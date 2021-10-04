chromecasts

Query your local network for Chromecasts and have them play media

npm install chromecasts --save

Usage

const chromecasts = require ( 'chromecasts' )() chromecasts.on( 'update' , players => { console .log( 'all players: ' , players) player.play( 'http://example.com/my-video.mp4' , { title : 'my video' , type : 'video/mp4' }) })

API

var list = chromecasts()

Creates a chromecast list. When creating a new list it will call list.update() once. It is up to you to call afterwards incase you want to update the list.

Updates the player list by querying the local network for chromecast instances.

Emitted when a new player is found on the local network

Make the player play a url. Options include:

{ title : 'My movie' , type : 'video/mp4' , seek : seconds, subtitles : [ 'http://example.com/sub.vtt' ], autoSubtitles : true }

Enable subtitle track. Use player.subtitles(false) to disable subtitles

Make the player pause playback

Resume playback

Stop the playback

Seek the video

Get a status object of the current played video.

Emitted when a status object is received.

License

MIT