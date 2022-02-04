Create HAR files based on Chrome DevTools Protocol data.
Code originally extracted from Browsertime, initial implementation inspired by Chromedriver_har.
Make sure to generate a event trace log file that we can use to recreate your issue. If you use Browsertime you can enable the trace with
--chrome.collectPerfLog:
$ browsertime --chrome.collectPerfLog -n 1 https://www.sitespeed.io
Then take the file named chromePerflog-1.json.gz and put it in a gist or make it availible to us in any way you want.
If you use sitespeed.io:
$ sitespeed.io --browsertime.chrome.collectPerfLog -n 1 https://www.sitespeed.io
If you use Chrome-har standalone (without Browsertime/sitespeed.io) you can use get the response bodies in HARs if they are set on the response object by the caller and if the
includeTextFromResponseBody option is set to
true.
For example:
const harEvents: Array<any> = [];
client.on('Network.requestIntercepted', async (params: any) => {
// Get the response body
const response = await client.send(
'Network.getResponseBodyForInterception',
{ interceptionId: params.interceptionId },
);
// Set the body on the response object
if (params.response != null) {
params.response.body = response.body;
} else {
params.response = response;
}
// Continue the request
await client.send(
'Network.continueInterceptedRequest',
{ interceptionId: params.interceptionId },
);
harEvents.push({ method, params });
});
const har = harFromMessages(harEvents, {includeTextFromResponseBody: true});