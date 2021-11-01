A small node.js module to upload/publish extensions to the Chrome Web Store.
If you're looking to upload/publish from the CLI, then use chrome-webstore-upload-cli.
npm install --save-dev chrome-webstore-upload
You will need a Google API
clientId and a
refreshToken. Read the guide.
Note: If you created the APIs before version 0.5.0 (September 2021), you might have to follow the guide again. Leave a comment if that happened to you.
All methods return an ES2015-compliant promise.
import chromeWebstoreUpload from 'chrome-webstore-upload';
const store = chromeWebstoreUpload({
extensionId: 'ecnglinljpjkbgmdpeiglonddahpbkeb',
clientId: 'xxxxxxxxxx',
refreshToken: 'xxxxxxxxxx',
});
import fs from 'fs';
const myZipFile = fs.createReadStream('./mypackage.zip');
const token = 'xxxx'; // optional. One will be fetched if not provided
store.uploadExisting(myZipFile, token).then(res => {
// Response is a Resource Representation
// https://developer.chrome.com/webstore/webstore_api/items#resource
});
const target = 'default'; // optional. Can also be 'trustedTesters'
const token = 'xxxx'; // optional. One will be fetched if not provided
store.publish(target, token).then(res => {
// Response is documented here:
// https://developer.chrome.com/webstore/webstore_api/items/publish
});
const projection = "DRAFT"; // optional. Can also be 'PUBLISHED' but only "DRAFT" is supported at this time.
const token = "xxxx"; // optional. One will be fetched if not provided
store.get(projection, token).then((res) => {
// Response is documented here:
// https://developer.chrome.com/docs/webstore/webstore_api/items/get
});
store.fetchToken().then(token => {
// Token is a string
});
fetchToken method, and pass it to both
uploadExisting and
publish as the optional second parameter. This will avoid those methods making duplicate calls for new tokens.