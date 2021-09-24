Chromium Binary for AWS Lambda and Google Cloud Functions

Install

npm install chrome-aws-lambda --save-prod

This will ship with appropriate binary for the latest stable release of puppeteer (usually updated within a few days).

You also need to install the corresponding version of puppeteer-core (or puppeteer ):

npm install puppeteer-core --save-prod

If you wish to install an older version of Chromium, take a look at Versioning.

Usage

This package works with all the currently supported AWS Lambda Node.js runtimes out of the box.

const chromium = require ( 'chrome-aws-lambda' ); exports.handler = async (event, context, callback) => { let result = null ; let browser = null ; try { browser = await chromium.puppeteer.launch({ args : chromium.args, defaultViewport : chromium.defaultViewport, executablePath : await chromium.executablePath, headless : chromium.headless, ignoreHTTPSErrors : true , }); let page = await browser.newPage(); await page.goto(event.url || 'https://example.com' ); result = await page.title(); } catch (error) { return callback(error); } finally { if (browser !== null ) { await browser.close(); } } return callback( null , result); };

Usage with Playwright

const chromium = require ( 'chrome-aws-lambda' ); const playwright = require ( 'playwright-core' ); ( async ( ) => { const browser = await playwright.chromium.launch({ args : chromium.args, executablePath : await chromium.executablePath, headless : chromium.headless, }); await browser.close(); })();

You should allocate at least 512 MB of RAM to your Lambda, however 1600 MB (or more) is recommended.

Running Locally

Please refer to the Local Development Wiki page for instructions and troubleshooting.

API

Method / Property Returns Description font(url) {?Promise<string>} Provisions a custom font and returns its basename. args {!Array<string>} Provides a list of recommended additional Chromium flags. defaultViewport {!Object} Returns more sensible default viewport settings. executablePath {?Promise<string>} Returns the path the Chromium binary was extracted to. headless {!boolean} Returns true if we are running on AWS Lambda or GCF. puppeteer {!Object} Overloads puppeteer and returns the resolved package.

Fonts

The Amazon Linux 2 AWS Lambda runtime is no longer provisioned with any font faces.

Because of this, this package ships with Open Sans, which supports the following scripts:

Latin

Greek

Cyrillic

To provision additional fonts, simply call the font() method with an absolute path or URL:

await chromium.font( '/var/task/fonts/NotoColorEmoji.ttf' ); await chromium.font( 'https://raw.githack.com/googlei18n/noto-emoji/master/fonts/NotoColorEmoji.ttf' );

Noto Color Emoji (or similar) is needed if you want to render emojis.

For URLs, it's recommended that you use a CDN, like raw.githack.com or gitcdn.xyz.

This method should be invoked before launching Chromium.

On non-serverless environments, the font() method is a no-op to avoid polluting the user space.

Alternatively, it's also possible to provision fonts via AWS Lambda Layers.

Simply create a directory named .fonts and place any font faces you want there:

.fonts ├── NotoColorEmoji .ttf └── Roboto .ttf

Afterwards, you just need to ZIP the directory and upload it as a AWS Lambda Layer:

zip -9 --filesync --move --recurse-paths .fonts.zip .fonts/

Overloading

Since version 8.0.0 , it's possible to overload puppeteer with the following convenient API:

