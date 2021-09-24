openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cal

chrome-aws-lambda

by Alix Axel
10.1.0 (see all)

Chromium Binary for AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

66K

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

chrome-aws-lambda

chrome-aws-lambda TypeScript Chromium Donate

Chromium Binary for AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions

Install

npm install chrome-aws-lambda --save-prod

This will ship with appropriate binary for the latest stable release of puppeteer (usually updated within a few days).

You also need to install the corresponding version of puppeteer-core (or puppeteer):

npm install puppeteer-core --save-prod

If you wish to install an older version of Chromium, take a look at Versioning.

Usage

This package works with all the currently supported AWS Lambda Node.js runtimes out of the box.

const chromium = require('chrome-aws-lambda');

exports.handler = async (event, context, callback) => {
  let result = null;
  let browser = null;

  try {
    browser = await chromium.puppeteer.launch({
      args: chromium.args,
      defaultViewport: chromium.defaultViewport,
      executablePath: await chromium.executablePath,
      headless: chromium.headless,
      ignoreHTTPSErrors: true,
    });

    let page = await browser.newPage();

    await page.goto(event.url || 'https://example.com');

    result = await page.title();
  } catch (error) {
    return callback(error);
  } finally {
    if (browser !== null) {
      await browser.close();
    }
  }

  return callback(null, result);
};

Usage with Playwright

const chromium = require('chrome-aws-lambda');
const playwright = require('playwright-core');

(async () => {
  const browser = await playwright.chromium.launch({
    args: chromium.args,
    executablePath: await chromium.executablePath,
    headless: chromium.headless,
  });

  // ...

  await browser.close();
})();

You should allocate at least 512 MB of RAM to your Lambda, however 1600 MB (or more) is recommended.

Running Locally

Please refer to the Local Development Wiki page for instructions and troubleshooting.

API

Method / PropertyReturnsDescription
font(url){?Promise<string>}Provisions a custom font and returns its basename.
args{!Array<string>}Provides a list of recommended additional Chromium flags.
defaultViewport{!Object}Returns more sensible default viewport settings.
executablePath{?Promise<string>}Returns the path the Chromium binary was extracted to.
headless{!boolean}Returns true if we are running on AWS Lambda or GCF.
puppeteer{!Object}Overloads puppeteer and returns the resolved package.

Fonts

The Amazon Linux 2 AWS Lambda runtime is no longer provisioned with any font faces.

Because of this, this package ships with Open Sans, which supports the following scripts:

  • Latin
  • Greek
  • Cyrillic

To provision additional fonts, simply call the font() method with an absolute path or URL:

await chromium.font('/var/task/fonts/NotoColorEmoji.ttf');
// or
await chromium.font('https://raw.githack.com/googlei18n/noto-emoji/master/fonts/NotoColorEmoji.ttf');

Noto Color Emoji (or similar) is needed if you want to render emojis.

For URLs, it's recommended that you use a CDN, like raw.githack.com or gitcdn.xyz.

This method should be invoked before launching Chromium.

On non-serverless environments, the font() method is a no-op to avoid polluting the user space.

Alternatively, it's also possible to provision fonts via AWS Lambda Layers.

Simply create a directory named .fonts and place any font faces you want there:

.fonts
├── NotoColorEmoji.ttf
└── Roboto.ttf

Afterwards, you just need to ZIP the directory and upload it as a AWS Lambda Layer:

zip -9 --filesync --move --recurse-paths .fonts.zip .fonts/

Overloading

Since version 8.0.0, it's possible to overload puppeteer with the following convenient API:

interface Browser {
  defaultPage(...hooks: ((page: Page) => Promise<Page>)[])
  newPage(...hooks: ((page: Page) => Promise<Page>)[])
}

interface BrowserContext {
  defaultPage(...hooks: ((page: Page) => Promise<Page>)[])
  newPage(...hooks: ((page: Page) => Promise<Page>)[])
}

