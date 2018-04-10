Run chrome with ease from node.

Support OSX Linux Windows system

Handle chrome unexpected exit and restart it

Opens up the browser's remote-debugging-port on an available port

on an available port Automatic locates a Chrome binary to launch

Uses a fresh Chrome profile for each launch, and cleans itself up on kill()

Support typescript

Use

const {Runner,launch,launchWithoutNoise,launchWithHeadless} = require ( 'chrome-runner' ); const runner = await launch(); runner.port; await runner.kill();

Options

launch() method can pass options by launch({name:value}) . Include:

port : {number} launch chrome listen on debug port, default will random a free port to use

chromePath : {string} chrome executable full path, default will automatic find a path according to your system. If no executable chrome find, will use env CHROME_PATH as executable full path. If all of the above way can't get a path a Error('no chrome installations found') will throw

chromeFlags : {Array} flags pass to chrome when start chrome, all flags can be find here

startupPage : {string} open page when chrome start, default is about:blank

shouldRestartChrome : {boole} logger to handle log from chrome-runner, interface like console, default use console

monitorInterval : {number} in ms, monitor chrome is alive interval, default is 500ms

chromeDataDir : {string} chrome data dir, default will create one in system tmp

: {string} chrome data dir, default will create one in system tmp disableLogging : {boolean} Controls if Chome stdout and stderr is logged to file, default is true .

Runner API

runner.port : get chrome remove debug port

runner.kill() : kill chrome and release all resource and remove temp files

Events

Runner extends EventEmitter, it will emit some events in it's lifecycle, Include:

chromeAlive(port) : when monitor detect chrome is alive

chromeDead(code, signal) : after monitor detect chrome is not alive

chromeRestarted() : after chrome unexpected exited then runner restart it

chromeDataDirPrepared(chromeDataDir) : after runner create data dir for chrome

chromeDataDirRemoved(chromeDataDir) : after remove successful create data dir for chrome

launchWithoutNoise

launchWithoutNoise same with launch but disables many chrome services that add noise to automated scenarios.

launchWithHeadless

launchWithHeadless same with launch but run chrome in headless mode and without noise.

more use case see unit test, API detail see d.ts

Chrome log files

After chrome launched, chrome's log and pid file will be pipe to file in chromeDataDir , Include:

chrome-out.log chrome info log

chrome-err.log chrome error log

chrome error log chrome.pid chrome pid file

Install chrome on linux server

chrome-runner required chrome installed on your system, it easy to install on OSX and Windows, Linux server see How to install Chrome browser properly via command line?

Use Case

