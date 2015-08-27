Light cross-platform launcher for Google Chrome.

Usage

process = spawn(url, [options])

Spawns a new Chrome instance in a separate process using child_process.spawn .

Options include:

args : additional command-line arguments to pass to Chrome. See here for a full list.

: additional command-line arguments to pass to Chrome. See here for a full list. dir : user configuration directory to use. By default, one will be created and then removed when the process is killed.

: user configuration directory to use. By default, one will be created and then removed when the process is killed. env : environment variables to use. Defaults to process.env .

: environment variables to use. Defaults to . nuke : remove opts.dir when the process exits.

The following command-line options are passed to Chrome in addition to the ones you supply:

--no-first-run

--no-default-browser-check

--disable-translate

--disable-default-apps

--disable-popup-blocking

--disable-zero-browsers-open-for-tests

--user-data-dir=${opts.dir}

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.