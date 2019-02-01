Possible paths or binary names of Chrome, Chrome Canary and Chromium in the current platform

const chromePaths = require ( 'chrome-paths' ); chromePaths.chrome; chromePaths.chromeCanary; chromePaths.chromium; chromePaths.chrome; chromePaths.chromeCanary; chromePaths.chromium; chromePaths.chrome; chromePaths.chromeCanary; chromePaths.chromium chromePaths.chrome; chromePaths.chromeCanary; chromePaths.chromium;

Installation

Use npm.

npm install chrome-paths

API

const chromePaths = require ( 'chrome-paths' );

Type: string or null

const {execFile} = require ( 'child_process' ); const {promisify} = require ( 'util' ); const {chrome, chromeCanary} = require ( 'chrome-paths' ); ( async ( ) => { ( await promisify(execFile)(chrome, [ '--version' ])).stdout; ( await promisify(execFile)(chromeCanary, [ '--version' ])).stdout; })();

Whether each property is a full path, just a binary name or null depends on the current platform.

License

ISC License © 2018 - 2019 Shinnosuke Watanabe