download=true
Another option is to use the PATH variable
CHROMEDRIVER_SKIP_DOWNLOAD
CHROMEDRIVER_SKIP_DOWNLOAD=true
bin/chromedriver [arguments]
And npm will install a link to the binary in
node_modules/.bin as
it is wont to do.
require('chromedriver');
var webdriver = require('selenium-webdriver');
var driver = new webdriver.Builder()
.forBrowser('chrome')
.build();
(Tested for selenium-webdriver version
2.48.2)
The path will be added to the process automatically, you don't need to configure it.
But you can get it from
require('chromedriver').path if you want it.
The package exports a
path string that contains the path to the
chromedriver binary/executable.
Below is an example of using this package via node.
var childProcess = require('child_process');
var chromedriver = require('chromedriver');
var binPath = chromedriver.path;
var childArgs = [
'some argument'
];
childProcess.execFile(binPath, childArgs, function(err, stdout, stderr) {
// handle results
});
You can also use the start and stop methods:
var chromedriver = require('chromedriver');
args = [
// optional arguments
];
chromedriver.start(args);
// run your tests
chromedriver.stop();
With the latest version, you can optionally receive a Promise from the
chromedriver.start function:
var returnPromise = true;
chromedriver
.start(args, returnPromise)
.then(() => {
console.log('chromedriver is ready');
});
Note: if your tests are ran asynchronously, chromedriver.stop() will have to be executed as a callback at the end of your tests
The NPM package version tracks the version of chromedriver that will be installed,
with an additional build number that is used for revisions to the installer.
You can use the package version number to install a specific version, or use the
setting to a specific version. If there is a new Chromedriver version available which is not yet available as a version of
node-chromedriver, the npm command
npm run update-chromedriver in this repository can be used to make the required updates to this module, please submit the change as a PR. To always install the latest version of Chromedriver,
use
LATEST as the version number:
npm install chromedriver --chromedriver_version=LATEST
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
chromedriver_version=LATEST
Another option is to use env variable
CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION.
CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION=LATEST npm install chromedriver
You can force the latest release for a specific major version by specifying
LATEST_{VERSION_NUMBER}:
CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION=LATEST_80 npm install chromedriver
You can also force a different version of chromedriver by replacing
LATEST with a version number:
CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION=75.0.3770.140 npm install chromedriver
The NPM package version may not be always compatible to your Chrome version.
To get the chromedriver that corresponds to the version of Chrome installed,
you can use the npm config property
detect_chromedriver_version.
npm install chromedriver --detect_chromedriver_version
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
detect_chromedriver_version=true
Another option is to use environment variable
DETECT_CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION.
DETECT_CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION=true npm install chromedriver
Note: When the property
detect_chromedriver_version is provided,
chromedriver_version and
chromedriver_filepath properties are ignored.
If you don't have Chrome installed, you can check for Chromium version instead by setting the argument
include_chromium to
true.
npm install chromedriver --include_chromium
Or add property into your
.npmrc file.
include_chromium=true
Another option is to use environment variable
INCLUDE_CHROMIUM.
INCLUDE_CHROMIUM=true npm install chromedriver
Note: The property
INCLUDE_CHROMIUM is ignored if the property
DETECT_CHROMEDRIVER_VERSION is not used.
Chromedriver is not a library for NodeJS.
This is an NPM wrapper and can be used to conveniently make ChromeDriver available. It is not a Node.js wrapper.
We will do our best to support every supported Node.js versions. See nodejs/Release for the current supported versions. You can also view our build scripts and check the versions there.
Questions, comments, bug reports, and pull requests are all welcome. Submit them at the project on GitHub.
Bug reports that include steps-to-reproduce (including code) are the best. Even better, make them in the form of pull requests.
We have added
VS Code Remote support with containers.
If you are on Windows, set
git config core.autocrlf input so you don't get git errors.
Giovanni Bassi, with collaboration from lots of good people.
Thanks for Obvious and their PhantomJS project for heavy inspiration! Check their project on Github.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0.