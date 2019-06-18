Chrome API using promises.

Note: I'm no longer adding features to this library (only bug fixing). You can check other alternative libraries at the end of this file.

Installation

Use npm

npm install chrome-promise

Or yarn

yarn add chrome-promise

Or download chrome-promise.js file.

You can include it in your HTML like this:

< script src = "chrome-promise.js" data-instance = "chromep" > </ script >

Or you can use ES2015 import statement:

import chromep from 'chrome-promise' ;

Compatibility

It supports Chrome 34 or higher, but it should work in older versions. Create an issue if it doesn't work for your version.

Examples

Use local storage.

chromep.storage.local.set({ foo : 'bar' }).then( function ( ) { alert( 'foo set' ); return chromep.storage.local.get( 'foo' ); }).then( function ( items ) { alert( JSON .stringify(items)); });

Detect languages of all tabs.

chromep.tabs.query({}).then( ( tabs ) => { const promises = tabs.map( tab => chromep.tabs.detectLanguage(tab.id)); return Promise .all(promises); }).then( ( languages ) => { alert( 'Languages: ' + languages.join( ', ' )); }).catch( ( err ) => { alert(err.message); });

Options

If you are testing with node, you can provide a mock for the chrome API (sinon-chrome is a good choice) using the constructor.

const ChromePromise = require ( 'chrome-promise/constructor' ); const chrome = require ( 'sinon-chrome' ); const chromep = new ChromePromise({ chrome });

The constructor accepts an options parameter with the following properties:

chrome : the chrome API object. By default (or when null or undefined are used), it is the 'chrome' global property.

Promise : the object used to create promises. By default, it is the 'Promise' global property.

Notes

This library is not a replacement of the chrome api. It should be used only for functions that have a callback.

chromep.runtime.getManifest(); chrome.runtime.getManifest();

When there's a callback with multiple parameters, the promise will return an array with the callback arguments.

chromep.hid.receive( 4 ).then( function ( args ) { const reportId = args[ 0 ]; const data = args[ 1 ]; console .log(reportId, data); }); chromep.hid.receive( 4 ).then( ( [reportId, data] ) => { console .log(reportId, data); });

Only APIs that are enabled in the manifest will be available in the ChromePromise instance. If the API is undefined, first check the permissions in the manifest.json of your project.

{ "permissions" : [ "tabs" ] } console .log( typeof chromep.tabs) console .log( typeof chromep.bookmarks)

Synchronous-looking code

If you are using babel or chrome ≥ 55, you can use async/await to achieve this.

async function main ( ) { await chromep.storage.local.set({ foo : 'bar' }); alert( 'foo set' ); const items = await chromep.storage.local.get( 'foo' ); alert( JSON .stringify(items)); } main(); async function main2 ( ) { try { const tabs = await chromep.tabs.query({}); const promises = tabs.map( tab => chromep.tabs.detectLanguage(tab.id)); const languages = await Promise .all(promises); alert( 'Languages: ' + languages.join( ', ' )); } catch (err) { alert(err); } } main2();

If you are not using babel and you need to support chrome ≥ 39, it can be done with generator functions. Using the methods Q.async and Q.spawn from the Q library, the previous examples can be rewritten as:

Q.spawn( function * ( ) { yield chromep.storage.local.set({ foo : 'bar' }); alert( 'foo set' ); const items = yield chromep.storage.local.get( 'foo' ); alert( JSON .stringify(items)); }); Q.spawn( function * ( ) { try { const tabs = yield chromep.tabs.query({}); const promises = tabs.map( tab => chromep.tabs.detectLanguage(tab.id)); const languages = yield Promise .all(promises); alert( 'Languages: ' + languages.join( ', ' )); } catch (err) { alert(err); } }); Q.async( function * ( ) { const tabs = yield chromep.tabs.query({}); const languages = yield Promise .all(tabs.map( ( tab ) => ( chromep.tabs.detectLanguage(tab.id); ))); alert( 'Languages: ' + languages.join( ', ' )); })().catch( function ( err ) { alert(err); });

You can also use the co library instead of Q.

Alternative libraries