cp

chrome-paths

by shinnn
1.0.1 (see all)

Possible paths or binary names of Chrome, Chrome Canary and Chromium in the current platform

1.9K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

chrome-paths

npm version Build Status

Possible paths or binary names of Chrome, Chrome Canary and Chromium in the current platform

const chromePaths = require('chrome-paths');

// On macOS

chromePaths.chrome; //=> '/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome'
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> '/Applications/Google Chrome Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome Canary'
chromePaths.chromium; //=> '/Applications/Chromium.app/Contents/MacOS/Chromium'

// On Linux

chromePaths.chrome; //=> 'google-chrome'
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> null
chromePaths.chromium; //=> 'chromium'

// On Windows

chromePaths.chrome; //=> 'C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\chrome.exe'
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> 'C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Google\\Chrome SxS\\Application\\chrome.exe'
chromePaths.chromium //=> 'C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Chromium\\Application\\chrome.exe'

// On Solaris

chromePaths.chrome; //=> null
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> null
chromePaths.chromium; //=> null

Installation

Use npm.

npm install chrome-paths

API

const chromePaths = require('chrome-paths');

chromePaths.chrome, chromePaths.chromeCanary, chromePaths.chromium

Type: string or null

const {execFile} = require('child_process');
const {promisify} = require('util');
const {chrome, chromeCanary} = require('chrome-paths');

(async () => {
  (await promisify(execFile)(chrome, ['--version'])).stdout; //=> 'Google Chrome 71.0.3578.98 \n'
  (await promisify(execFile)(chromeCanary, ['--version'])).stdout; //=> 'Google Chrome 74.0.3689.0 canary\n'
})();

Whether each property is a full path, just a binary name or null depends on the current platform.

License

ISC License © 2018 - 2019 Shinnosuke Watanabe

