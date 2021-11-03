chromecast-api is a NodeJS module to play any content in your Chromecast device.

Installation

npm install chromecast-api

Usage

const ChromecastAPI = require ( 'chromecast-api' ) const client = new ChromecastAPI() client.on( 'device' , function ( device ) { var mediaURL = 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4' ; device.play(mediaURL, function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'Playing in your chromecast' ) }) })

Supported Apps

Media (video and audio)

Youtube videos

Subtitles and Cover

To include subtitles and a cover image, use an Object instead of a string in the function play(mediaObject) :

Note: your subtitles must implement CORS.

const ChromecastAPI = require ( 'chromecast-api' ) const media = { url : 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4' , subtitles : [ { language : 'en-US' , url : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/alxhotel/chromecast-api/master/test/captions_styled.vtt' , name : 'English' , }, { language : 'es-ES' , url : 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/alxhotel/chromecast-api/master/test/captions_styled_es.vtt' , name : 'Spanish' , } ], cover : { title : 'Big Bug Bunny' , url : 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/images/BigBuckBunny.jpg' }, subtitles_style : { backgroundColor : '#FFFFFF00' , foregroundColor : '#FFFFFFFF' , edgeType : 'OUTLINE' , edgeColor : '#000000FF' , fontScale : 1.2 , fontStyle : 'BOLD' , fontFamily : 'Droid Sans' , fontGenericFamily : 'SANS_SERIF' , } } const client = new ChromecastAPI() client.on( 'device' , function ( device ) { device.play(media, function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'Playing in your chromecast' ) }) })

API

const client = new ChromecastAPI()

Initialize the client to start searching for chromecast devices.

Listen for new devices by passing callback(device) in the callback parameter.

With the Device object you can now interact with your Chromecast.

This is an example of the attributes of device :

{ name : 'Chromecast-e363e7-3e23e2e-3e2e-23e34e._googlecast._tcp.local' , friendlyName : 'Bobby' , host : '192.168.1.10' }

An array of all devices found by the client.

Trigger the mDNS and SSDP search again. Warning: the device event will trigger again (it might return the same device).

Use this function to play any media in the chromecast device. Make sure mediaURL is accessible by the chromecast.

Pass an attribute startTime in the opts object to set where to start an audio or video content (in seconds).

{ startTime : 120 // Start the content at the 2 minute mark }

Pause the media.

Resume the media.

Stop playing the media.

Seek forward seconds in time.

Seek to the specificTime in seconds.

Set the volume to a specific level (from 0.0 to 1.0).

Change the subtitles by passing the index of the subtitle you want based on the list you passed before.

Choose the subtitles font size with fontSize . The default is 1.0 .

Turn the subtitles off.

Get the current time of the media playing (in seconds). It's a shortcut for getting the currentTime from the status.

Close the connection with the device.

Event emitted when the client is connected to the device.

Event emitted when the media (audio or video) has finished.

Event emitted when the device has a new status: callback(status) .

Additional information

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Alex