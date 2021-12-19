Extract encrypted Google Chrome cookies for a url on Mac OS X, Windows, or Linux

Installation

npm install chrome-cookies-secure

API

url should be a fully qualified url, e.g. https://www.example.com/path

format is optional and can be one of the following values:

format description curl Netscape HTTP Cookie File contents usable by curl and wget jar cookie jar compatible with request set-cookie Array of Set-Cookie header values header cookie header string, similar to what a browser would send puppeteer an array of objects that can be loaded into puppeteer using the setCookie(...) method object (default) Object where key is the cookie name and value is the cookie value. These are written in order so it's possible that duplicate cookie names will be overriden by later values

If format is not specified, object will be used as the format by default.

Cookie order tries to follow RFC 6265 - Section 5.4, step 2 as best as possible.

Examples

basic usage

const chrome = require ( 'chrome-cookies-secure' ); chrome.getCookies( 'https://www.example.com/path/' , function ( err, cookies ) { console .log(cookies); });

jar used with request

const request = require ( 'request' ); const chrome = require ( 'chrome-cookies-secure' ); chrome.getCookies( 'https://www.example.com/' , 'jar' , function ( err, jar ) { request({ url : 'https://www.example.com/' , jar : jar}, function ( err, response, body ) { console .log(body); }); });

puppeteer with specific Chrome profile

const chrome = require ( 'chrome-cookies-secure' ); const puppeteer = require ( 'puppeteer' ); const url = 'https://www.yourUrl.com/' ; const getCookies = ( callback ) => { chrome.getCookies(url, 'puppeteer' , function ( err, cookies ) { if (err) { console .log(err, 'error' ); return } console .log(cookies, 'cookies' ); callback(cookies); }, 'yourProfile' ) } getCookies( async (cookies) => { const browser = await puppeteer.launch({ headless : false }); const page = await browser.newPage(); await page.setCookie(...cookies); await page.goto(url); await page.waitFor( 1000 ); browser.close(); });

Calling using async/await

const chrome = require ( 'chrome-cookies-secure' ); const url = 'https://www.yourUrl.com/' ; const myFunction = async () => { const cookies = await chrome.getCookiesPromised(url, 'puppeteer' , 'Profile 28' ) }

Limitations

On OS X, this module requires Keychain Access to read the Google Chrome encryption key. The first time you use it, it will popup this dialog:

The SQLite database that Google Chrome stores its cookies is only persisted to every 30 seconds or so, so this can explain while you'll see a delay between which cookies your browser has access to and this module.

License

This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.