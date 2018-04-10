Run chrome with ease from node.
remote-debugging-port on an available port
kill()
const {Runner,launch,launchWithoutNoise,launchWithHeadless} = require('chrome-runner');
// launch a chrome, launch return a Runner instance
const runner = await launch();
// read chrome remote debugging port
runner.port;
// kill this chrome
await runner.kill();
launch() method can pass options by
launch({name:value}). Include:
port: {number} launch chrome listen on debug port, default will random a free port to use
chromePath: {string} chrome executable full path, default will automatic find a path according to your system. If no executable chrome find, will use env CHROME_PATH as executable full path. If all of the above way can't get a path a Error('no chrome installations found') will throw
chromeFlags: {Array} flags pass to chrome when start chrome, all flags can be find here
startupPage: {string} open page when chrome start, default is
about:blank
shouldRestartChrome: {boole} logger to handle log from chrome-runner, interface like console, default use console
monitorInterval: {number} in ms, monitor chrome is alive interval, default is 500ms
chromeDataDir: {string} chrome data dir, default will create one in system tmp
disableLogging: {boolean} Controls if Chome stdout and stderr is logged to file, default is
true.
runner.port: get chrome remove debug port
runner.kill(): kill chrome and release all resource and remove temp files
Runner extends EventEmitter, it will emit some events in it's lifecycle, Include:
chromeAlive(port): when monitor detect chrome is alive
chromeDead(code, signal): after monitor detect chrome is not alive
chromeRestarted(): after chrome unexpected exited then runner restart it
chromeDataDirPrepared(chromeDataDir): after runner create data dir for chrome
chromeDataDirRemoved(chromeDataDir): after remove successful create data dir for chrome
launchWithoutNoise same with
launch but disables many chrome services that add noise to automated scenarios.
launchWithHeadless same with
launch but run chrome in headless mode and without noise.
more use case see unit test, API detail see d.ts
After chrome launched, chrome's log and pid file will be pipe to file in
chromeDataDir, Include:
chrome-out.log chrome info log
chrome-err.log chrome error log
chrome.pid chrome pid file
chrome-runner required chrome installed on your system, it easy to install on OSX and Windows, Linux server see How to install Chrome browser properly via command line?
chrome-runner has been used in many project, e.g: