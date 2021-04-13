openbase logo
chrome-web-store-item-property

by pandawing
1.2.0

Gather meta information from chrome web store.

Readme

chrome-web-store-item-property

NPM version Travis-CI Status Appveyor Status Daviddm Status

Gather meta information from chrome web store.

For example: version, count of downloads and rating.

See chrome-web-store-item-property-cli for the command-line version.

Install

$ npm install --save chrome-web-store-item-property

Usage

var chromeWebStoreItemProperty = require('chrome-web-store-item-property');
// or
<script src="build/chrome-web-store-item-property.js"></script>

// free app
chromeWebStoreItemProperty('nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked')
  .then(function (value) {
    console.log(value);
    // =>
    //{
    //  name: 'Do Not Merge WIP for GitHub',
    //  url: 'https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/do-not-merge-wip-for-gith/nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked',
    //  image: 'https://ssl.gstatic.com/chrome/webstore/images/thumb.png',
    //  version: '1.0.6',
    //  price: '0',
    //  priceCurrency: 'USD',
    //  interactionCount: {
    //    UserDownloads: 418
    //  },
    //  operatingSystems: 'Chrome',
    //  ratingValue: 4.5,
    //  ratingCount: 2,
    //  id: 'nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked'
    //};
  });

// paid app
chromeWebStoreItemProperty('anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb')
  .then(function (value) {
    console.log(value);
    // =>
    //{
    //  name: 'JSTorrent',
    //  url: 'https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/jstorrent/anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb',
    //  image: 'https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/vjPcbLBejt-YqEH42E85IhbEMSFShJp8MEWc6NkIIVGOWf0JkCUyB5i1BWrWwu0dxfCPUTxz=s128-h128-e365',
    //  version: '2.4.3',
    //  interactionCount: { UserDownloads: 51312 },
    //  operatingSystem: 'Chrome',
    //  ratingValue: 4.423273657289003,
    //  ratingCount: 3128,
    //  id: 'anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb'
    //}
  });

API

chromeWebStoreItemProperty(identifier[, config]) -> Promise

identifier

Required
Type: string

ID for Chrome Web Store.

config

Pass request's available options

var defaultConfig = {
  headers: {
    'User-Agent': 'https://github.com/pandawing/node-chrome-web-store-item-property'
  },
  qs: {
    hl: 'en',
    gl: 'US'
  }
};

chromeWebStoreItemProperty.get(identifier[, config]) -> Promise

identifier

Required
Type: string

ID for Chrome Web Store.

config

Pass request's available options

var defaultConfig = {
  headers: {
    'User-Agent': 'https://github.com/pandawing/node-chrome-web-store-item-property'
  },
  qs: {
    hl: 'en',
    gl: 'US'
  }
};

chromeWebStoreItemProperty.convert(detailHtml) -> Promise

Errors

chromeWebStoreItemProperty.HTTPError

chromeWebStoreItemProperty.InvalidFormatError

Changelog

changelog.md.

License

MIT © sanemat

