Upload/Publish Chrome Web Store extensions from the CLI
A CLI wrapper around the Web Store Upload module.
npm install chrome-webstore-upload-cli
You will need a Google API
clientId and a
refreshToken. Read the guide.
Note: If you created the APIs before version 2.0.0 (September 2021), you might have to follow the guide again. Leave a comment if that happened to you.
You can also automatically upload your extension on:
$ chrome-webstore-upload --help
CLI Utility to quickly upload + publish extensions to the Chrome Web Store
Usage
$ chrome-webstore-upload <command>
where <command> is one of
upload, publish
Options
--source Path to either a zip file, or a directory to be zipped (Defaults to cwd if not specified)
--extension-id The ID of the Chrome Extension (environment variable EXTENSION_ID)
--client-id OAuth2 Client ID (environment variable CLIENT_ID)
--client-secret OAuth2 Client Secret (environment variable CLIENT_SECRET)
--refresh-token OAuth2 Refresh Token (environment variable REFRESH_TOKEN)
--auto-publish Can be used with the "upload" command
--trusted-testers Can be used with the "publish" command
Examples
Upload new extension archive to the Chrome Web Store
$ chrome-webstore-upload upload --source extension.zip --extension-id $EXTENSION_ID --client-id $CLIENT_ID --client-secret $CLIENT_SECRET --refresh-token $REFRESH_TOKEN
Publish extension (with CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET, and REFRESH_TOKEN set as env variables)
$ chrome-webstore-upload publish --extension-id elomekmlfonmdhmpmdfldcjgdoacjcba
The following projects use this package to facilitate auto-deployment of extensions