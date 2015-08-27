Light cross-platform launcher for Google Chrome.
process = spawn(url, [options])
Spawns a new Chrome instance in a separate process using
child_process.spawn.
Options include:
args: additional command-line arguments to pass to Chrome. See
here
for a full list.
dir: user configuration directory to use. By default, one will be
created and then removed when the process is killed.
env: environment variables to use. Defaults to
process.env.
nuke: remove
opts.dir when the process exits.
The following command-line options are passed to Chrome in addition to the ones you supply:
--no-first-run
--no-default-browser-check
--disable-translate
--disable-default-apps
--disable-popup-blocking
--disable-zero-browsers-open-for-tests
--user-data-dir=${opts.dir}
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.