Take control of your tabs.
Quick rename can be done by right-clicking anywhere in the page and click on "Rename Tab".
I needed a quick UI element in Chrome to know the environment of the tab, as a Web developer I often use multiple versions of the same website: local, pre-production and production.
Not easy to find the appropriate tab when you have multiple tabs called "My awesome website".
I created Tab Modifier to add prefixes to website titles with a specific match.
.local.domain.com
.preprod.domain.com
.domain.com
After that, I have added more features like "auto-pin", custom favicons and more.
Tab Modifier is based on user rules and act on the tab URL that matches the first seen rule.
Aware of that, there is no reason to include a feature that is not "rule-based". Prefer to install specific extensions.
Install from the Chrome Web Store.
Also available for Opera Browser.
Not available for Firefox, refer to #46.
You have infinite possibilities, here are some configurations:
Pin all tabs:
Say hello to all Google websites:
Disguise GitHub as Google
Prevent accidental tab closure:
Mute all Youtube videos by default:
Set blank icon on Pinterest:
Get only one GMail tab opened at once:
Pin all PNG images (useless):
Customize title with HTML selector and Regexp:
Tab title will be: "sylouuu/chrome-tab-modifier: Take control of your tabs | chrome-tab-modifier by sylouuu"
Match GitHub repositories:
Customize GMail title with Title matcher and URL matcher:
Tab title will be: "youremail@gmail.com | mail.google.com"
Github final path as title for blobs:
And now, build your own... 💪
Related issue: #5
Due to browser security restrictions, this path won't work:
file://<path>/icon.png.
Your icon will not be shown by Chrome.
Alternatively, you can upload your icon somewhere like imgur.com and paste the direct link in your rule.
Another solution consists in transform your image in the Data URI format. Go to ezgif.com and paste the given output (the long text) in the icon input on your rule.
chrome://
Pages that start with
chrome:// URL are protected. No content script can be injected then Tab Modifier will not work on these pages.
file:///
Related issue: #13
By default, extensions don't have access to local files. You have to opt-in "Allow access to file URLs" from
chrome://extensions/?id=hcbgadmbdkiilgpifjgcakjehmafcjai.
Related issue: #95
Since Chrome 90, the JS event that triggers a refresh or a closure has been reworked. See related issue.
See releases section.
In case you want to contribute or just want to play with the code, follow the guide.
Download and install NodeJS to get npm.
Install
gulp and
yarn globally:
npm install -g gulp yarn
Clone the project and install dependencies with
yarn.
Type
gulp to watch your changes inside
src/ folder or type
gulp build after each change.
Go to
chrome://extensions/ and enable the "Developer mode".
Click on "Load unpacked extension..." and select the project
dist/ folder.
A huge thanks to all donators!
If you like my work and you want to support me, visit the PayPal link. ;)
See license file.