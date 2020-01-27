Transform streams for writing Chrome App native messaging hosts in Node.js.
npm i -S chrome-native-messaging
The module exports
Input,
Output, and
Transform transform streams.
Input streams transform bytes to objects.
Output streams transform objects to bytes.
Use
Transform to easily create custom object-to-object transform streams.
var nativeMessage = require('chrome-native-messaging');
process.stdin
.pipe(new nativeMessage.Input())
.pipe(new nativeMessage.Transform(function(msg, push, done) {
var reply = getReplyFor(msg); // Implemented elsewhere by you.
push(reply); // Push as many replies as you like.
done(); // Call when done pushing replies.
}))
.pipe(new nativeMessage.Output())
.pipe(process.stdout)
;
The
app directory contains a sample Chrome App.
The
host directory contains a native messaging host that you can send
messages to.
Go to the Chrome Extensions page (chrome://extensions/), hit "Load unpacked
extension...", and select this project's
app directory.
SUPER IMPORTANT: Find the ID your app received when you loaded it and copy it
to the host manifest in the
host directory.
SUPER IMPORTANT ON MACS: The path to the host must be absolute. Make sure the "path" property in the manifest is correct (it's probably not unless you're me).
Install the host manifest:
sudo host/register.sh
On Windows (Run as Administrator):
host\register.bat
Open a new tab and hit Apps in the upper left. Launch the example app and send yourself messages.
Run
npm test for the unit tests.
json2msg.js is a script that can convert lines of JSON into native messages.
Use it to send messages to your host to see how it responds.
Pipe the output of your host to
msg2json.js to see what its output looks like.
./json2msg.js < test.json | ./host/my_host.js | ./msg2json.js
On Windows:
node json2msg.js < test.json | node host\my_host.js | node msg2json.js
Enabling logging in Chrome can help find problems finding the manifest.
Quit Chrome first.
open -a Google\ Chrome --args --enable-logging --v=1
On Windows:
start chrome --enable-logging --v=1
View the log like this:
less ~/Library/Application\ Support/Google/Chrome/chrome_debug.log
On Windows:
type "C:\Users\%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\chrome_debug.log"
More info: http://www.chromium.org/for-testers/enable-logging