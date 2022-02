Allows you to download the extension's source code without installing it.

Installation

npm install -g chrome-ext-downloader

Usage

Usage : ced < extension -id>

Example

Say you want to download the source code of Google Mail Checker. Grab the ID of the extension from the URL, in this case it's mihcahmgecmbnbcchbopgniflfhgnkff . Then simply run the following and you will have the source code in the current directory.

ced mihcahmgecmbnbcchbopgniflfhgnkff

License

MIT