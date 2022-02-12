Launch Google Chrome with ease from node.
remote-debugging-port on an available port
kill()
Ctrl-C (by default) to terminate the Chrome process
yarn add chrome-launcher
# or with npm:
npm install chrome-launcher
.launch([opts])
{
// (optional) remote debugging port number to use. If provided port is already busy, launch() will reject
// Default: an available port is autoselected
port: number;
// (optional) Additional flags to pass to Chrome, for example: ['--headless', '--disable-gpu']
// See all flags here: http://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
// Do note, many flags are set by default: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/blob/master/chrome-launcher/flags.ts
chromeFlags: Array<string>;
// (optional) Close the Chrome process on `Ctrl-C`
// Default: true
handleSIGINT: boolean;
// (optional) Explicit path of intended Chrome binary
// If the `CHROME_PATH` env variable is set, that will be used
// Usage of `LIGHTHOUSE_CHROMIUM_PATH` env variable is deprecated
// By default, any detected Chrome Canary or Chrome (stable) will be launched
chromePath: string;
// (optional) Chrome profile path to use
// By default, a fresh Chrome profile will be created
userDataDir: string;
// (optional) Starting URL to open the browser with
// Default: `about:blank`
startingUrl: string;
// (optional) Logging level: verbose, info, error, silent
// Default: 'info'
logLevel: string;
// (optional) Enable extension loading
// Default: false
enableExtensions: boolean
};
.launch().then(chrome => ...
// The remote debugging port exposed by the launched chrome
chrome.port: number;
// Method kill Chrome (and cleanup the profile folder)
chrome.kill: () => Promise<{}>;
// The process id
chrome.pid: number;
const chromeLauncher = require('chrome-launcher');
chromeLauncher.launch({
startingUrl: 'https://google.com'
}).then(chrome => {
console.log(`Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port}`);
});
const chromeLauncher = require('chrome-launcher');
chromeLauncher.launch({
startingUrl: 'https://google.com',
chromeFlags: ['--headless', '--disable-gpu']
}).then(chrome => {
console.log(`Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port}`);
});
In a CI environment like Travis, Chrome may not be installed. If you want to use
chrome-launcher, you can install Chrome using Lighthouse's
download-chrome.sh script:
curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/v2.1.0/lighthouse-core/scripts/download-chrome.sh | bash
Then in
.travis.yml, use it like so:
language: node_js
install:
- yarn install
before_script:
- export DISPLAY=:99.0
- export LIGHTHOUSE_CHROMIUM_PATH="$(pwd)/chrome-linux/chrome"
- sh -e /etc/init.d/xvfb start
- curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/v2.1.0/lighthouse-core/scripts/download-chrome.sh | bash