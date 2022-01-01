ModHeader for Selenium (WebDriver)

This is the repo for using ModHeader in Selenium. For ModHeader's browser extension source code, please visit https://github.com/modheader/modheader

Donation

If you find ModHeader useful, please consider making a donation. If you use it for your company project, please ask your company to make a monthly donation!

To use this in NodeJS for Chrome, install the chrome-modheader package:

npm install chrome-modheader

To use this in NodeJS for Firefox, install the firefox-modheader package:

npm install firefox-modheader

For other programming languages, you can download the prepackaged extensions below and load them into WebDriver as needed.

Download for Chrome

Download for Firefox

For Chrome:

const { getExtension, getAddHeaderUrl } = require ( 'chrome-modheader' ); const options = new chrome.Options().addExtensions(getExtension()); const driver = await new Builder() .forBrowser( 'chrome' ) .setChromeOptions(options) .build(); await driver.get(getAddHeaderUrl( 'HeaderName' , 'HeaderValue' ));

For Firefox:

const { getExtension, getAddHeaderUrl } = require ( 'firefox-modheader' ); const options = new firefox.Options(); options.addExtensions(getExtension()); const driver = await new Builder() .forBrowser( 'firefox' ) .setFirefoxOptions(options) .build(); await driver.get(getAddHeaderUrl( 'HeaderName' , 'HeaderValue' ));

For Webdriver.io:

Modify wdio.conf.js file

const chromeModheader = require ( 'chrome-modheader' ); exports.config = { ... capabilities: [{ browserName : 'chrome' , 'goog:chromeOptions' : { extensions : [chromeModheader.getExtension()], } }], ... before: function ( capabilities, specs ) { browser.url(chromeModheader.getAddHeaderUrl( 'accept-encoding' , '' )); }, ... }

All APIs are URL-based. Please make sure to URL encode your name and value properly.

Note that the webdriver.modheader.com URLs only work when the extensions are properly loaded. Older versions of the extensions use webdriver.bewisse.com and bewisse.com . These will continue to work in the newer version.

If you are using npm, you can also use the getAddHeaderUrl() , getAddHeadersUrl() and getClearHeadersUrl() functions to craft these URLs. Be sure to do driver.get() , and be mindful that these will change the URL of the WebDriver.

Add request header:

https :

e.g., https://webdriver.modheader.com/add?Test=1

Node API equivalent:

getAddHeaderUrl (name, value) getAddHeadersUrl ({ name: value })

Construct the URL above using getAddHeaderUrl('Test', '1') or getAddHeadersUrl({ Test: '1' })

Clear all modified request headers:

https :

Node API equivalent:

getClearHeadersUrl ()

Load custom profile:

https :

exported_profile_in_json can be obtained from the regular ModHeader extension using ... -> Export Profile.

Updating codes

Packaging the extensions

For Chrome (update the modheader.crx file): Go to chrome://extensions, and click on "Pack extension".

For Firefox (update the modheader.xpi file):

npm install --global web-ext web-ext sign --api-key= $AMO_JWT_ISSUER --api-secret= $AMO_JWT_SECRET

Verification

Copy modheader.crx into chrome-modheader, and copy modheader.xpi into firefox-modheader. Run npm run verify-chrome and npm run verify-firefox to verify that the packaged extensions are working fine.

Publishing