interface Browser { defaultPage(...hooks: ( ( page: Page ) => Promise <Page> )[]) newPage ( ...hooks: ( ( page: Page ) => Promise <Page> )[] ) } interface BrowserContext { defaultPage ( ...hooks: ( ( page: Page ) => Promise <Page> )[] ) newPage ( ...hooks: ( ( page: Page ) => Promise <Page> )[] ) } interface Page { block ( patterns: string [] ) clear ( selector: string ) clickAndWaitForNavigation ( selector: string , options?: WaitForOptions ) clickAndWaitForRequest ( selector: string , predicate: string | RegExp , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForRequest ( selector: string , predicate: ( ( request: HTTPRequest ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > ), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForResponse ( selector: string , predicate: string | RegExp , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForResponse ( selector: string , predicate: ( ( request: HTTPResponse ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > ), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) count ( selector: string ) exists ( selector: string ) fillFormByLabel ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormByName ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormBySelector ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormByXPath ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) number ( selector: string , decimal?: string , property?: string ) selectByLabel ( selector: string , ...values: string [] ) string ( selector: string , property?: string ) waitForInflightRequests ( requests?: number , alpha: number , omega: number , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) waitForText ( predicate: string , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) waitUntilVisible ( selector: string , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) waitWhileVisible ( selector: string , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) withTracing ( options: TracingOptions, callback: ( page: Page ) => Promise < any > ) } interface Frame { clear ( selector: string ) clickAndWaitForNavigation ( selector: string , options?: WaitForOptions ) clickAndWaitForRequest ( selector: string , predicate: string | RegExp , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForRequest ( selector: string , predicate: ( ( request: HTTPRequest ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > ), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForResponse ( selector: string , predicate: string | RegExp , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForResponse ( selector: string , predicate: ( ( request: HTTPResponse ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > ), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) count ( selector: string ) exists ( selector: string ) fillFormByLabel ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormByName ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormBySelector ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormByXPath ( selector: string , data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) number ( selector: string , decimal?: string , property?: string ) selectByLabel ( selector: string , ...values: string [] ) string ( selector: string , property?: string ) waitForText ( predicate: string , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) waitUntilVisible ( selector: string , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) waitWhileVisible ( selector: string , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) } interface ElementHandle { clear () clickAndWaitForNavigation ( options?: WaitForOptions ) clickAndWaitForRequest ( predicate: string | RegExp , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForRequest ( predicate: ( ( request: HTTPRequest ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > ), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForResponse ( predicate: string | RegExp , options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) clickAndWaitForResponse ( predicate: ( ( request: HTTPResponse ) => boolean | Promise < boolean > ), options?: WaitTimeoutOptions ) fillFormByLabel ( data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormByName ( data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormBySelector ( data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) fillFormByXPath ( data: Record< string , boolean | string | string []> ) getInnerHTML () getInnerText () number ( decimal?: string , property?: string ) selectByLabel ( ...values: string [] ) string ( property?: string ) }

To enable this behavior, simply call the puppeteer property exposed by this package.

Refer to the TypeScript typings for general documentation.

Page Hooks

When overloaded, you can specify a list of hooks to automatically apply to pages.

For instance, to remove the Headless substring from the user agent:

async function replaceUserAgent ( page: Page ): Promise < Page > { let value = await page.browser().userAgent(); if (value.includes( 'Headless' ) === true ) { await page.setUserAgent(value.replace( 'Headless' , '' )); } return page; }

And then simply pass that page hook to defaultPage() or newPage() :

let page = await browser.defaultPage(replaceUserAgent);

Additional bundled page hooks can be found on /build/hooks .

Versioning

This package is versioned based on the underlying puppeteer minor version:

puppeteer Version chrome-aws-lambda Version Chromium Revision 10.1.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~10.1.0 884014 ( 92.0.4512.0 ) 10.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~10.0.0 884014 ( 92.0.4512.0 ) 9.1.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~9.1.0 869685 ( 91.0.4469.0 ) 9.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~9.0.0 869685 ( 91.0.4469.0 ) 8.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~8.0.2 856583 ( 90.0.4427.0 ) 7.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~7.0.0 848005 ( 90.0.4403.0 ) 6.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~6.0.0 843427 ( 89.0.4389.0 ) 5.5.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.5.0 818858 ( 88.0.4298.0 ) 5.4.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.4.0 809590 ( 87.0.4272.0 ) 5.3.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.3.1 800071 ( 86.0.4240.0 ) 5.2.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.2.1 782078 ( 85.0.4182.0 ) 5.1.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.1.0 768783 ( 84.0.4147.0 ) 5.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~5.0.0 756035 ( 83.0.4103.0 ) 3.1.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~3.1.1 756035 ( 83.0.4103.0 ) 3.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~3.0.4 737027 ( 81.0.4044.0 ) 2.1.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~2.1.1 722234 ( 80.0.3987.0 ) 2.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~2.0.2 705776 ( 79.0.3945.0 ) 1.20.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.20.4 686378 ( 78.0.3882.0 ) 1.19.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.19.0 674921 ( 77.0.3844.0 ) 1.18.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.18.1 672088 ( 77.0.3835.0 ) 1.18.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.18.0 669486 ( 77.0.3827.0 ) 1.17.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.17.1 662092 ( 76.0.3803.0 ) 1.16.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.16.1 656675 ( 76.0.3786.0 ) 1.15.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.15.1 650583 ( 75.0.3765.0 ) 1.14.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.14.0 641577 ( 75.0.3738.0 ) 1.13.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.13.0 637110 ( 74.0.3723.0 ) 1.12.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.12.2 624492 ( 73.0.3679.0 ) 1.11.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.11.2 609904 ( 72.0.3618.0 ) 1.10.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.10.1 604907 ( 72.0.3582.0 ) 1.9.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.9.1 594312 ( 71.0.3563.0 ) 1.8.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.8.0 588429 ( 71.0.3542.0 ) 1.7.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.7.0 579032 ( 70.0.3508.0 ) 1.6.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.6.3 575458 ( 69.0.3494.0 ) 1.5.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.5.0 564778 ( 69.0.3452.0 ) 1.4.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.4.0 555668 ( 68.0.3419.0 ) 1.3.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.3.0 549031 ( 67.0.3391.0 ) 1.2.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.2.0 543305 ( 67.0.3372.0 ) 1.1.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.1.0 536395 ( 66.0.3347.0 ) 1.0.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~1.0.0 526987 ( 65.0.3312.0 ) 0.13.* npm i chrome-aws-lambda@~0.13.0 515411 ( 64.0.3264.0 )

