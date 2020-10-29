Use the Node dgram API in Chrome Apps

This module lets you use the Node.js dgram (UDP) API in Chrome Packaged Apps.

Instead of learning the quirks of Chrome's chrome.sockets API for networking in Chrome Apps just use the higher-level node API you're familiar with. Then, compile your code with browserify and you're all set!

This module is used by webtorrent.

install

npm install chrome-dgram

methods

Use node's dgram API, including all parameter list shorthands and variations.

Example UDP client/bind:

var dgram = require ( 'chrome-dgram' ) var sock = dgram.createSocket( 'udp4' ) sock.send( 'beep' , 0 , 'beep' .length, 1337 , '127.0.0.1' ) sock.on( 'message' , function ( data, rInfo ) { console .log( 'Got data from ' + rInfo.address + ':' + rInfo.port) console .log(data) })

See nodejs.org for full API documentation: dgram

contribute

To run tests, use npm test . The tests will run TCP and UDP servers and launch a few different Chrome Packaged Apps with browserified client code. The tests currently require Chrome Canary on Mac. If you're on Windows or Linux, feel free to send a pull request to fix this limitation.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh & John Hiesey.