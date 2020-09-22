Tab Modifier

Take control of your tabs.

Features

Rename tab

Change tab icon

Pin tab

Prevent tab closing

Unique tab

Mute tab

Quick rename can be done by right-clicking anywhere in the page and click on "Rename Tab".

I needed a quick UI element in Chrome to know the environment of the tab, as a Web developer I often use multiple versions of the same website: local, pre-production and production.

Not easy to find the appropriate tab when you have multiple tabs called "My awesome website".

I created Tab Modifier to add prefixes to website titles with a specific match.

[DEV] My awesome website: .local.domain.com

[PREPROD] My awesome website: .preprod.domain.com

[PROD] My awesome website: .domain.com

After that, I have added more features like "auto-pin", custom favicons and more.

Focused scope

Tab Modifier is based on user rules and act on the tab URL that matches the first seen rule.

Aware of that, there is no reason to include a feature that is not "rule-based". Prefer to install specific extensions.

Installation

Install from the Chrome Web Store.

Also available for Opera Browser.

Not available for Firefox, refer to #46.

Usage

Click on the icon to open Options.

icon to open Options. Create your tab rules.

Try & enjoy!

Demo

Before

After

Youtube tab has been modified: use Google icon and pinned state.

My Website tabs have been modified: use a prefix in title.

Twitter tab has been modified: use default Chrome icon (white paper) and renamed to "I'm working hard!".

Options

Tab Rules

Tab Rules Form

Settings

Examples

You have infinite possibilities, here are some configurations:

Pin all tabs:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : http

: http Pinned: ON

Say hello to all Google websites:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : google.com

: google.com Title: Hello Google: {title}

Disguise GitHub as Google

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : github.com

: github.com Title : Google

: Google Icon: https://www.google.com/favicon.ico

Prevent accidental tab closure:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : important-website.com

: important-website.com Protected: ON

Mute all Youtube videos by default:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : youtube.com

: youtube.com Mute: ON

Set blank icon on Pinterest:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : pinterest.com

: pinterest.com Icon: select "Chrome > Default"

Get only one GMail tab opened at once:

Detection : Starts with

: Starts with URL fragment : https://mail.google.com

: https://mail.google.com Unique: ON

Pin all PNG images (useless):

Detection : Ends with

: Ends with URL fragment : .png

: .png Pinned: ON

Customize title with HTML selector and Regexp:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : github.com

: github.com Title : {title} | $2 by $1

: {title} | $2 by $1 URL matcher: github[.]com/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)

Tab title will be: "sylouuu/chrome-tab-modifier: Take control of your tabs | chrome-tab-modifier by sylouuu"

Match GitHub repositories:

Detection : RegExp

: RegExp URL fragment : github[.]com/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)

: github[.]com/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+) Title: I got you GitHub!

Customize GMail title with Title matcher and URL matcher:

Detection : Contains

: Contains URL fragment : mail.google.com

: mail.google.com Title : @0 | $0

: @0 | $0 Title matcher : [a-z]*@gmail.com

: [a-z]*@gmail.com URL matcher: [a-z]*.google.com

Tab title will be: "youremail@gmail.com | mail.google.com"

Github final path as title for blobs:

Detection : RegExp

: RegExp URL fragment : github[.]com/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/blob/

: github[.]com/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/([A-Za-z0-9_-]+)/blob/ Title: {.final-path}

And now, build your own... 💪

Ideas

Require password after inactivity.

Known issues

Local icon path doesn't work

Related issue: #5

Due to browser security restrictions, this path won't work: file://<path>/icon.png . Your icon will not be shown by Chrome.

Alternatively, you can upload your icon somewhere like imgur.com and paste the direct link in your rule.

Another solution consists in transform your image in the Data URI format. Go to ezgif.com and paste the given output (the long text) in the icon input on your rule.

Chrome system pages chrome://

Related issues: #11, #14

Pages that start with chrome:// URL are protected. No content script can be injected then Tab Modifier will not work on these pages.

Local files file:///

Related issue: #13

By default, extensions don't have access to local files. You have to opt-in "Allow access to file URLs" from chrome://extensions/?id=hcbgadmbdkiilgpifjgcakjehmafcjai .

Protected action is not triggered

Related issue: #95

Since Chrome 90, the JS event that triggers a refresh or a closure has been reworked. See related issue.

Changelog

See releases section.

Development

In case you want to contribute or just want to play with the code, follow the guide.

Setup

Download and install NodeJS to get npm.

Install gulp and yarn globally:

npm install -g gulp yarn

Clone the project and install dependencies with yarn .

Type gulp to watch your changes inside src/ folder or type gulp build after each change.

Load local extension in Chrome

Go to chrome://extensions/ and enable the "Developer mode".

Click on "Load unpacked extension..." and select the project dist/ folder.

License

See license file.