Patch versions are reserved for bug fixes in chrome-aws-lambda and general maintenance.

Compiling

To compile your own version of Chromium check the Ansible playbook instructions.

AWS Lambda Layer

Lambda Layers is a new convenient way to manage common dependencies between different Lambda Functions.

The following set of (Linux) commands will create a layer of this package alongside puppeteer-core :

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/alixaxel/chrome-aws-lambda.git && \ cd chrome-aws-lambda && \ make chrome_aws_lambda.zip

The above will create a chrome-aws-lambda.zip file, which can be uploaded to your Layers console.

Alternatively, you can also download the layer artifact from one of our CI workflow runs.

Google Cloud Functions

Since version 1.11.2 , it's also possible to use this package on Google/Firebase Cloud Functions.

According to our benchmarks, it's 40% to 50% faster than using the off-the-shelf puppeteer bundle.

Compression

The Chromium binary is compressed using the Brotli algorithm.

This allows us to get the best compression ratio and faster decompression times.

File Algorithm Level Bytes MiB % Inflation chromium - - 136964856 130.62 - - chromium.gz Gzip 1 51662087 49.27 62.28% 1.035s chromium.gz Gzip 2 50438352 48.10 63.17% 1.016s chromium.gz Gzip 3 49428459 47.14 63.91% 0.968s chromium.gz Gzip 4 47873978 45.66 65.05% 0.950s chromium.gz Gzip 5 46929422 44.76 65.74% 0.938s chromium.gz Gzip 6 46522529 44.37 66.03% 0.919s chromium.gz Gzip 7 46406406 44.26 66.12% 0.917s chromium.gz Gzip 8 46297917 44.15 66.20% 0.916s chromium.gz Gzip 9 46270972 44.13 66.22% 0.968s chromium.gz Zopfli 10 45089161 43.00 67.08% 0.919s chromium.gz Zopfli 20 45085868 43.00 67.08% 0.919s chromium.gz Zopfli 30 45085003 43.00 67.08% 0.925s chromium.gz Zopfli 40 45084328 43.00 67.08% 0.921s chromium.gz Zopfli 50 45084098 43.00 67.08% 0.935s chromium.br Brotli 0 55401211 52.83 59.55% 0.778s chromium.br Brotli 1 54429523 51.91 60.26% 0.757s chromium.br Brotli 2 46436126 44.28 66.10% 0.659s chromium.br Brotli 3 46122033 43.99 66.33% 0.616s chromium.br Brotli 4 45050239 42.96 67.11% 0.692s chromium.br Brotli 5 40813510 38.92 70.20% 0.598s chromium.br Brotli 6 40116951 38.26 70.71% 0.601s chromium.br Brotli 7 39302281 37.48 71.30% 0.615s chromium.br Brotli 8 39038303 37.23 71.50% 0.668s chromium.br Brotli 9 38853994 37.05 71.63% 0.673s chromium.br Brotli 10 36090087 34.42 73.65% 0.765s chromium.br Brotli 11 34820408 33.21 74.58% 0.712s

License

MIT