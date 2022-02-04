Create HAR files based on Chrome DevTools Protocol data.

Code originally extracted from Browsertime, initial implementation inspired by Chromedriver_har.

Create a new bug report

Make sure to generate a event trace log file that we can use to recreate your issue. If you use Browsertime you can enable the trace with --chrome.collectPerfLog :

$ browsertime --chrome .collectPerfLog -n 1 https:

Then take the file named chromePerflog-1.json.gz and put it in a gist or make it availible to us in any way you want.

If you use sitespeed.io:

$ sitespeed .io --browsertime .chrome .collectPerfLog -n 1 https:

Support for Response Bodies

If you use Chrome-har standalone (without Browsertime/sitespeed.io) you can use get the response bodies in HARs if they are set on the response object by the caller and if the includeTextFromResponseBody option is set to true .

For example: