The CLI for your next Chrome Extension. 🚀
npm install -g chrome-extension-cli
chrome-extension-cli my-extension
cd my-extension
npm run watch
Then follow these instructions to see your extension:
When you're ready to publish to Chrome Web Store, create a minified bundle with
npm run build and then zip the
build folder.
You don’t need to install or configure Webpack.
Webpack comes in preconfigured, so that you can focus on the code.
Just create a project, and you’re good to go.
chrome-extension-cli <project-name>
Example:
chrome-extension-cli my-extension
It will create a directory called
my-extension inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:
my-extension
├── README.md
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── .gitignore
├── config // Webpack with minimal configurations
│ ├── paths.js
│ ├── webpack.common.js
│ └── webpack.config.js
├── public
│ ├── icons
│ │ ├── icon_16.png
│ │ ├── icon_32.png
│ │ ├── icon_48.png
│ │ ├── icon_128.png
│ ├── *.html // HTML files will vary depending on extension type
│ └── manifest.json
└── src
├── *.css // CSS files will vary depending on extension type
└── *.js // JS files will vary depending on extension type
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:
cd my-extension
Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:
Runs the app in development mode.
Then follow these instructions to see your app:
Builds the app for production to the build folder.
Zip the build folder and your app is ready to be published on Chrome Web Store.
Your environment will have everything you need to build a Chrome Extension:
With Chrome Extension CLI you can built any of the below extensions:
Add features to Active Tab.
Override default page like New Tab, Bookmarks, or History page.
Add features to Chrome Developer Tools.
More information about templates.
chrome-extension-cli my-extension --override-page
Creates an extension that overrides default New Tab page.
You can also pass other values to
--override-page option to override other default pages like Bookmarks and History page.
chrome-extension-cli my-extension --override-page // Override New Tab page
chrome-extension-cli my-extension --override-page=bookmarks // Override Bookmarks page
chrome-extension-cli my-extension --override-page=history // Override History page
chrome-extension-cli my-extension --devtools
Creates a Panel inside developer tools.
