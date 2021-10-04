openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
chr

chromecasts

by Mathias Buus
1.10.2 (see all)

Query your local network for Chromecasts and have them play media

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

757

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

chromecasts

Query your local network for Chromecasts and have them play media

npm install chromecasts --save

Usage

const chromecasts = require('chromecasts')()

chromecasts.on('update', players => {
  console.log('all players: ', players)
  player.play('http://example.com/my-video.mp4', {title: 'my video', type: 'video/mp4'})
})

API

var list = chromecasts()

Creates a chromecast list. When creating a new list it will call list.update() once. It is up to you to call afterwards incase you want to update the list.

list.update()

Updates the player list by querying the local network for chromecast instances.

list.on('update', player)

Emitted when a new player is found on the local network

player.play(url, [opts], cb)

Make the player play a url. Options include:

{
  title: 'My movie',
  type: 'video/mp4',
  seek: seconds, // start by seeking to this offset
  subtitles: ['http://example.com/sub.vtt'], // subtitle track 1,
  autoSubtitles: true // enable first track if you provide subs
}

player.subtitles(track, [cb])

Enable subtitle track. Use player.subtitles(false) to disable subtitles

player.pause([cb])

Make the player pause playback

player.resume([cb])

Resume playback

player.stop([cb])

Stop the playback

player.seek(seconds, [cb])

Seek the video

player.status(cb)

Get a status object of the current played video.

player.on('status', status)

Emitted when a status object is received.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial