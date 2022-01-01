This is the repo for using ModHeader in Selenium. For ModHeader's browser extension source code, please visit https://github.com/modheader/modheader
To use this in NodeJS for Chrome, install the chrome-modheader package:
npm install chrome-modheader
To use this in NodeJS for Firefox, install the firefox-modheader package:
npm install firefox-modheader
For other programming languages, you can download the prepackaged extensions below and load them into WebDriver as needed.
For Chrome:
const { getExtension, getAddHeaderUrl } = require('chrome-modheader');
const options = new chrome.Options().addExtensions(getExtension());
const driver = await new Builder()
.forBrowser('chrome')
.setChromeOptions(options)
.build();
await driver.get(getAddHeaderUrl('HeaderName', 'HeaderValue'));
For Firefox:
const { getExtension, getAddHeaderUrl } = require('firefox-modheader');
const options = new firefox.Options();
options.addExtensions(getExtension());
const driver = await new Builder()
.forBrowser('firefox')
.setFirefoxOptions(options)
.build();
await driver.get(getAddHeaderUrl('HeaderName', 'HeaderValue'));
For Webdriver.io:
Modify wdio.conf.js file
const chromeModheader = require('chrome-modheader');
exports.config = {
...
capabilities: [{
browserName: 'chrome',
'goog:chromeOptions': {
extensions: [chromeModheader.getExtension()],
}
}],
...
before: function (capabilities, specs) {
browser.url(chromeModheader.getAddHeaderUrl('accept-encoding', ''));
},
...
}
All APIs are URL-based. Please make sure to URL encode your name and value properly.
Note that the
webdriver.modheader.com URLs only work when the extensions are
properly loaded. Older versions of the extensions use
webdriver.bewisse.com
and
bewisse.com. These will continue to work in the newer version.
If you are using npm, you can also use the
getAddHeaderUrl(),
getAddHeadersUrl()
and
getClearHeadersUrl() functions to craft these URLs. Be sure to do
driver.get(),
and be mindful that these will change the URL of the WebDriver.
https://webdriver.modheader.com/add?{name1}={value1}&{name2}={value2}&...
e.g.,
https://webdriver.modheader.com/add?Test=1
Node API equivalent:
getAddHeaderUrl(name, value)
getAddHeadersUrl({ name: value })
Construct the URL above using
getAddHeaderUrl('Test', '1') or
getAddHeadersUrl({ Test: '1' })
https://webdriver.modheader.com/clear
Node API equivalent:
getClearHeadersUrl()
https://webdriver.modheader.com/load?profile={exported_profile_in_json}
exported_profile_in_json can be obtained from the regular ModHeader extension using ... -> Export Profile.
For Chrome (update the modheader.crx file): Go to chrome://extensions, and click on "Pack extension".
For Firefox (update the modheader.xpi file):
npm install --global web-ext
web-ext sign --api-key=$AMO_JWT_ISSUER --api-secret=$AMO_JWT_SECRET
Copy
modheader.crx into chrome-modheader, and copy
modheader.xpi into firefox-modheader.
Run
npm run verify-chrome and
npm run verify-firefox to verify that the packaged extensions are working fine.
cd chrome-modheader, update the version in
package.json, then
npm publish
cd firefox-modheader, update the version in
package.json, then
npm publish