The client-side of the Chrome DevTools, including all JS & CSS to run the DevTools webapp.
The frontend is available on chromium.googlesource.com.
Please be aware that DevTools follows additional development guidelines.
The issue triage guidelines can be found in docs/triage_guidelines.md.
Instructions to set up, use, and maintain a DevTools frontend checkout can be found in docs/workflows.md.
DevTools frontend repository is mirrored on GitHub.
DevTools frontend is also available on NPM as the chrome-devtools-frontend package. It's not currently available via CJS or ES modules, so consuming this package in other tools may require some effort.
The version number of the npm package (e.g.
1.0.373466) refers to the Chromium commit position of latest frontend git commit. It's incremented with every Chromium commit, however the package is updated roughly daily.
All DevTools commits: View the log or follow @DevToolsCommits on Twitter
All open DevTools tickets on crbug.com
File a new DevTools ticket: new.crbug.com
Code reviews mailing list: devtools-reviews@chromium.org
@ChromeDevTools on Twitter
Chrome DevTools mailing list: groups.google.com/forum/google-chrome-developer-tools