Query your local network for Chromecasts and have them play media
npm install chromecasts --save
const chromecasts = require('chromecasts')()
chromecasts.on('update', players => {
console.log('all players: ', players)
player.play('http://example.com/my-video.mp4', {title: 'my video', type: 'video/mp4'})
})
var list = chromecasts()
Creates a chromecast list.
When creating a new list it will call
list.update() once.
It is up to you to call afterwards incase you want to update the list.
list.update()
Updates the player list by querying the local network for chromecast instances.
list.on('update', player)
Emitted when a new player is found on the local network
player.play(url, [opts], cb)
Make the player play a url. Options include:
{
title: 'My movie',
type: 'video/mp4',
seek: seconds, // start by seeking to this offset
subtitles: ['http://example.com/sub.vtt'], // subtitle track 1,
autoSubtitles: true // enable first track if you provide subs
}
player.subtitles(track, [cb])
Enable subtitle track. Use
player.subtitles(false) to disable subtitles
player.pause([cb])
Make the player pause playback
player.resume([cb])
Resume playback
player.stop([cb])
Stop the playback
player.seek(seconds, [cb])
Seek the video
player.status(cb)
Get a status object of the current played video.
player.on('status', status)
Emitted when a status object is received.
MIT