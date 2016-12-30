A simple chromecast player. Relies on the castv2-client lib from thibauts, all credits go to him.

Usage Samples

Start Playback of some video file:

const player = require ( 'chromecast-player' )(); const media = 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/ED_1280.mp4' ; player.launch(media, (err, p) => { p.once( 'playing' , () => { console .log( 'playback has started.' ); }); });

Attach to a currently playing session:

const player = require ( 'chromecast-player' )(); player.attach( ( err, p ) => { p.pause(); });

Installation

npm install chromecast-player --save

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Simon Kusterer Licensed under the MIT license.