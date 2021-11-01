openbase logo
cwu

chrome-webstore-upload-cli

by Federico Brigante
2.0.1 (see all)

CLI tool to upload Chrome Extensions to the Chrome Web Store

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.8K

GitHub Stars

309

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chrome-webstore-upload-cli

Upload/Publish Chrome Web Store extensions from the CLI

A CLI wrapper around the Web Store Upload module.

Install

npm install chrome-webstore-upload-cli

Setup

You will need a Google API clientId and a refreshToken. Read the guide.

Note: If you created the APIs before version 2.0.0 (September 2021), you might have to follow the guide again. Leave a comment if that happened to you.

You can also automatically upload your extension on:

Usage

$ chrome-webstore-upload --help

  CLI Utility to quickly upload + publish extensions to the Chrome Web Store

  Usage
    $ chrome-webstore-upload <command>

  where <command> is one of
      upload, publish

  Options
    --source          Path to either a zip file, or a directory to be zipped (Defaults to cwd if not specified)
    --extension-id      The ID of the Chrome Extension (environment variable EXTENSION_ID)
    --client-id         OAuth2 Client ID (environment variable CLIENT_ID)
    --client-secret     OAuth2 Client Secret (environment variable CLIENT_SECRET)
    --refresh-token     OAuth2 Refresh Token (environment variable REFRESH_TOKEN)
    --auto-publish      Can be used with the "upload" command
    --trusted-testers   Can be used with the "publish" command

  Examples
    Upload new extension archive to the Chrome Web Store
    $ chrome-webstore-upload upload --source extension.zip --extension-id $EXTENSION_ID --client-id $CLIENT_ID --client-secret $CLIENT_SECRET --refresh-token $REFRESH_TOKEN

    Publish extension (with CLIENT_ID, CLIENT_SECRET, and REFRESH_TOKEN set as env variables)
    $ chrome-webstore-upload publish --extension-id elomekmlfonmdhmpmdfldcjgdoacjcba

Examples

The following projects use this package to facilitate auto-deployment of extensions

