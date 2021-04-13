Gather meta information from chrome web store.

For example: version, count of downloads and rating.

See chrome-web-store-item-property-cli for the command-line version.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var chromeWebStoreItemProperty = require ( 'chrome-web-store-item-property' ); < script src = "build/chrome-web-store-item-property.js" > </ script > chromeWebStoreItemProperty( 'nimelepbpejjlbmoobocpfnjhihnpked' ) .then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); }); chromeWebStoreItemProperty( 'anhdpjpojoipgpmfanmedjghaligalgb' ) .then( function ( value ) { console .log(value); });

API

chromeWebStoreItemProperty(identifier[, config]) -> Promise

identifier

Required

Type: string

ID for Chrome Web Store.

config

Pass request's available options

var defaultConfig = { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'https://github.com/pandawing/node-chrome-web-store-item-property' }, qs : { hl : 'en' , gl : 'US' } };

chromeWebStoreItemProperty.get(identifier[, config]) -> Promise

identifier

Required

Type: string

ID for Chrome Web Store.

config

Pass request's available options

var defaultConfig = { headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'https://github.com/pandawing/node-chrome-web-store-item-property' }, qs : { hl : 'en' , gl : 'US' } };

chromeWebStoreItemProperty.convert(detailHtml) -> Promise

Errors

Changelog

changelog.md.

License

MIT © sanemat