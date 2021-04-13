Gather meta information from chrome web store.
For example: version, count of downloads and rating.
See chrome-web-store-item-property-cli for the command-line version.
$ npm install --save chrome-web-store-item-property
var chromeWebStoreItemProperty = require('chrome-web-store-item-property');
// or
<script src="build/chrome-web-store-item-property.js"></script>
// free app
chromeWebStoreItemProperty('nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked')
.then(function (value) {
console.log(value);
// =>
//{
// name: 'Do Not Merge WIP for GitHub',
// url: 'https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/do-not-merge-wip-for-gith/nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked',
// image: 'https://ssl.gstatic.com/chrome/webstore/images/thumb.png',
// version: '1.0.6',
// price: '0',
// priceCurrency: 'USD',
// interactionCount: {
// UserDownloads: 418
// },
// operatingSystems: 'Chrome',
// ratingValue: 4.5,
// ratingCount: 2,
// id: 'nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked'
//};
});
// paid app
chromeWebStoreItemProperty('anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb')
.then(function (value) {
console.log(value);
// =>
//{
// name: 'JSTorrent',
// url: 'https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/jstorrent/anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb',
// image: 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/vjPcbLBejt-YqEH42E85IhbEMSFShJp8MEWc6NkIIVGOWf0JkCUyB5i1BWrWwu0dxfCPUTxz=s128-h128-e365',
// version: '2.4.3',
// interactionCount: { UserDownloads: 51312 },
// operatingSystem: 'Chrome',
// ratingValue: 4.423273657289003,
// ratingCount: 3128,
// id: 'anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb'
//}
});
Required
Type:
string
ID for Chrome Web Store.
Pass request's available options
var defaultConfig = {
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'https://github.com/pandawing/node-chrome-web-store-item-property'
},
qs: {
hl: 'en',
gl: 'US'
}
};
MIT © sanemat