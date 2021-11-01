Upload/Publish Chrome Web Store extensions from the CLI

A CLI wrapper around the Web Store Upload module.

Install

npm install chrome-webstore-upload-cli

Setup

You will need a Google API clientId and a refreshToken . Read the guide.

Note: If you created the APIs before version 2.0.0 (September 2021), you might have to follow the guide again. Leave a comment if that happened to you.

You can also automatically upload your extension on:

Usage

$ chrome-webstore-upload CLI Utility to quickly upload + publish extensions to the Chrome Web Store Usage $ chrome-webstore-upload <command> where <command> is one of upload, publish Options Examples Upload new extension archive to the Chrome Web Store $ chrome-webstore-upload upload Publish extension ( with CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET, and REFRESH_TOKEN set as env variables) $ chrome-webstore-upload publish

Examples

The following projects use this package to facilitate auto-deployment of extensions

