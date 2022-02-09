This is a basic Chrome Extensions boilerplate to help you write modular and modern Javascript code, load CSS easily and automatic reload the browser on code changes.
This boilerplate is updated with:
This boilerplate is heavily inspired by and adapted from https://github.com/samuelsimoes/chrome-extension-webpack-boilerplate, with additional support for React 17 features, Webpack 5, and Webpack Dev Server 4.
Please open up an issue to nudge me to keep the npm packages up-to-date. FYI, it takes time to make different packages with different versions work together nicely.
name,
description, and
repository fields in
package.json.
src/manifest.json.
npm install to install the dependencies.
npm start
chrome://extensions/
Developer mode
Load unpacked extension
build folder.
All your extension's code must be placed in the
src folder.
The boilerplate is already prepared to have a popup, an options page, a background page, and a new tab page (which replaces the new tab page of your browser). But feel free to customize these.
This boilerplate now supports TypeScript! The
Options Page is implemented using TypeScript. Please refer to
src/pages/Options/ for example usages.
To make your workflow much more efficient this boilerplate uses the webpack server to development (started with
npm start) with auto reload feature that reloads the browser automatically every time that you save some file in your editor.
You can run the dev mode on other port if you want. Just specify the env var
port like this:
$ PORT=6002 npm run start
Although this boilerplate uses the webpack dev server, it's also prepared to write all your bundles files on the disk at every code change, so you can point, on your extension manifest, to your bundles that you want to use as content scripts, but you need to exclude these entry points from hot reloading (why?). To do so you need to expose which entry points are content scripts on the
webpack.config.js using the
chromeExtensionBoilerplate -> notHotReload config. Look the example below.
Let's say that you want use the
myContentScript entry point as content script, so on your
webpack.config.js you will configure the entry point and exclude it from hot reloading, like this:
{
…
entry: {
myContentScript: "./src/js/myContentScript.js"
},
chromeExtensionBoilerplate: {
notHotReload: ["myContentScript"]
}
…
}
and on your
src/manifest.json:
{
"content_scripts": [
{
"matches": ["https://www.google.com/*"],
"js": ["myContentScript.bundle.js"]
}
]
}
Thanks to @hudidit's kind suggestions, this boilerplate supports chrome-specific intelligent code completion using @types/chrome.
After the development of your extension run the command
$ NODE_ENV=production npm run build
Now, the content of
build folder will be the extension ready to be submitted to the Chrome Web Store. Just take a look at the official guide to more infos about publishing.
If you are developing an extension that talks with some API you probably are using different keys for testing and production. Is a good practice you not commit your secret keys and expose to anyone that have access to the repository.
To this task this boilerplate import the file
./secrets.<THE-NODE_ENV>.js on your modules through the module named as
secrets, so you can do things like this:
./secrets.development.js
export default { key: '123' };
./src/popup.js
import secrets from 'secrets';
ApiCall({ key: secrets.key });
👉 The files with name
secrets.*.js already are ignored on the repository.
Michael Xieyang Liu | Website