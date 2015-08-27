openbase logo
chrome-launch

by Hugh Kennedy
1.1.4 (see all)

Light cross-platform launcher for Google Chrome

Overview

Downloads/wk

12K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

chrome-launch

Light cross-platform launcher for Google Chrome.

Usage

NPM

process = spawn(url, [options])

Spawns a new Chrome instance in a separate process using child_process.spawn.

Options include:

  • args: additional command-line arguments to pass to Chrome. See here for a full list.
  • dir: user configuration directory to use. By default, one will be created and then removed when the process is killed.
  • env: environment variables to use. Defaults to process.env.
  • nuke: remove opts.dir when the process exits.

The following command-line options are passed to Chrome in addition to the ones you supply:

  • --no-first-run
  • --no-default-browser-check
  • --disable-translate
  • --disable-default-apps
  • --disable-popup-blocking
  • --disable-zero-browsers-open-for-tests
  • --user-data-dir=${opts.dir}

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