interface Page {
  block(patterns: string[])
  clear(selector: string)
  clickAndWaitForNavigation(selector: string, options?: WaitForOptions)
  clickAndWaitForRequest(selector: string, predicate: string | RegExp, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForRequest(selector: string, predicate: ((request: HTTPRequest) => boolean | Promise<boolean>), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForResponse(selector: string, predicate: string | RegExp, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForResponse(selector: string, predicate: ((request: HTTPResponse) => boolean | Promise<boolean>), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  count(selector: string)
  exists(selector: string)
  fillFormByLabel(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormByName(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormBySelector(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormByXPath(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  number(selector: string, decimal?: string, property?: string)
  selectByLabel(selector: string, ...values: string[])
  string(selector: string, property?: string)
  waitForInflightRequests(requests?: number, alpha: number, omega: number, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  waitForText(predicate: string, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  waitUntilVisible(selector: string, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  waitWhileVisible(selector: string, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  withTracing(options: TracingOptions, callback: (page: Page) => Promise<any>)
}

interface Frame {
  clear(selector: string)
  clickAndWaitForNavigation(selector: string, options?: WaitForOptions)
  clickAndWaitForRequest(selector: string, predicate: string | RegExp, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForRequest(selector: string, predicate: ((request: HTTPRequest) => boolean | Promise<boolean>), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForResponse(selector: string, predicate: string | RegExp, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForResponse(selector: string, predicate: ((request: HTTPResponse) => boolean | Promise<boolean>), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  count(selector: string)
  exists(selector: string)
  fillFormByLabel(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormByName(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormBySelector(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormByXPath(selector: string, data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  number(selector: string, decimal?: string, property?: string)
  selectByLabel(selector: string, ...values: string[])
  string(selector: string, property?: string)
  waitForText(predicate: string, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  waitUntilVisible(selector: string, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  waitWhileVisible(selector: string, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
}

interface ElementHandle {
  clear()
  clickAndWaitForNavigation(options?: WaitForOptions)
  clickAndWaitForRequest(predicate: string | RegExp, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForRequest(predicate: ((request: HTTPRequest) => boolean | Promise<boolean>), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForResponse(predicate: string | RegExp, options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  clickAndWaitForResponse(predicate: ((request: HTTPResponse) => boolean | Promise<boolean>), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions)
  fillFormByLabel(data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormByName(data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormBySelector(data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  fillFormByXPath(data: Record<string, boolean | string | string[]>)
  getInnerHTML()
  getInnerText()
  number(decimal?: string, property?: string)
  selectByLabel(...values: string[])
  string(property?: string)
}

To enable this behavior, simply call the puppeteer property exposed by this package.

Refer to the TypeScript typings for general documentation.

Page Hooks

When overloaded, you can specify a list of hooks to automatically apply to pages.

For instance, to remove the Headless substring from the user agent:

async function replaceUserAgent(page: Page): Promise<Page> {
  let value = await page.browser().userAgent();

  if (value.includes('Headless') === true) {
    await page.setUserAgent(value.replace('Headless', ''));
  }

  return page;
}

And then simply pass that page hook to defaultPage() or newPage():

let page = await browser.defaultPage(replaceUserAgent);

Additional bundled page hooks can be found on /build/hooks.

Versioning

This package is versioned based on the underlying puppeteer minor version:

