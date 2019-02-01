Possible paths or binary names of Chrome, Chrome Canary and Chromium in the current platform
const chromePaths = require('chrome-paths');
// On macOS
chromePaths.chrome; //=> '/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome'
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> '/Applications/Google Chrome Canary.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Chrome Canary'
chromePaths.chromium; //=> '/Applications/Chromium.app/Contents/MacOS/Chromium'
// On Linux
chromePaths.chrome; //=> 'google-chrome'
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> null
chromePaths.chromium; //=> 'chromium'
// On Windows
chromePaths.chrome; //=> 'C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\chrome.exe'
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> 'C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Google\\Chrome SxS\\Application\\chrome.exe'
chromePaths.chromium //=> 'C:\\Program Files (x86)\\Chromium\\Application\\chrome.exe'
// On Solaris
chromePaths.chrome; //=> null
chromePaths.chromeCanary; //=> null
chromePaths.chromium; //=> null
npm install chrome-paths
Type:
string or
null
const {execFile} = require('child_process');
const {promisify} = require('util');
const {chrome, chromeCanary} = require('chrome-paths');
(async () => {
(await promisify(execFile)(chrome, ['--version'])).stdout; //=> 'Google Chrome 71.0.3578.98 \n'
(await promisify(execFile)(chromeCanary, ['--version'])).stdout; //=> 'Google Chrome 74.0.3689.0 canary\n'
})();
Whether each property is a full path, just a binary name or
null depends on the current platform.
