cp

chromecast-player

by Simon Kusterer
0.2.3

simple chromecast player

Documentation
80

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

chromecast-player

A simple chromecast player. Relies on the castv2-client lib from thibauts, all credits go to him.

Usage Samples

Start Playback of some video file:

const player = require('chromecast-player')();
const media = 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/ED_1280.mp4';

player.launch(media, (err, p) => {
  p.once('playing', () => {
    console.log('playback has started.');
  });
});

Attach to a currently playing session:

const player = require('chromecast-player')();

player.attach((err, p) => {
  p.pause();
});

Installation

npm install chromecast-player --save

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Simon Kusterer Licensed under the MIT license.

