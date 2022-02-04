openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

chrome-har

by sitespeedio
0.12.0 (see all)

Create HAR files from Chrome Debugging Protocol data

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.9K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chrome-har

Unit tests

Create HAR files based on Chrome DevTools Protocol data.

Code originally extracted from Browsertime, initial implementation inspired by Chromedriver_har.

Create a new bug report

Make sure to generate a event trace log file that we can use to recreate your issue. If you use Browsertime you can enable the trace with --chrome.collectPerfLog:

$ browsertime --chrome.collectPerfLog -n 1 https://www.sitespeed.io

Then take the file named chromePerflog-1.json.gz and put it in a gist or make it availible to us in any way you want.

If you use sitespeed.io:

$ sitespeed.io --browsertime.chrome.collectPerfLog -n 1 https://www.sitespeed.io

Support for Response Bodies

If you use Chrome-har standalone (without Browsertime/sitespeed.io) you can use get the response bodies in HARs if they are set on the response object by the caller and if the includeTextFromResponseBody option is set to true.

For example:

const harEvents: Array<any> = [];

client.on('Network.requestIntercepted', async (params: any) => {
  // Get the response body
  const response = await client.send(
    'Network.getResponseBodyForInterception',
    { interceptionId: params.interceptionId },
  );

  // Set the body on the response object
  if (params.response != null) {
    params.response.body = response.body;
  } else {
    params.response = response;
  }

  // Continue the request
  await client.send(
    'Network.continueInterceptedRequest',
    { interceptionId: params.interceptionId },
  );

  harEvents.push({ method, params });
});

const har = harFromMessages(harEvents, {includeTextFromResponseBody: true});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial