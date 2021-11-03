chromecast-api is a NodeJS module to play any content in your Chromecast device.
npm install chromecast-api
const ChromecastAPI = require('chromecast-api')
const client = new ChromecastAPI()
client.on('device', function (device) {
var mediaURL = 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4';
device.play(mediaURL, function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('Playing in your chromecast')
})
})
To include subtitles and a cover image, use an Object instead of a string in the function
play(mediaObject):
Note: your subtitles must implement CORS.
const ChromecastAPI = require('chromecast-api')
const media = {
url : 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4',
subtitles: [
{
language: 'en-US',
url: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/alxhotel/chromecast-api/master/test/captions_styled.vtt',
name: 'English',
},
{
language: 'es-ES',
url: 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/alxhotel/chromecast-api/master/test/captions_styled_es.vtt',
name: 'Spanish',
}
],
cover: {
title: 'Big Bug Bunny',
url: 'http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/images/BigBuckBunny.jpg'
},
subtitles_style: {
backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF00', // see http://dev.w3.org/csswg/css-color/#hex-notation
foregroundColor: '#FFFFFFFF', // see http://dev.w3.org/csswg/css-color/#hex-notation
edgeType: 'OUTLINE', // can be: "NONE", "OUTLINE", "DROP_SHADOW", "RAISED", "DEPRESSED"
edgeColor: '#000000FF', // see http://dev.w3.org/csswg/css-color/#hex-notation
fontScale: 1.2, // transforms into "font-size: " + (fontScale*100) +"%"
fontStyle: 'BOLD', // can be: "NORMAL", "BOLD", "BOLD_ITALIC", "ITALIC",
fontFamily: 'Droid Sans',
fontGenericFamily: 'SANS_SERIF', // can be: "SANS_SERIF", "MONOSPACED_SANS_SERIF", "SERIF", "MONOSPACED_SERIF", "CASUAL", "CURSIVE", "SMALL_CAPITALS",
//windowColor: '#AA00FFFF', // see http://dev.w3.org/csswg/css-color/#hex-notation
//windowRoundedCornerRadius: 10, // radius in px
//windowType: 'ROUNDED_CORNERS' // can be: "NONE", "NORMAL", "ROUNDED_CORNERS"
}
}
const client = new ChromecastAPI()
client.on('device', function (device) {
device.play(media, function (err) {
if (!err) console.log('Playing in your chromecast')
})
})
const client = new ChromecastAPI()
Initialize the client to start searching for chromecast devices.
client.on('device', callback)
Listen for new devices by passing
callback(device) in the callback parameter.
With the
Device object you can now interact with your Chromecast.
This is an example of the attributes of
device:
{
name: 'Chromecast-e363e7-3e23e2e-3e2e-23e34e._googlecast._tcp.local', // Unique identifier
friendlyName: 'Bobby', // The name you gave to your chromecast
host: '192.168.1.10' // Local IP address
}
client.devices[...]
An array of all devices found by the client.
client.update()
Trigger the mDNS and SSDP search again. Warning: the
device event will trigger again (it might return the same device).
device.play(mediaURL [, opts], callback)
Use this function to play any media in the chromecast device. Make sure
mediaURL is accessible by the chromecast.
Pass an attribute
startTime in the
opts object to set where to start an audio or video content (in seconds).
{
startTime: 120 // Start the content at the 2 minute mark
}
device.pause(callback)
Pause the media.
device.resume(callback)
Resume the media.
device.stop(callback)
Stop playing the media.
device.seek(seconds, callback)
Seek forward
seconds in time.
device.seekTo(specificTime, callback)
Seek to the
specificTime in seconds.
device.setVolume(level, callback)
Set the volume to a specific
level (from 0.0 to 1.0).
device.changeSubtitles(index, callback)
Change the subtitles by passing the index of the subtitle you want based on the list you passed before.
device.changeSubtitlesSize(fontSize, callback)
Choose the subtitles font size with
fontSize. The default is
1.0.
device.subtitlesOff(callback)
Turn the subtitles off.
device.getCurrentTime(callback)
Get the current time of the media playing (in seconds). It's a shortcut for getting the
currentTime from the status.
device.close(callback)
Close the connection with the device.
device.on('connected', callback)
Event emitted when the client is connected to the device.
device.on('finished', callback)
Event emitted when the media (audio or video) has finished.
device.on('status', callback)
Event emitted when the device has a new status:
callback(status).
