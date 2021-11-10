Chrome Launcher

Launch Google Chrome with ease from node.

Disables many Chrome services that add noise to automated scenarios

Opens up the browser's remote-debugging-port on an available port

on an available port Automagically locates a Chrome binary to launch

Uses a fresh Chrome profile for each launch, and cleans itself up on kill()

Binds Ctrl-C (by default) to terminate the Chrome process

(by default) to terminate the Chrome process Exposes a small set of options for configurability over these details

Once launched, interacting with the browser must be done over the devtools protocol, typically via chrome-remote-interface. For many cases Puppeteer is recommended, though it has its own chrome launching mechanism.

Installing

yarn add chrome-launcher npm install chrome-launcher

API

Launch options

{ port : number; chromeFlags: Array <string>; prefs: {[key: string]: Object }; handleSIGINT: boolean; chromePath: string; userDataDir: string | boolean; startingUrl: string; logLevel: 'verbose' | 'info' | 'error' | 'silent' ; ignoreDefaultFlags: boolean; connectionPollInterval: number; maxConnectionRetries: number; envVars: {[key: string]: string}; };

Launched chrome interface

chrome.port: number; chrome.kill: () => Promise < void >; chrome.pid: number; chrome.process: childProcess

Returns an Array<string> of the default flags Chrome is launched with. Typically used along with the ignoreDefaultFlags and chromeFlags options.

Note: This array will exclude the following flags: --remote-debugging-port --disable-setuid-sandbox --user-data-dir .

Returns an Array<string> of paths to available Chrome installations. When chromePath is not provided to .launch() , the first installation returned from this method is used instead.

Note: This method performs synchronous I/O operations.

Attempts to kill all Chrome instances created with .launch([opts]) . Returns a Promise that resolves to an array of errors that occurred while killing instances. If all instances were killed successfully, the array will be empty.

const ChromeLauncher = require ( 'chrome-launcher' ); async function cleanup ( ) { await ChromeLauncher.killAll(); }

Examples

Launching chrome:

const ChromeLauncher = require ( 'chrome-launcher' ); ChromeLauncher.launch({ startingUrl : 'https://google.com' }).then( chrome => { console .log( `Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port} ` ); });

Launching headless chrome:

const ChromeLauncher = require ( 'chrome-launcher' ); ChromeLauncher.launch({ startingUrl : 'https://google.com' , chromeFlags : [ '--headless' , '--disable-gpu' ] }).then( chrome => { console .log( `Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port} ` ); });

Launching with support for extensions and audio:

const ChromeLauncher = require ( 'chrome-launcher' ); const newFlags = ChromeLauncher.Launcher.defaultFlags().filter( flag => flag !== '--disable-extensions' && flag !== '--mute-audio' ); ChromeLauncher.launch({ ignoreDefaultFlags : true , chromeFlags : newFlags, }).then( chrome => { ... });

Continuous Integration

In a CI environment like Travis, Chrome may not be installed. If you want to use chrome-launcher , Travis can install Chrome at run time with an addon. Alternatively, you can also install Chrome using the download-chrome.sh script.

Then in .travis.yml , use it like so: