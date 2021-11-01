openbase logo
cwu

chrome-webstore-upload

by Federico Brigante
1.0.0 (see all)

Upload Chrome Extensions to the Chrome Web Store

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

chrome-webstore-upload

A small node.js module to upload/publish extensions to the Chrome Web Store.

If you're looking to upload/publish from the CLI, then use chrome-webstore-upload-cli.

Install

npm install --save-dev chrome-webstore-upload

Setup

You will need a Google API clientId and a refreshToken. Read the guide.

Note: If you created the APIs before version 0.5.0 (September 2021), you might have to follow the guide again. Leave a comment if that happened to you.

Usage

All methods return an ES2015-compliant promise.

Create a new client

import chromeWebstoreUpload from 'chrome-webstore-upload';

const store = chromeWebstoreUpload({
  extensionId: 'ecnglinljpjkbgmdpeiglonddahpbkeb',
  clientId: 'xxxxxxxxxx',
  refreshToken: 'xxxxxxxxxx',
});

Upload to existing extension

import fs from 'fs';

const myZipFile = fs.createReadStream('./mypackage.zip');
const token = 'xxxx'; // optional. One will be fetched if not provided
store.uploadExisting(myZipFile, token).then(res => {
  // Response is a Resource Representation
  // https://developer.chrome.com/webstore/webstore_api/items#resource
});

Publish extension

const target = 'default'; // optional. Can also be 'trustedTesters'
const token = 'xxxx'; // optional. One will be fetched if not provided
store.publish(target, token).then(res => {
  // Response is documented here:
  // https://developer.chrome.com/webstore/webstore_api/items/publish
});

Get a Chrome Web Store item

const projection = "DRAFT"; // optional. Can also be 'PUBLISHED' but only "DRAFT" is supported at this time.
const token = "xxxx"; // optional. One will be fetched if not provided
store.get(projection, token).then((res) => {
  // Response is documented here:
  // https://developer.chrome.com/docs/webstore/webstore_api/items/get
});

Fetch token

store.fetchToken().then(token => {
  // Token is a string
});

Tips

  • If you plan to upload and publish at the same time, use the fetchToken method, and pass it to both uploadExisting and publish as the optional second parameter. This will avoid those methods making duplicate calls for new tokens.