puppeteer Versionchrome-aws-lambda VersionChromium Revision
10.1.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~10.1.0884014 (92.0.4512.0)
10.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~10.0.0884014 (92.0.4512.0)
9.1.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~9.1.0869685 (91.0.4469.0)
9.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~9.0.0869685 (91.0.4469.0)
8.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~8.0.2856583 (90.0.4427.0)
7.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~7.0.0848005 (90.0.4403.0)
6.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~6.0.0843427 (89.0.4389.0)
5.5.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.5.0818858 (88.0.4298.0)
5.4.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.4.0809590 (87.0.4272.0)
5.3.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.3.1800071 (86.0.4240.0)
5.2.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.2.1782078 (85.0.4182.0)
5.1.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.1.0768783 (84.0.4147.0)
5.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.0.0756035 (83.0.4103.0)
3.1.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~3.1.1756035 (83.0.4103.0)
3.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~3.0.4737027 (81.0.4044.0)
2.1.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~2.1.1722234 (80.0.3987.0)
2.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~2.0.2705776 (79.0.3945.0)
1.20.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.20.4686378 (78.0.3882.0)
1.19.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.19.0674921 (77.0.3844.0)
1.18.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.18.1672088 (77.0.3835.0)
1.18.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.18.0669486 (77.0.3827.0)
1.17.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.17.1662092 (76.0.3803.0)
1.16.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.16.1656675 (76.0.3786.0)
1.15.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.15.1650583 (75.0.3765.0)
1.14.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.14.0641577 (75.0.3738.0)
1.13.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.13.0637110 (74.0.3723.0)
1.12.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.12.2624492 (73.0.3679.0)
1.11.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.11.2609904 (72.0.3618.0)
1.10.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.10.1604907 (72.0.3582.0)
1.9.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.9.1594312 (71.0.3563.0)
1.8.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.8.0588429 (71.0.3542.0)
1.7.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.7.0579032 (70.0.3508.0)
1.6.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.6.3575458 (69.0.3494.0)
1.5.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.5.0564778 (69.0.3452.0)
1.4.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.4.0555668 (68.0.3419.0)
1.3.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.3.0549031 (67.0.3391.0)
1.2.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.2.0543305 (67.0.3372.0)
1.1.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.1.0536395 (66.0.3347.0)
1.0.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.0.0526987 (65.0.3312.0)
0.13.*npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~0.13.0515411 (64.0.3264.0)

Patch versions are reserved for bug fixes in chrome-aws-lambda and general maintenance.

Compiling

To compile your own version of Chromium check the Ansible playbook instructions.

AWS Lambda Layer

Lambda Layers is a new convenient way to manage common dependencies between different Lambda Functions.

The following set of (Linux) commands will create a layer of this package alongside puppeteer-core:

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/alixaxel/chrome-aws-lambda.git && \
cd chrome-aws-lambda && \
make chrome_aws_lambda.zip

The above will create a chrome-aws-lambda.zip file, which can be uploaded to your Layers console.

Alternatively, you can also download the layer artifact from one of our CI workflow runs.

Google Cloud Functions

Since version 1.11.2, it's also possible to use this package on Google/Firebase Cloud Functions.

According to our benchmarks, it's 40% to 50% faster than using the off-the-shelf puppeteer bundle.

Compression

The Chromium binary is compressed using the Brotli algorithm.

This allows us to get the best compression ratio and faster decompression times.

FileAlgorithmLevelBytesMiB%Inflation
chromium--136964856130.62--
chromium.gzGzip15166208749.2762.28%1.035s
chromium.gzGzip25043835248.1063.17%1.016s
chromium.gzGzip34942845947.1463.91%0.968s
chromium.gzGzip44787397845.6665.05%0.950s
chromium.gzGzip54692942244.7665.74%0.938s
chromium.gzGzip64652252944.3766.03%0.919s
chromium.gzGzip74640640644.2666.12%0.917s
chromium.gzGzip84629791744.1566.20%0.916s
chromium.gzGzip94627097244.1366.22%0.968s
chromium.gzZopfli104508916143.0067.08%0.919s
chromium.gzZopfli204508586843.0067.08%0.919s
chromium.gzZopfli304508500343.0067.08%0.925s
chromium.gzZopfli404508432843.0067.08%0.921s
chromium.gzZopfli504508409843.0067.08%0.935s
chromium.brBrotli05540121152.8359.55%0.778s
chromium.brBrotli15442952351.9160.26%0.757s
chromium.brBrotli24643612644.2866.10%0.659s
chromium.brBrotli34612203343.9966.33%0.616s
chromium.brBrotli44505023942.9667.11%0.692s
chromium.brBrotli54081351038.9270.20%0.598s
chromium.brBrotli64011695138.2670.71%0.601s
chromium.brBrotli73930228137.4871.30%0.615s
chromium.brBrotli83903830337.2371.50%0.668s
chromium.brBrotli93885399437.0571.63%0.673s
chromium.brBrotli103609008734.4273.65%0.765s
chromium.brBrotli113482040833.2174.58%0.712s

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial